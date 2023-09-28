Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 matchups vs. Patriots

Rank'Em

This will mark the 15th time that the Cowboys have faced the Patriots in their history with Dallas owning an 8-6 advantage overall, including a 4-2 mark at home.

However, it's been a series of streaks. The Cowboys won the first seven meetings between the clubs, going undefeated from 1971 to 1996, before New England then reeled off six straight wins of its own from 1999 to 2019. Dallas finally broke the spell in 2021 and now hope to make it two in a row on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

But before they do, let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the Patriots and Cowboys.

10. Cowboys at Patriots • Nov. 16, 1975 • Schaefer Stadium • W, 34-31 The Cowboys had a seemingly comfortable 34-17 lead in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jim Plunkett and the Patriots suddenly struck twice to narrow the gap to just three points with just over two minutes remaining. Fortunately, that would be it for New England, who in the end couldn't overcome Roger Staubach's three touchdown passes.
10. Cowboys at Patriots • Nov. 16, 1975 • Schaefer Stadium • W, 34-31

The Cowboys had a seemingly comfortable 34-17 lead in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jim Plunkett and the Patriots suddenly struck twice to narrow the gap to just three points with just over two minutes remaining. Fortunately, that would be it for New England, who in the end couldn't overcome Roger Staubach's three touchdown passes.

9. Cowboys vs. Patriots • Dec. 15, 1996 • Texas Stadium • W, 12-6 The Cowboys clinched the NFC East for the fifth consecutive season with this win, but it sure wasn't pretty. With the two teams combining to go 0-for-8 in the red zone, all of the game's points came via field goals. Emmitt Smith carried the load for Dallas with 140 yards from scrimmage, which included a season-high 55 receiving yards.
9. Cowboys vs. Patriots • Dec. 15, 1996 • Texas Stadium • W, 12-6

The Cowboys clinched the NFC East for the fifth consecutive season with this win, but it sure wasn't pretty. With the two teams combining to go 0-for-8 in the red zone, all of the game's points came via field goals. Emmitt Smith carried the load for Dallas with 140 yards from scrimmage, which included a season-high 55 receiving yards.

8. Cowboys at Patriots • Sept. 21, 1981 • Schaefer Stadium • W, 35-21 Dallas was headed to a 12-4 record while the Patriots were on their way to a 2-14 mark, so the outcome was perhaps inevitable. And sure enough, the Cowboys defense put the clamps on late – rookie Everson Walls leading the way with two of the team's four interceptions – while the offense scored the final 18 points to pull away.
8. Cowboys at Patriots • Sept. 21, 1981 • Schaefer Stadium • W, 35-21

Dallas was headed to a 12-4 record while the Patriots were on their way to a 2-14 mark, so the outcome was perhaps inevitable. And sure enough, the Cowboys defense put the clamps on late – rookie Everson Walls leading the way with two of the team's four interceptions – while the offense scored the final 18 points to pull away.

7. Cowboys vs. Patriots • Oct. 14, 2007 • Texas Stadium • L, 27-48 The difference in this game? Tom Brady (big surprise). Both teams came into this matchup undefeated at 5-0, but the Dallas defense just couldn't find a way to slow down the star quarterback. Brady threw for 388 yards with five touchdowns, one of which went to Randy Moss, who finished 7-0 in his career against the Cowboys.
7. Cowboys vs. Patriots • Oct. 14, 2007 • Texas Stadium • L, 27-48

The difference in this game? Tom Brady (big surprise). Both teams came into this matchup undefeated at 5-0, but the Dallas defense just couldn't find a way to slow down the star quarterback. Brady threw for 388 yards with five touchdowns, one of which went to Randy Moss, who finished 7-0 in his career against the Cowboys.

6. Cowboys vs. Patriots • Dec. 3, 1978 • Texas Stadium • W, 17-10 Owning the league's No. 1 offense, the Patriots used their running game to jump out to a 10-3 advantage at the half. But the Cowboys defense, which was ranked second, shut them out the rest of the way and Roger Staubach did the rest, throwing two touchdown passes, the winner a 36-yard connection to Billy Joe DuPree.
6. Cowboys vs. Patriots • Dec. 3, 1978 • Texas Stadium • W, 17-10

Owning the league's No. 1 offense, the Patriots used their running game to jump out to a 10-3 advantage at the half. But the Cowboys defense, which was ranked second, shut them out the rest of the way and Roger Staubach did the rest, throwing two touchdown passes, the winner a 36-yard connection to Billy Joe DuPree.

