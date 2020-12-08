Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Cowboys History By Days Of The Week 

Dec 08, 2020 at 12:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Rank’Em-Cowboys-History-By-Days-Of-The-Week-hero

Are the Cowboys a Tuesday team?

We're about to find out as they are to play their first-ever game on a Tuesday when they line up against the Ravens in Baltimore.
This game was moved by the NFL to accommodate the Ravens, who have been dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 issues, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was out the last game but will be eligible to play Tuesday vs. Dallas.

By playing on Tuesday, the Cowboys will now play a game on every day of the week.

Let's find out which day has been the best for this franchise, dating back to the 1960 season.

Rank’Em: Cowboys History By Days Of The Week

This will be the Cowboys' first-ever game on Tuesday. So let's see the team's history on the other days of the week.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Sunday: 423-430-5 The most traditional day of the week for NFL games, Sunday is the home to the majority of all professional games. Over the years, the Cowboys have won over 400 games on Sunday. And while the NFL has moved the schedule around over the years to different days of the week, the Super Bowl is played on Sunday. The Cowboys have won five of them out of their eight appearances.
1 / 7

Sunday: 423-430-5

The most traditional day of the week for NFL games, Sunday is the home to the majority of all professional games. Over the years, the Cowboys have won over 400 games on Sunday. And while the NFL has moved the schedule around over the years to different days of the week, the Super Bowl is played on Sunday. The Cowboys have won five of them out of their eight appearances.

Monday: 48-37 For many years, the only Prime Time game of the week occurred on Monday. So the Cowboys have obviously played their share of Monday games over the years. The Cowboys' record-breaking run by Tony Dorsett, a 99-yarder in Minnesota, occurred on the final Monday Night game of the 1982 sesaon. One of the most memorable was a 2007 comeback for the ages. Tony Romo turned the ball over six times, but still managed to rally the Cowboys to a 25-24 win in Buffalo.
2 / 7

Monday: 48-37

For many years, the only Prime Time game of the week occurred on Monday. So the Cowboys have obviously played their share of Monday games over the years. The Cowboys' record-breaking run by Tony Dorsett, a 99-yarder in Minnesota, occurred on the final Monday Night game of the 1982 sesaon. One of the most memorable was a 2007 comeback for the ages. Tony Romo turned the ball over six times, but still managed to rally the Cowboys to a 25-24 win in Buffalo.

Thursday: 36-23-1 Thursdays and the Cowboys – it has been a tradition over the years, mostly because of the annual Thanksgiving Day game. The Cowboys are 31-21-1 on Turkey Day but also have a 5-2 record on other Thursday games. This week's game with Baltimore was actually set to be played on Thursday before the NFL moved it twice, falling eventually for Tuesday.
3 / 7

Thursday: 36-23-1

Thursdays and the Cowboys – it has been a tradition over the years, mostly because of the annual Thanksgiving Day game. The Cowboys are 31-21-1 on Turkey Day but also have a 5-2 record on other Thursday games. This week's game with Baltimore was actually set to be played on Thursday before the NFL moved it twice, falling eventually for Tuesday.

Saturday: 15-14 While it might seem like a rare occurrence to play on Saturday, a day usually reserved for college football, the Cowboys have played nearly 30 games in their 60-year history. And that doesn't even include 12 playoff games over the years (6-6 record). But of 29 regular season games played on Saturday, it includes the franchise's first-ever win, a 35-28 victory over Pittsburgh in 1961. One of the more memorable games in recent history occurred in 2009, when a banged-up DeMarcus Ware fought through a neck injury to record two sacks, including the game-winning turnover against the previously-undefeated Saints.
4 / 7

Saturday: 15-14

While it might seem like a rare occurrence to play on Saturday, a day usually reserved for college football, the Cowboys have played nearly 30 games in their 60-year history. And that doesn't even include 12 playoff games over the years (6-6 record). But of 29 regular season games played on Saturday, it includes the franchise's first-ever win, a 35-28 victory over Pittsburgh in 1961. One of the more memorable games in recent history occurred in 2009, when a banged-up DeMarcus Ware fought through a neck injury to record two sacks, including the game-winning turnover against the previously-undefeated Saints.

Friday: 0-2 The Cowboys have only had two games played on Friday, including one in the inaugural 1960 season. The Cowboys went 0-11-1 that year, so a 27-25 loss to Philadelphia on a Friday game probably felt like a moral victory to the first-year franchise. But in 1999, a 31-24 loss to the Saints on Christmas Eve didn't have the same feelings for a Cowboys team fighting to get into the playoffs. The Saints were 2-12 and played a rookie quarterback named Jake Delhomme, who lit them up for three touchdowns. While the playoffs seemed hopeless after the loss, things fell just right for the Cowboys, who beat the Giants the following week to secure a Wild Card spot with an 8-8 record.
5 / 7

Friday: 0-2

The Cowboys have only had two games played on Friday, including one in the inaugural 1960 season. The Cowboys went 0-11-1 that year, so a 27-25 loss to Philadelphia on a Friday game probably felt like a moral victory to the first-year franchise.

