Rank'Em: Can 2020 Rookies Compete All-Time?

FRISCO, Texas – As the Cowboys complete a virtual rookie minicamp this weekend, consisting of some 22 new players conducting meetings with their new coaches and teammates, it begs the question just how good this group will be.
After the draft, owner/GM Jerry Jones was quick to compare it to the 2005 draft class of DeMarcus Ware, Marcus Spears, Marion Barber and Jay Ratliff.
Obviously, this group of CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Neville Gallimore and Reggie Robinson Jr. has never even stepped on the field together, so it's a little early to speculate on the greatness of this class.
But without a doubt, there is excitement, especially considering the Cowboys had Lamb, Diggs and Gallimore all rated among their top 30 overall players, and were able to land them all.
So can this class live up to the hype? And if so, where will it rank.
We ranked the 20 best classes of all time, combining both draft picks and undrafted rookies that were included the class.
While Jerry Jones has given his new 2020 rookie class high praise, just where it will stand among the all-time best classes in team history?