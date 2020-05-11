Rank'Em

Presented by

Monday, May 11, 2020 01:00 PM

Rank'Em: Can 2020 Rookies Compete All-Time?

18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Rank-Em-Can-2020-Rookies-Compete-All-Time-hero

FRISCO, Texas – As the Cowboys complete a virtual rookie minicamp this weekend, consisting of some 22 new players conducting meetings with their new coaches and teammates, it begs the question just how good this group will be.

After the draft, owner/GM Jerry Jones was quick to compare it to the 2005 draft class of DeMarcus Ware, Marcus Spears, Marion Barber and Jay Ratliff.

Obviously, this group of CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Neville Gallimore and Reggie Robinson Jr. has never even stepped on the field together, so it's a little early to speculate on the greatness of this class.

But without a doubt, there is excitement, especially considering the Cowboys had Lamb, Diggs and Gallimore all rated among their top 30 overall players, and were able to land them all.

So can this class live up to the hype? And if so, where will it rank. 

We ranked the 20 best classes of all time, combining both draft picks and undrafted rookies that were included the class.

Rank'Em: Can 2020 Rookies Compete All-Time?

While Jerry Jones has given his new 2020 rookie class high praise, just where it will stand among the all-time best classes in team history?

Boykins_William-HS
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

No. 20 – 1985 Class While this can be considered a one-man class, the actual pick that made this so great not only showed some foresight, but led to a dynasty. The fifth-round pick for Herschel Walker, who was still in the USFL at the time, landed the Cowboys with the best player of the league that eventually folded. Walker was a great player for the Cowboys – so great – that his trade to the Vikings landed the franchise with a multitude of picks that ended up making the Cowboys the Team of the 1990s.
1 / 20

No. 20 – 1985 Class

While this can be considered a one-man class, the actual pick that made this so great not only showed some foresight, but led to a dynasty. The fifth-round pick for Herschel Walker, who was still in the USFL at the time, landed the Cowboys with the best player of the league that eventually folded. Walker was a great player for the Cowboys – so great – that his trade to the Vikings landed the franchise with a multitude of picks that ended up making the Cowboys the Team of the 1990s.

No. 19 – 2018 Class Sometimes you just have to project a class. This 2018 draft is only a year old but already, we've seen enough production and upside to factor them into the best classes. Leighton Vander Esch already made a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection. Connor Williams had a solid rookie year and could wind up being a cornerstone lineman for years to come. Michael Gallup's rookie season was also promising as a big-play receiver.
2 / 20

No. 19 – 2018 Class

Sometimes you just have to project a class. This 2018 draft is only a year old but already, we've seen enough production and upside to factor them into the best classes. Leighton Vander Esch already made a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection. Connor Williams had a solid rookie year and could wind up being a cornerstone lineman for years to come. Michael Gallup's rookie season was also promising as a big-play receiver.

No. 18 – 2002 Class This was a very top-heavy class, with Williams going No. 8 and Gurode getting picked 37th. So it shouldn't a surprised that both had really good careers. With five Pro Bowls for each of them, this 2002 class had a total of 10 selections, which is higher than many other classes on this list. Antonio Bryant had great talent but didn't put together a long career in Dallas and the rest of the picks didn't hit.
3 / 20

No. 18 – 2002 Class

This was a very top-heavy class, with Williams going No. 8 and Gurode getting picked 37th. So it shouldn't a surprised that both had really good careers. With five Pro Bowls for each of them, this 2002 class had a total of 10 selections, which is higher than many other classes on this list. Antonio Bryant had great talent but didn't put together a long career in Dallas and the rest of the picks didn't hit.

No. 17 – 1983 Class While the chance to draft Dan Marino puts a damper on the first round, Jim Jeffcoat had a great career, playing 15 seasons, mostly in Dallas. What stands out even more is getting a pair of undrafted free agents that also played 15 seasons each in Mark Tuinei (a converted defensive lineman) and safety Bill Bates, who changed the way special teams players were valued.
4 / 20

No. 17 – 1983 Class

While the chance to draft Dan Marino puts a damper on the first round, Jim Jeffcoat had a great career, playing 15 seasons, mostly in Dallas. What stands out even more is getting a pair of undrafted free agents that also played 15 seasons each in Mark Tuinei (a converted defensive lineman) and safety Bill Bates, who changed the way special teams players were valued.

