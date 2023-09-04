Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Current roster includes 13 first-round picks

Sep 04, 2023 at 12:30 PM
Rank'Em--Current-roster-includes-13-first-round-picks-hero

Recognizing that there is no science to acquiring talent for a football team, having more first-round picks usually means more success for a team.

Hall of Fame players have been produced by every round, and some that were not even drafted. But overall, first-round picks still tend to make huge impacts for team, whether or not they were taken by their current squad or not.

This Cowboys roster currently has 13 former first-round picks, including a couple that were added in the last week.

Of the 13, seven of which were drafted in Dallas, meaning there are six others from other clubs, including four new faces this season.

Rank'Em: Current roster includes 13 first-round picks

The Cowboys now have 13 first-round picks on the roster, thanks to adding four more this offseason, including two in the last two weeks. All of them have a different journey but let's take a closer look at their careers since being picked in the first round.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Tyron Smith – 2011 (Dallas 9th overall) – Part of one of the greatest NFL draft classes in history, Smith didn't disappoint for the Cowboys, serving as an All-Decade team performer at left tackle, arguably the best to play the position in franchise history. Smith has been plagued by injuries later in his career but when he's healthy, or even close to full strength, he's still one of the best to play the left side.
1 / 13

Tyron Smith – 2011 (Dallas 9th overall) – Part of one of the greatest NFL draft classes in history, Smith didn't disappoint for the Cowboys, serving as an All-Decade team performer at left tackle, arguably the best to play the position in franchise history. Smith has been plagued by injuries later in his career but when he's healthy, or even close to full strength, he's still one of the best to play the left side.

Stephon Gilmore – 2012 (Buffalo 8th overall) – One of the Cowboys' big offseason additions this year, adding him in a trade with the Colts. Gilmore started out in Buffalo but had his best years with the Patriots, winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in XXX. But the Cowboys still think he can play at a high level opposite of Trevon Diggs.
2 / 13

Stephon Gilmore – 2012 (Buffalo 8th overall) – One of the Cowboys' big offseason additions this year, adding him in a trade with the Colts. Gilmore started out in Buffalo but had his best years with the Patriots, winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in XXX. But the Cowboys still think he can play at a high level opposite of Trevon Diggs.

Zack Martin – 2014 (Dallas 14th) – It's been widely discussed over the years how the Cowboys had three defensive guys in mind and they all went off the board, leaving them to take Martin. And while Johnny Manziel's name was mentioned in the discussion, too, Martin has proved to be one of the best picks in team history, arguably one of the two best offensive linemen the Cowboys have ever had.
3 / 13

Zack Martin – 2014 (Dallas 14th) – It's been widely discussed over the years how the Cowboys had three defensive guys in mind and they all went off the board, leaving them to take Martin. And while Johnny Manziel's name was mentioned in the discussion, too, Martin has proved to be one of the best picks in team history, arguably one of the two best offensive linemen the Cowboys have ever had.

Brandin Cooks – 2014 (New Orleans 20th) – The Cowboys are the fifth team for Cooks, who could be called a journeyman by now, but he's also been highly productive. He has 1,000-yard seasons with four different teams and has already made a big impact on the Cowboys' wide receiver room. In training camp, Cooks was one of the best performers on the entire team and is a big reason the Cowboys have big expectations for the offense in 2023.
4 / 13

Brandin Cooks – 2014 (New Orleans 20th) – The Cowboys are the fifth team for Cooks, who could be called a journeyman by now, but he's also been highly productive. He has 1,000-yard seasons with four different teams and has already made a big impact on the Cowboys' wide receiver room. In training camp, Cooks was one of the best performers on the entire team and is a big reason the Cowboys have big expectations for the offense in 2023.

Dante Fowler – 2015 (Jacksonville 3rd) – An injury early in his career with the Jags set him back and he hasn't exactly lived up to the hype of the No. 3 overall pick. But over the years, whether it was in Jacksonville, Los Angeles or now in Dallas for a second year, Fowler is still a problem for opposing teams off the edge. He's one reason why the Cowboys are loaded with pass-rushing depth.
5 / 13

Dante Fowler – 2015 (Jacksonville 3rd) – An injury early in his career with the Jags set him back and he hasn't exactly lived up to the hype of the No. 3 overall pick. But over the years, whether it was in Jacksonville, Los Angeles or now in Dallas for a second year, Fowler is still a problem for opposing teams off the edge. He's one reason why the Cowboys are loaded with pass-rushing depth.

Malik Hooker – 2017 (Indianapolis 15th) – Injuries derailed his time with the Colts but when healthy, Hooker has proven to be a centerfielder-type in the secondary who can make plays. The Cowboys made sure to re-sign him to an extension during training camp, solidifying the safety spot for a few more years to come.
6 / 13

Malik Hooker – 2017 (Indianapolis 15th) – Injuries derailed his time with the Colts but when healthy, Hooker has proven to be a centerfielder-type in the secondary who can make plays. The Cowboys made sure to re-sign him to an extension during training camp, solidifying the safety spot for a few more years to come.

Leighton Vander Esch – 2018 (Dallas 19th) – It's been quite a journey for LVE, who started out with a superb rookie year that landed him in the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro nod. Since then, his career has hit a few snags, mostly because of injuries but he's re-signed with the Cowboys twice in free agency and is coming off one of his best seasons in 2022.
7 / 13

Leighton Vander Esch – 2018 (Dallas 19th) – It's been quite a journey for LVE, who started out with a superb rookie year that landed him in the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro nod. Since then, his career has hit a few snags, mostly because of injuries but he's re-signed with the Cowboys twice in free agency and is coming off one of his best seasons in 2022.

