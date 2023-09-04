Rank'Em: Current roster includes 13 first-round picks

11 / 13

Micah Parsons – 2021 (Dallas, 12th overall) – Yeah, the Cowboys wanted to draft cornerbacks but it didn't work. They made a trade with the Eagles to move back from 10 to 12 and pick up another third-round pick. But now they landed Micah Parsons, it might eventually go down as one of the best draft picks in team history. Give the Cowboys credit for finding out he could rush the passer off the edge. Had teams known that going into the draft, he's probably the No. 1 or No. 2 pick, right there with Trevor Lawrence. Good for the Cowboys that he wasn't.