But in 1999, a 31-24 loss to the Saints on Christmas Eve didn't have the same feelings for a Cowboys team fighting to get into the playoffs. The Saints were 2-12 and played a rookie quarterback named Jake Delhomme, who lit them up for three touchdowns.

While the playoffs seemed hopeless after the loss, things fell just right for the Cowboys, who beat the Giants the following week to secure a Wild Card spot with an 8-8 record.

Wednesday: 1-0 The Cowboys have played just one game on "Hump Day." Back in 2012, the NFL moved the regular-season opener for both teams to a Wednesday, instead of the traditional Thursday kickoff for the defending champions. The Giants had won the Super Bowl the previous year and hosted the Cowboys on Wednesday because the NFL wanted to avoid President Obama's speed at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday Sept. 6. The Cowboys went to New York and controlled the tempo from start to finish. Tony Romo connected on two touchdowns to Kevin Ogletree, who had visited his brother in the hospital in New York earlier that day. The Cowboys held off a late rally to beat the Giants, 24-17, giving them a 1-0 record on Wednesday.
6 / 7

Wednesday: 1-0

The Cowboys have played just one game on "Hump Day." Back in 2012, the NFL moved the regular-season opener for both teams to a Wednesday, instead of the traditional Thursday kickoff for the defending champions. The Giants had won the Super Bowl the previous year and hosted the Cowboys on Wednesday because the NFL wanted to avoid President Obama's speed at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday Sept. 6.

The Cowboys went to New York and controlled the tempo from start to finish. Tony Romo connected on two touchdowns to Kevin Ogletree, who had visited his brother in the hospital in New York earlier that day.

The Cowboys held off a late rally to beat the Giants, 24-17, giving them a 1-0 record on Wednesday.

Tuesday: 0-0 The Cowboys will take on the Ravens, looking for their first win in the city of Baltimore since 1981. It's been an extended break for the Cowboys, who have been off since Nov. 26. The 12 days off are exactly double the time Baltimore has had since its previous game.
7 / 7

Tuesday: 0-0

The Cowboys will take on the Ravens, looking for their first win in the city of Baltimore since 1981. It's been an extended break for the Cowboys, who have been off since Nov. 26. The 12 days off are exactly double the time Baltimore has had since its previous game.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Who's Left From 2020 Free-Agent Class?

While the free-agent class of 2020 looked to be one of the best back in March, less than half are still on the roster. Stephen Jones said it won't change the philosophy of free agency moving forward. Let's review the class.
news

Rank'Em: Best WR of Camp? Here's The Group 1-10  

The wide receiver position has been one of the most intriguing spots of training camp, with the atrrival of CeeDee Lamb. So where does he rank as the writers picked the best WRs from 1-10?
news

Rank 'Em: Dak Prescott's Top 10 Moments So Far

We've ranked Prescott's Top 10 performances/moments as the Cowboys' quarterback since 2016.
news

Rank'Em: Top 20 WRs on Schedule vs. Dallas Trio

The 2020 schedule is loaded with great receivers the Cowboys will face this year. So where does the Cowboys trio of Amari-Gallup-CeeDee rank among the group?
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 25 Madden Player Ratings

The official Madden 21 video game won't be released until Aug. 28, but the player ratings are out. Check out the Top 25 Cowboys, according to their Madden ratings. 
news

Rank'Em: Best Position Group – QB, WR or OT?

What position is the strongest on the team heading into camp? Is it the wide receivers? What about the quarterbacks, running backs or O-line? Our writers ranked 12 positions from top to bottom. 
news

Rank'Em: After Dak, Who Else Needs New Deal?

Now that Dak Prescott can't get a new deal until 2021, he joins nearly a dozen others who will likely be seeking new contacts as well. We ranked the Cowboys' priority list. 
news

Rank' Em: Best OU Sooners in Cowboys History

Under Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys have already tapped into a well of players who developed at Oklahoma. It got us thinking to the best Sooners in franchise history. 
news

Rank' Em: Stacking Dak vs. QBs on 2020 Schedule

The Cowboys will face plenty of top QBs on the 2020 schedule. There are four No. 1 overall picks, two NFL MVPs and five players who have started a Super Bowl. So where does Dak Prescott fit in?
news

Rank 'Em: The Cowboys' 8 All-Time Franchise Tags

The Cowboys haven't played tag too often over the last 27 years, but Dak Prescott is the most recent player to receive the franchise tender.
news

Rank 'Em: How Many 1st-Rounders On The Roster?

Even with several key players leaving this offseason, the Cowboys still have double-digit first-round draft picks on the roster. Just how many? Let's take a look.

Advertising