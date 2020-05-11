Rank'Em: Can 2020 Rookies Compete All-Time?

16 / 20

No. 5 – 2016 Class

While there is still a lot of work to be done here, and obviously no major championships that have been won, this draft class will likely be known for finding a franchise quarterback, franchise running back and perhaps a defensive leader – all in one draft. It's not everyday that a team can find all of that in the same decade, must less the same draft. Taking Zeke No. 4 overall has turned out to be a wise choice, but the fourth-round pick for Dak Prescott will go down as one of the most valued picks of all-time. However, the biggest risk was taking Jaylon Smith in the second round, without even knowing if he could return to 100 percent. All three have been catalysts for the Cowboys, who also picked up Maliek Collins, Anthony Brown, Rico Gathers and Kavon Frazier in that draft.