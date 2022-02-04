Rank'Em: All 12 Cowboys Wins From Top to Bottom

10 / 12

3. September 19: Cowboys 20 Chargers 17

When Dak Prescott got the ball with 3:46 left in a tie game, the Cowboys were facing a potential 0-2 start having lost a nail-biter to the defending champion Buccaneers the week before. He orchestrated an 11-play, 49-yard drive that finished with a 56-yard game-winning field goal from Greg Zuerlein. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combined for 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Damontae Kazee and Trevon Diggs each picked off Justin Herbert. Backup tackle Terence Steele not only filled in for La'el Collins, but held his own against Joey Bosa, making him a non-factor.

The real story of the game – call it a case of foreshadowing – was finding out what kind of pass-rusher Micah Parsons could be. The Cowboys played without both DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, and Parsons helped fill the void, igniting a new role for him that saw him set the Cowboys' rookie sack record.