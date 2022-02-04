Rank'Em: All 12 Cowboys Wins From Top to Bottom

Caution to the Wins?
Last week, owner Jerry Jones called it a "huge victory" to get Dan Quinn back as defensive coordinator. As for the game victories, the Cowboys had 12 of them, and we ranked them all from top to bottom.
DallasCowboys.com
As regular seasons go, the Cowboys certainly had one of the best in the NFL. The 12 victories put themselves in a position to possibly do some damage in the playoffs, especially getting past the first round at home.
Obviously that didn't happen and the Wild Card loss to the 49ers put a damper on the entire season.
But in the first 17-game schedule in Cowboys' history, the 12-5 record still had some favorable moments, including last-second finishes, surprising outcomes and unsung heroes.
As always, the staff of DallasCowboys.com got together to rank the best wins of the Cowboys' season from 1-12.
Last week, owner Jerry Jones called it a "huge victory" to get Dan Quinn back as defensive coordinator. As for the game victories, the Cowboys had 12 of them, and we ranked them all from top to bottom.