No. 16 – 2014 Class Another top-heavy draft that could be valued much higher in a few years. Zack Martin is the only the second player in franchise history (Mel Renfro) to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first five years in the league. DeMarcus Lawrence has now established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in football. Give this a few years and we could be talking about 2014 as a Top 10 class, if not higher.
5 / 20

No. 16 – 2014 Class

Another top-heavy draft that could be valued much higher in a few years. Zack Martin is the only the second player in franchise history (Mel Renfro) to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first five years in the league. DeMarcus Lawrence has now established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in football. Give this a few years and we could be talking about 2014 as a Top 10 class, if not higher.

No. 15 – 2010 Class The Cowboys took some risks in 2010, getting two players at the top of the draft that other teams were hesitant about. But Dez Bryant and Sean Lee both paid off. Dez set the team record for TD catches while Lee has been one of the best linebackers in club history. Only injuries have prevented him from being a consistent All-Pro. Getting safeties Barry Church and Danny McCray in free agency rounded out this solid class.
6 / 20

No. 15 – 2010 Class

The Cowboys took some risks in 2010, getting two players at the top of the draft that other teams were hesitant about. But Dez Bryant and Sean Lee both paid off. Dez set the team record for TD catches while Lee has been one of the best linebackers in club history. Only injuries have prevented him from being a consistent All-Pro. Getting safeties Barry Church and Danny McCray in free agency rounded out this solid class.

No. 14 – 2011 Class For the first time in 30 years, the Cowboys picked an offensive lineman in the first round. It was not only a great pick, but it started a trend that led to what is still considered one of the best O-lines in football. Tyron Smith headlined the draft, but DeMarco Murray was a great pick. And then grabbing Beasley and Bailey in free agency topped off the class.
7 / 20

No. 14 – 2011 Class

For the first time in 30 years, the Cowboys picked an offensive lineman in the first round. It was not only a great pick, but it started a trend that led to what is still considered one of the best O-lines in football. Tyron Smith headlined the draft, but DeMarco Murray was a great pick. And then grabbing Beasley and Bailey in free agency topped off the class.

No. 13 – 1970 Class Who knew the Cowboys would end up with a dynamic duo at safety from this class? But Waters as a third-round pick and then Cliff Harris in free agency just showed the vision the Cowboys had for certain positions. Also, Thomas was the Rookie of the Year and helped the team make it to two Super Bowls in his only two seasons with the team.
8 / 20

No. 13 – 1970 Class

Who knew the Cowboys would end up with a dynamic duo at safety from this class? But Waters as a third-round pick and then Cliff Harris in free agency just showed the vision the Cowboys had for certain positions. Also, Thomas was the Rookie of the Year and helped the team make it to two Super Bowls in his only two seasons with the team.

No. 12 – 1990 Class Sometimes it only takes one player to make a great class, especially if you get the NFL's all-time leading rusher. The ironic part of this draft is that the Cowboys should've had the No. 1 overall pick, but used it the year before in the Supplemental Draft to select Steve Walsh. Still, because of the Herschel Walker trade, they had the 21st pick and used it to move up to 17 to get Emmitt Smith. That was really the only key player to come out of the draft, but certainly great enough to make this list.
9 / 20

No. 12 – 1990 Class

Sometimes it only takes one player to make a great class, especially if you get the NFL's all-time leading rusher. The ironic part of this draft is that the Cowboys should've had the No. 1 overall pick, but used it the year before in the Supplemental Draft to select Steve Walsh. Still, because of the Herschel Walker trade, they had the 21st pick and used it to move up to 17 to get Emmitt Smith. That was really the only key player to come out of the draft, but certainly great enough to make this list.

No. 11 – 1961 Class Again, another one-man draft. Bob Lilly was the first-ever pick by the Cowboys. That notion, coupled by his consistent dominance in the middle, earned him the nickname "Mr. Cowboy." That alone has the 1961 draft class among the best in franchise history, even if he wasn't surrounded by a lot of great players.
10 / 20

No. 11 – 1961 Class

Again, another one-man draft. Bob Lilly was the first-ever pick by the Cowboys. That notion, coupled by his consistent dominance in the middle, earned him the nickname "Mr. Cowboy." That alone has the 1961 draft class among the best in franchise history, even if he wasn't surrounded by a lot of great players.

