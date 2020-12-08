Rank'Em: Cowboys History By Days Of The Week 

Are the Cowboys a Tuesday team?
We're about to find out as they are to play their first-ever game on a Tuesday when they line up against the Ravens in Baltimore.
This game was moved by the NFL to accommodate the Ravens, who have been dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 issues, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was out the last game but will be eligible to play Tuesday vs. Dallas.
By playing on Tuesday, the Cowboys will now play a game on every day of the week.
Let's find out which day has been the best for this franchise, dating back to the 1960 season.
This will be the Cowboys' first-ever game on Tuesday. So let's see the team's history on the other days of the week.