5. Cowboys at Patriots • Oct. 16, 2011 • Gillette Stadium • L, 16-20 The Cowboys reached the red zone twice in the second half but only came away with three points each time, leaving them clinging to a 16-13 lead when the Patriots took possession with 2:31 remaining on the clock. Of course, Tom Brady promptly completed 7 of 8 passes, the last an 8-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left.
5. Cowboys at Patriots • Oct. 16, 2011 • Gillette Stadium • L, 16-20

The Cowboys reached the red zone twice in the second half but only came away with three points each time, leaving them clinging to a 16-13 lead when the Patriots took possession with 2:31 remaining on the clock. Of course, Tom Brady promptly completed 7 of 8 passes, the last an 8-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left.

4. Cowboys vs. Patriots • Nov. 22, 1984 • Texas Stadium • W, 20-17 In the only meeting between these two on Thanksgiving, the game was somehow tied with just under two minutes remaining despite the Dallas defense sacking New England quarterback Tony Eason 10 times. But Danny White led a final Cowboys drive down to the Patriots' 6-yard line, where Rafael Septien kicked the winning field goal with just seven seconds left on the clock.
4. Cowboys vs. Patriots • Nov. 22, 1984 • Texas Stadium • W, 20-17

In the only meeting between these two on Thanksgiving, the game was somehow tied with just under two minutes remaining despite the Dallas defense sacking New England quarterback Tony Eason 10 times. But Danny White led a final Cowboys drive down to the Patriots' 6-yard line, where Rafael Septien kicked the winning field goal with just seven seconds left on the clock.

3. Cowboys at Patriots • Nov. 15, 1987 • Sullivan Stadium • W, 23-17 (OT) Herschel Walker already had 113 rushing yards off 27 carries, but it was his last one that really mattered. With the Cowboys having pushed the game into overtime with a late 20-yard field goal, Walker then burst off left tackle on a 60-yard dash to the end zone to give Dallas the upset victory. His 173 rushing yards on the day marked a career high.
3. Cowboys at Patriots • Nov. 15, 1987 • Sullivan Stadium • W, 23-17 (OT)

Herschel Walker already had 113 rushing yards off 27 carries, but it was his last one that really mattered. With the Cowboys having pushed the game into overtime with a late 20-yard field goal, Walker then burst off left tackle on a 60-yard dash to the end zone to give Dallas the upset victory. His 173 rushing yards on the day marked a career high.

2. Cowboys vs. Patriots • Oct. 24, 1971 • Texas Stadium • W, 44-21 The debut game played in Texas Stadium saw running back Duane Thomas score the first touchdown in the new venue off a 56-yard rush in the opening quarter. The floodgates then opened as the Cowboys scored 24 points in the second frame, which is still tied for the second most recorded in the second quarter in franchise history.
2. Cowboys vs. Patriots • Oct. 24, 1971 • Texas Stadium • W, 44-21

The debut game played in Texas Stadium saw running back Duane Thomas score the first touchdown in the new venue off a 56-yard rush in the opening quarter. The floodgates then opened as the Cowboys scored 24 points in the second frame, which is still tied for the second most recorded in the second quarter in franchise history.

﻿1. Cowboys at Patriots • Oct. 17, 2021 • Gillette Stadium • W, 35-29 (OT) This was a wild affair that saw five lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, including a 49-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein with 20 seconds left that sent the game into overtime. The Cowboys then took home the win when Dak Prescott, who finished with 445 passing yards, connected with CeeDee Lamb on a 35-yard touchdown toss.
﻿1. Cowboys at Patriots • Oct. 17, 2021 • Gillette Stadium • W, 35-29 (OT)

This was a wild affair that saw five lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, including a 49-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein with 20 seconds left that sent the game into overtime. The Cowboys then took home the win when Dak Prescott, who finished with 445 passing yards, connected with CeeDee Lamb on a 35-yard touchdown toss.