No. 10 – 1988 Class Tom Landry's final draft class proved to be a good one. Getting Michael Irvin with the 11th pick was somewhat foreshadowing, considering that his college coaching staff and several teammates from Miami, Fla. would be joining him in a year. Ken Norton Jr. was a formidable standout for the Cowboys' defense during the early part of the decade, helping the team win two Super Bowls. Hennings was a foresight-pick, knowing that he wouldn't be available until later on, but wound up getting a contributing starter.
11 / 20

No. 10 – 1988 Class

Tom Landry's final draft class proved to be a good one. Getting Michael Irvin with the 11th pick was somewhat foreshadowing, considering that his college coaching staff and several teammates from Miami, Fla. would be joining him in a year. Ken Norton Jr. was a formidable standout for the Cowboys' defense during the early part of the decade, helping the team win two Super Bowls. Hennings was a foresight-pick, knowing that he wouldn't be available until later on, but wound up getting a contributing starter.

No. 9 – 1977 Class The Cowboys used some trades to land the No. 2 overall pick, landing Tony Dorsett in the process. That proved to be the dynamic player they needed as the Heisman Trophy winner helped the Cowboys win the Super Bowl as a rookie. Tony Hill in the third-round turned out to be one of the best receivers in franchise history.
12 / 20

No. 9 – 1977 Class

The Cowboys used some trades to land the No. 2 overall pick, landing Tony Dorsett in the process. That proved to be the dynamic player they needed as the Heisman Trophy winner helped the Cowboys win the Super Bowl as a rookie. Tony Hill in the third-round turned out to be one of the best receivers in franchise history.

No. 8 – 1991 Class When you look at some of the key contributors to the Team of the 90s, many of them came from the 1991 Draft. Not exactly the front-line players, but the combination of Maryland, Harper, Williams, Lett and Larry Brown was a big part of the team's success. Had it not been for an injury, Williams could've easily been one of the best left tackles in Cowboys/NFL history. Brown went from a 12th round pick to the Super Bowl MVP.
13 / 20

No. 8 – 1991 Class

When you look at some of the key contributors to the Team of the 90s, many of them came from the 1991 Draft. Not exactly the front-line players, but the combination of Maryland, Harper, Williams, Lett and Larry Brown was a big part of the team's success. Had it not been for an injury, Williams could've easily been one of the best left tackles in Cowboys/NFL history. Brown went from a 12th round pick to the Super Bowl MVP.

No. 7 – 1973 Class While the first-round pick was a good player (DuPree) who made three Pro Bowls, this class was defined by a third-round pick in Martin that led the franchise in sacks until just a few years ago. Golden Richards was consistent contributor on offense but the jewel of the class was Pearson, a quarterback in college at Tulsa that made the transition to receiver. Pearson became one of the more productive and flamboyant receivers in Cowboys history.
14 / 20

No. 7 – 1973 Class

While the first-round pick was a good player (DuPree) who made three Pro Bowls, this class was defined by a third-round pick in Martin that led the franchise in sacks until just a few years ago. Golden Richards was consistent contributor on offense but the jewel of the class was Pearson, a quarterback in college at Tulsa that made the transition to receiver. Pearson became one of the more productive and flamboyant receivers in Cowboys history.

No. 6 – 2003 Class Just like No. 7 on the list, this class featured a really good first-round pick, but an even better third-round selection that will go down as one of the best players in team history. But they both get trumped by an undrafted player who became the face of the franchise. Getting Tony Romo after the draft will go down as one of the best undrafted players in NFL history. Romo and Witten were quite a combination for years and Newman quietly put together a 15-year career of his own, including the first nine in Dallas. Bradie James is also the only player in franchise history to lead the team in six years in a row (2005-10).
15 / 20

No. 6 – 2003 Class

Just like No. 7 on the list, this class featured a really good first-round pick, but an even better third-round selection that will go down as one of the best players in team history. But they both get trumped by an undrafted player who became the face of the franchise. Getting Tony Romo after the draft will go down as one of the best undrafted players in NFL history. Romo and Witten were quite a combination for years and Newman quietly put together a 15-year career of his own, including the first nine in Dallas. Bradie James is also the only player in franchise history to lead the team in six years in a row (2005-10).

