Rank'Em: Best WR of Camp? Here’s The Group 1-10  

10 / 10

1. CeeDee Lamb – In terms of electrifying practices, Lamb was voted as the best receiver in camp. He routinely turns out a highlight-reel catch and has the ability of doing it in a variety of ways. Lamb even caught a screen pass that was way behind his head but used his left hand to snag it and keep running his route. He's made plays over the middle and definitely down the field. Lamb has shown the ability to get open in the red zone as well. Overall, he's made play after play and is living up to the hype of being the Cowboys' first-round pick and the next in line to wear No. 88