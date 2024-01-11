Rank'Em

This marks the 15th time in their history that the Dallas Cowboys will be appearing in the NFC Wild Card round, having earned an 8-6 record overall in those previous 14 affairs with a 6-3 posting at home. The showdown on Sunday, though, will be the first time that Dallas, winners of the NFC East, will face the Green Bay Packers, who finished second in the NFC North, in a wild-card matchup.

However, throughout their history, these two teams have faced off eight times in the postseason, splitting the series, 4-4. That includes the Ice Bowl in 1967, the 1995 NFC Championship Game and, of course, Dez Bryant's "non-catch" debacle that ended the Cowboys' 2014 campaign.

Given their memorable playoff past, perhaps one day this upcoming battle will be added to this particular list, but for now, here are the 10 greatest wild-card games in Cowboys history.

Rank'Em: Cowboys’ top-10 wild-card games

10.  Cowboys vs. Rams • Dec. 26, 1983 • Texas Stadium • L, 17-24

Perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of this game was the weather. At kickoff, the temperature was 27 degrees, still the second-coldest game in franchise playoff history, and that's not counting a windchill that dropped the frigidness into the teens. It was so cold the plumbing froze in the stadium bathrooms. Needless to say, it was a tough day for the Cowboys, as Danny White was sacked three times and threw three interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter.

9. Cowboys vs. Vikings • Dec. 28, 1996 • Texas Stadium • W, 40-15

The defending Super Bowl champs rolled into the postseason with a 10-6 record as winners of the NFC East. And they would prove to be too much for the 9-7 Vikings in this one, as the Cowboys scored 30 points in the first half, including 23 in the second quarter alone, in a rather easy afternoon of work. With Emmitt Smith running for 116 yards and two touchdowns, Dallas dominated on the ground, totaling 255 rushing yards in all.

8. Cowboys vs. Eagles • Jan. 9, 2010 • Cowboys Stadium • W, 34-14

The Cowboys beat the Eagles, 24-0, at home in the regular-season finale to win the NFC East and then in an odd twist of scheduling hosted their rivals in the wild-card round the very next week. The result was the same. After a quiet first quarter, Dallas outpaced Philadelphia, 27-7, in the second frame to run away with the win. Tony Romo threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns with Felix Jones adding 148 rushing yards and a 73-yard score.

7. Cowboys vs. Rams • Dec. 28, 1980 • Texas Stadium • W, 34-13

Though finishing with a 12-4 regular-season record, Dallas finished second in the NFC East and thus hosted the 11-5 Rams, who were second in the NFC West. Two weeks earlier, the Rams had throttled Dallas, 38-14, but after falling behind, 13-6, in the second quarter, the tables turned as the Cowboys reeled off 28 unanswered points for the win. With Tony Dorsett leading the way, the offense churned out 338 rushing yards, still the franchise playoff record.

6. Cowboys at Buccaneers • Jan. 16, 2023 • Raymond James Stadium • W, 31-14

Though having to go on the road as the wild-card entry, the 12-5 Cowboys were actually favored against the 8-9 Buccaneers. Those predictions held true. Behind two touchdown catches from Dalton Schultz, Dallas jumped out to an 18-0 lead at the half and never looked back. Dak Prescott spurred the effort offensively, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns, tying a team playoff record. The game marked the final one of Tom Brady's Hall of Fame career.

5. Cowboys vs. Buccaneers • Jan. 9, 1983 • Texas Stadium • W, 30-17

The Cowboys posted only a 6-3 record during the strike-shortened season, but that was good enough to finish second in the division and get into the NFL's playoff tournament. Tampa Bay, who was third in the NFC Central at 5-4, actually led this game, 17-16, heading into the fourth quarter, but little-known Monty Hunter returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown with running back Timmy Newsome adding a 10-yard scoring catch late to seal the win.

4. Cowboys at Seahawks • Jan. 6, 2007 • Qwest Field • L, 20-21

Early in the fourth quarter, Dallas found itself ahead, 20-13, only to have the Seahawks respond with a safety and touchdown to retake a one-point lead. Still, a victory seemed assured when with 1:19 remaining, the Cowboys lined up for a chip-shot field goal at Seattle's 9-yard line. But on the ensuing snap, the ball – reportedly slick and as hard as a rock – slipped through the hands of holder Tony Romo, ruining any chance for the upset win.

3. Cowboys vs. Seahawks • Jan. 5, 2019 • AT&T Stadium • W, 24-22

Although the two teams had identical 10-6 records, Dallas played host thanks to winning the NFC East while Seattle finished second in the NFC West. Trailing 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter, the Cowboys got 1-yard scores from both Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, but the Seahawks then pulled to within two after a late touchdown and two-point conversion. Fortunately, the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Dallas' Cole Beasley, game over.

2. Cowboys vs. Lions • Jan. 4, 2015 • AT&T Stadium • W, 24-20

Detroit may have finished second in the NFC North, but their 11-5 record was just one shy of the Cowboys' 12-4 mark. And they proved to be a tough out as midway through the third quarter, Dallas found itself down, 20-7. But a Dan Bailey field goal and touchdowns by DeMarco Murray and Terrance Williams gave the Cowboys the lead, one that would be saved by a DeMarcus Lawrence strip-sack-fumble recovery with a minute left in the game.

1. Cowboys at Bears • Dec. 29, 1991 • Soldier Field • W, 17-13

The Cowboys won their final five regular-season games to finish second in the NFC East, which put them back in the playoffs for the first time in six years. Now, however, they would have to go into frigid Chicago where the windchill was 26 degrees. But the Dallas defense bullied the Bears, posting three sacks, three takeaways and not one but two goal-line stands. Behind that effort, the wild-card Cowboys shocked the NFC Central winners.

