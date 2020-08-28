Rank'Em: Best WR of Camp? Here’s The Group 1-10  

FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper made some headlines two weeks ago when he said the Cowboys wanted to have three 1,000-yard receivers.
While that sounds great, it still made us wonder how all the receivers would fit into the mix. Where does CeeDee Lamb fit? Is Michael Gallup ready to take his game up a notch? And is Amari Cooper going to prove he's worth the huge contract he received?
And what about after those three? It has been a close race for the next group with one receiver finally emerging as No. 4.
So we asked the staff writers that have watched practice every day to size up the wide receiver positon and rank them 1-10, based off what they've done on the field for the past few weeks.
The wide receiver position has been one of the most intriguing spots of training camp, with the atrrival of CeeDee Lamb. So where does he rank as the writers picked the best WRs from 1-10?