No. 5 – 2016 Class While there is still a lot of work to be done here, and obviously no major championships that have been won, this draft class will likely be known for finding a franchise quarterback, franchise running back and perhaps a defensive leader – all in one draft. It's not everyday that a team can find all of that in the same decade, must less the same draft. Taking Zeke No. 4 overall has turned out to be a wise choice, but the fourth-round pick for Dak Prescott will go down as one of the most valued picks of all-time. However, the biggest risk was taking Jaylon Smith in the second round, without even knowing if he could return to 100 percent. All three have been catalysts for the Cowboys, who also picked up Maliek Collins, Anthony Brown, Rico Gathers and Kavon Frazier in that draft.
16 / 20

No. 5 – 2016 Class

While there is still a lot of work to be done here, and obviously no major championships that have been won, this draft class will likely be known for finding a franchise quarterback, franchise running back and perhaps a defensive leader – all in one draft. It's not everyday that a team can find all of that in the same decade, must less the same draft. Taking Zeke No. 4 overall has turned out to be a wise choice, but the fourth-round pick for Dak Prescott will go down as one of the most valued picks of all-time. However, the biggest risk was taking Jaylon Smith in the second round, without even knowing if he could return to 100 percent. All three have been catalysts for the Cowboys, who also picked up Maliek Collins, Anthony Brown, Rico Gathers and Kavon Frazier in that draft.

No. 4 – 2005 Class The Cowboys were hoping to start the process of switching to a 3-4 defense with this draft. In reality, they were able to draft anything they need in just one weekend. DeMarcus Ware is the best pass-rusher in franchise history and will be in the Hall of Fame within a few years. Chris Canty, Marcus Spears and Jay Ratliff (seventh round) were the players Bill Parcells needed to make that switch. In all, the class produced 226 career sacks, easily the most in Cowboys history. And don't forget about fourth-round pick Marion Barber, whose running style not only made him a fan favorite, but a scoring threat around the goal line.
17 / 20

No. 4 – 2005 Class

The Cowboys were hoping to start the process of switching to a 3-4 defense with this draft. In reality, they were able to draft anything they need in just one weekend. DeMarcus Ware is the best pass-rusher in franchise history and will be in the Hall of Fame within a few years. Chris Canty, Marcus Spears and Jay Ratliff (seventh round) were the players Bill Parcells needed to make that switch. In all, the class produced 226 career sacks, easily the most in Cowboys history. And don't forget about fourth-round pick Marion Barber, whose running style not only made him a fan favorite, but a scoring threat around the goal line.

No. 3 – 1975 Class While the draft has been trimmed to seven rounds now, it's hard to even come up with 12 draft picks in one year. But imagine 12 of them actually making the team. The "Dirty Dozen" is one of the best classes in team history because 12 rookies not only made the squad, but nearly half of them went to Pro Bowls. The headliner was Randy White, who dominated the middle for over a decade. But Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson was a dynamic linebacker with unreal athletic ability. Bob Bruenig, Pat Donovan and Herb Scott were just steady Pro Bowlers for a Cowboys team that was in the playoffs every year in the late 70s and early 80s.
18 / 20

No. 3 – 1975 Class

While the draft has been trimmed to seven rounds now, it's hard to even come up with 12 draft picks in one year. But imagine 12 of them actually making the team. The "Dirty Dozen" is one of the best classes in team history because 12 rookies not only made the squad, but nearly half of them went to Pro Bowls. The headliner was Randy White, who dominated the middle for over a decade. But Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson was a dynamic linebacker with unreal athletic ability. Bob Bruenig, Pat Donovan and Herb Scott were just steady Pro Bowlers for a Cowboys team that was in the playoffs every year in the late 70s and early 80s.

No. 2 – 1989 Class When you have the No. 1 overall pick, it usually helps any draft class. Troy Aikman lived up the hype and then some, helping the Cowboys win three Super Bowls in a four-year span. But this class is one of the best ever because of the next three rounds. Daryl Johnston was a fixture in the offense and special teams and was the lead blocker for Emmitt Smith for almost 10 seasons. Mark Stepnoski was the center of one of the greatest O-lines in league history and had two different stints with the club. Tony Tolbert was a steady defensive end that also made a Pro Bowl later in his career. And while the Cowboys likely regretted taking Steve Walsh in the 1989 Supplemental Draft (which caused them to give up the No. 1 overall pick in 1990), they did eventually trade him to New Orleans and get a first-round pick in return.
19 / 20

No. 2 – 1989 Class

When you have the No. 1 overall pick, it usually helps any draft class. Troy Aikman lived up the hype and then some, helping the Cowboys win three Super Bowls in a four-year span. But this class is one of the best ever because of the next three rounds. Daryl Johnston was a fixture in the offense and special teams and was the lead blocker for Emmitt Smith for almost 10 seasons. Mark Stepnoski was the center of one of the greatest O-lines in league history and had two different stints with the club. Tony Tolbert was a steady defensive end that also made a Pro Bowl later in his career. And while the Cowboys likely regretted taking Steve Walsh in the 1989 Supplemental Draft (which caused them to give up the No. 1 overall pick in 1990), they did eventually trade him to New Orleans and get a first-round pick in return.

