Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 matchups vs. Patriots

This will mark the 15th time that the Cowboys have faced the Patriots in their history with Dallas owning an 8-6 advantage overall, including a 4-2 mark at home.

However, it's been a series of streaks. The Cowboys won the first seven meetings between the clubs, going undefeated from 1971 to 1996, before New England then reeled off six straight wins of its own from 1999 to 2019. Dallas finally broke the spell in 2021 and now hope to make it two in a row on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.