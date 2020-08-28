Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Best WR of Camp? Here's The Group 1-10  

Aug 28, 2020
FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper made some headlines two weeks ago when he said the Cowboys wanted to have three 1,000-yard receivers.

While that sounds great, it still made us wonder how all the receivers would fit into the mix. Where does CeeDee Lamb fit? Is Michael Gallup ready to take his game up a notch? And is Amari Cooper going to prove he's worth the huge contract he received?

And what about after those three? It has been a close race for the next group with one receiver finally emerging as No. 4.

So we asked the staff writers that have watched practice every day to size up the wide receiver positon and rank them 1-10, based off what they've done on the field for the past few weeks.

10. Tevin Jones – To be fair, he's actually been pretty good at times. He's a big-body receiver that has natural speed and quickness that you don't see everyday with players his size. Jones just needs more reps and could've used some preseason games to help him.
9. Jon'vea Johnson – A year ago, he ranked much higher on this list of best receivers at camp. But Johnson's inconsistency in practice as hurt him. At times he will flash the speed and quickness but he's had some issues catching the ball cleanly. He's not way behind the rest of the pack, but in terms of production in practices, he's near the bottom.
8. Aaron Parker – Had this poll been complete a few days earlier, Parker might've been last. But lately, the rookie receiver has made some eye-catching plays. He's another big body with speed. Running the deep route is something that looks very natural to Parker.
7. Devin Smith – He's been difficult to evaluate. He had a slow start to camp but picked it up lately, even catching three touchdown practices in one practice. The speed is still there for Smith, who is probably the fastest among all the receivers. At times, he gets a chance to show it. But if the Cowboys really want to keep a true burner on the outside, Smith will have a shot to make it again.
6. Ventell Bryant – Again, this is not the depth chart for receivers, but how they have been evaluated from practice alone. That being said, Bryant has had a solid camp because you know he's going to get some added value as a special teams player. Bryant hasn't been too bad catching the ball as a receiver and the combination of the two makes him a strong candidate to make the roster again.
5. Noah Brown – Another slow start to camp but lately Brown has picked it up. He might challenge Bryant for the last spot because he also has special teams ability and has the same body type that can handle the demands of fighting off blocks in the kicking game. Brown has more upside as a receiver and has shown it this week.
4. Cedrick Wilson – This No. 4 spot seems fitting for Wilson because that's exactly where he'll probably finish on the depth chart in a few weeks. In terms of receiver production, some voters on this list had him higher. Wilson looks like a guy that has worked all summer with Dak Prescott. His route-running has been very smooth and he plucks the ball out of the air with ease. A very improved player in 2020.
3. Michael Gallup – He's had a very good camp. There has been nothing too negative about the way Gallup has practiced here the last couple of weeks. He is surrounded by great receivers but Gallup continues to make plays in his own right and will be a valuable member of this offense.
2. Amari Cooper – Sometimes, Cooper looks so effortless out there that it makes his play on the field seem rather routine. That's not a bad thing and that level of consistency is needed. Cooper has been consistent in camp and has made plenty of nice plays. He's still the No. 1 receiver on this team and will continue to give problems to opposing defenses.
1. CeeDee Lamb – In terms of electrifying practices, Lamb was voted as the best receiver in camp. He routinely turns out a highlight-reel catch and has the ability of doing it in a variety of ways. Lamb even caught a screen pass that was way behind his head but used his left hand to snag it and keep running his route. He's made plays over the middle and definitely down the field. Lamb has shown the ability to get open in the red zone as well. Overall, he's made play after play and is living up to the hype of being the Cowboys' first-round pick and the next in line to wear No. 88
