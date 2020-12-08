Rank'Em: Cowboys History By Days Of The Week 

5 / 7

Friday: 0-2

The Cowboys have only had two games played on Friday, including one in the inaugural 1960 season. The Cowboys went 0-11-1 that year, so a 27-25 loss to Philadelphia on a Friday game probably felt like a moral victory to the first-year franchise.

But in 1999, a 31-24 loss to the Saints on Christmas Eve didn't have the same feelings for a Cowboys team fighting to get into the playoffs. The Saints were 2-12 and played a rookie quarterback named Jake Delhomme, who lit them up for three touchdowns.

While the playoffs seemed hopeless after the loss, things fell just right for the Cowboys, who beat the Giants the following week to secure a Wild Card spot with an 8-8 record.