Rank'Em: Cowboys’ top-10 wild-card games

1. Cowboys at Bears • Dec. 29, 1991 • Soldier Field • W, 17-13

The Cowboys won their final five regular-season games to finish second in the NFC East, which put them back in the playoffs for the first time in six years. Now, however, they would have to go into frigid Chicago where the windchill was 26 degrees. But the Dallas defense bullied the Bears, posting three sacks, three takeaways and not one but two goal-line stands. Behind that effort, the wild-card Cowboys shocked the NFC Central winners.