No. 1 – 1964 Class Three Hall of Famers. That's really all that needs to be said. The Cowboys were able to draft three cornerstone players, which is rare in itself. But they showed great foresight to take Staubach in the 10th round, knowing that he had to fulfill his military duties with the Navy and wouldn't be available for five years. And to take "Bullet" Bob Hayes in the seventh round with the hopes that this Olympic sprinter could make a good receiver, was also a risk. But Hayes would end up changing the game, forcing teams to play a zone defense in order to stay with the speedster.
20 / 20

No. 1 – 1964 Class

Three Hall of Famers. That's really all that needs to be said. The Cowboys were able to draft three cornerstone players, which is rare in itself. But they showed great foresight to take Staubach in the 10th round, knowing that he had to fulfill his military duties with the Navy and wouldn't be available for five years. And to take "Bullet" Bob Hayes in the seventh round with the hopes that this Olympic sprinter could make a good receiver, was also a risk. But Hayes would end up changing the game, forcing teams to play a zone defense in order to stay with the speedster.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Rank'Em: Early Ranking of Cowboys' 11 Corners
news

Rank'Em: Early Ranking of Cowboys' 11 Corners

The Cowboys drafted two, signed three, re-signed two more and have a few holdovers at a very crowded cornerback position. We know it's early, but let's try to rank all 11 cornerbacks right now.
Rank'Em: Biggest Storylines For All 16 Games
news

Rank'Em: Biggest Storylines For All 16 Games

Did you know the Cowboys play each of the last five No. 1 overall picks? Did you know they play two former NFL MVPs and what's their record against Russell Wilson? Here's some interesting storylines about all 16 games. 
15 Undrafted Rookies Agree to Join 2020 Class
news

15 Undrafted Rookies Agree to Join 2020 Class

The Cowboys have a rich history in signing undrafted rookies from Drew Pearson to Tony Romo. Check out this year's group of 15 rookie free agents that have agreed to terms.
Rank'Em: 18 Possible Targets For Draft Day 2
news

Rank'Em: 18 Possible Targets For Draft Day 2

With Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft set to start on Friday night, the Cowboys still have plenty of talented players to choose from in the second and third rounds.
Draft Show: Revealing The Top 51 Prospects
news

Draft Show: Revealing The Top 51 Prospects

While we wait, here's a look at a composite Big Board. The Cowboys pick at No. 17 and No. 51, so here are the Top 51 prospects in this year's class, as voted on by the cast of The Draft Show.
Rank 'Em: Cowboys' All-Time First-Round Steals
news

Rank 'Em: Cowboys' All-Time First-Round Steals

It's been 30 years since the Cowboys drafted Emmitt Smith at No. 17. Who are the Cowboys' all-time first-round steals? Check out our top 10.
Rank 'Em: Re-Doing The Famous 2011 NFL Draft
news

Rank 'Em: Re-Doing The Famous 2011 NFL Draft

So with nothing but time on our hands, it prompted an interesting question – what would the 2011 NFL Draft look like if it were to undergo a re-do?
17 Real Possibilities For Cowboys No. 17 Pick
news

17 Real Possibilities For Cowboys No. 17 Pick

Anything can happen on draft day, especially in the first round. We've put together 17 legitimate possibilities for the No. 17 overall pick.
Rank'Em: 10 Cowboys With Legit HOF Arguments
news

Rank'Em: 10 Cowboys With Legit HOF Arguments

After Drew Pearson's recent snub from the Hall of Fame voters, we picked 10 former Cowboys who at least should be in the discussion for a possible call to Canton. 
Rank'Em: Dak or Romo For All-Decade QB?
news

Rank'Em: Dak or Romo For All-Decade QB?

While the future might be unclear, the past decade is officially in the books. Let's check out the staff picks for the Cowboys All-Decade Team, picking the best players at each position fro 2010-19. 
Rank'Em: Zeke & Lee Highlight Top 10 Standouts
news

Rank'Em: Zeke & Lee Highlight Top 10 Standouts

The Cowboys had plenty of standouts from Sunday's win over the Rams, but we present the Top 10, and it starts with a running back who couldn't be denied.

Advertising