CeeDee Lamb – 2020 (Dallas 17th) – Like a lot of players on this list, Lamb wasn't a player the Cowboys expected to take, mainly because they had him slotted to go much higher. But as he kept falling, the Cowboys' need for defense deceased somewhat with the chance to take Lamb, who has certainly lived up to the expectations.
8 / 13

CeeDee Lamb – 2020 (Dallas 17th) – Like a lot of players on this list, Lamb wasn't a player the Cowboys expected to take, mainly because they had him slotted to go much higher. But as he kept falling, the Cowboys' need for defense deceased somewhat with the chance to take Lamb, who has certainly lived up to the expectations.

Noah Igbinoghene – 2020 (Miami 30th) – The Cowboys sent their struggling second-round pick of 2021 in Kelvin Joseph in exchange for a first-rounder from the Dolphins who also hasn't lived up to expectations. Igbinoghene admitted last week that he needed a "fresh start" in Dallas and that's exactly what he'll get.
9 / 13

Noah Igbinoghene – 2020 (Miami 30th) – The Cowboys sent their struggling second-round pick of 2021 in Kelvin Joseph in exchange for a first-rounder from the Dolphins who also hasn't lived up to expectations. Igbinoghene admitted last week that he needed a "fresh start" in Dallas and that's exactly what he'll get.

Trey Lance – 2021 (San Francisco 3rd overall) – He might be the most high-profiled No. 3 quarterback in the NFL but that's to be expected when you're drafted that high. Obviously, things didn't work out for Lance in San Francisco but the Cowboys jumped at the chance to land a quarterback they can develop behind Dak and Cooper Rush this year with the hopes he can eventually blossom into the player most teams envisioned back in 2021.
10 / 13

Trey Lance – 2021 (San Francisco 3rd overall) – He might be the most high-profiled No. 3 quarterback in the NFL but that's to be expected when you're drafted that high. Obviously, things didn't work out for Lance in San Francisco but the Cowboys jumped at the chance to land a quarterback they can develop behind Dak and Cooper Rush this year with the hopes he can eventually blossom into the player most teams envisioned back in 2021.

Micah Parsons – 2021 (Dallas, 12th overall) – Yeah, the Cowboys wanted to draft cornerbacks but it didn't work. They made a trade with the Eagles to move back from 10 to 12 and pick up another third-round pick. But now they landed Micah Parsons, it might eventually go down as one of the best draft picks in team history. Give the Cowboys credit for finding out he could rush the passer off the edge. Had teams known that going into the draft, he's probably the No. 1 or No. 2 pick, right there with Trevor Lawrence. Good for the Cowboys that he wasn't.
11 / 13

Micah Parsons – 2021 (Dallas, 12th overall) – Yeah, the Cowboys wanted to draft cornerbacks but it didn't work. They made a trade with the Eagles to move back from 10 to 12 and pick up another third-round pick. But now they landed Micah Parsons, it might eventually go down as one of the best draft picks in team history. Give the Cowboys credit for finding out he could rush the passer off the edge. Had teams known that going into the draft, he's probably the No. 1 or No. 2 pick, right there with Trevor Lawrence. Good for the Cowboys that he wasn't.

Tyler Smith – 2022 (Dallas, 24th overall) – A draft pick that was heavily scrutinized at the time but no one seems to be questioning the Cowboys' move now. Smith was probably overlooked for Rookie of the Year consideration just because of his ability to play both left tackle and guard back and forth throughout the season and sometimes in a game. Smith's strength is a big reason he's playing left guard this year with the hopes he can help provide more consistency in the run game.
12 / 13

Tyler Smith – 2022 (Dallas, 24th overall) – A draft pick that was heavily scrutinized at the time but no one seems to be questioning the Cowboys' move now. Smith was probably overlooked for Rookie of the Year consideration just because of his ability to play both left tackle and guard back and forth throughout the season and sometimes in a game. Smith's strength is a big reason he's playing left guard this year with the hopes he can help provide more consistency in the run game.

Mazi Smith – 2023 (Dallas 26th overall) – For the first time since 1991, the Cowboys addressed the interior defensive line in the first round. Now that was for Russell Maryland and the No. 1 pick, but even Mazi Smith has big expectations here in Dallas. The commitment to the defensive tackle position should suggest how important stopping the run will be for the Cowboys this year and beyond.
13 / 13

Mazi Smith – 2023 (Dallas 26th overall) – For the first time since 1991, the Cowboys addressed the interior defensive line in the first round. Now that was for Russell Maryland and the No. 1 pick, but even Mazi Smith has big expectations here in Dallas. The commitment to the defensive tackle position should suggest how important stopping the run will be for the Cowboys this year and beyond.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Where Deuce ranks among Top 10 rookies

The Cowboys lost a pair of rookies to season-ending injuries this week. See where both Overshown and Stephens ranked among the Top 10 rookies in the Cowboys' 2023 class.
news

Rank'Em: Selecting All-Oxnard team as camp ends

The Cowboys are breaking down camp in California before heading to Seattle and then home for good. The staff writers have selected the Top 10 standouts at camp here in Oxnard.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 surprises from Cowboys camp

As the Cowboys get ready for their first preseason game on Saturday, what have been the biggest surprises so far at camp? We went through a list of 10 surprising players and situations from Oxnard. 
news

Rank'Em: Best Picks By Round in Cowboys History 

Who was the best selection for each round in the Cowboys' draft past? The time has come to take a look back at the A-plus picks in the team's history.
news

Rank'Em: Reviewing All 11 Dallas Franchise Tags

Going down memory lane for all 11 times the Cowboys have used the franchise tag, which is now standing on six years in a row.
news

Rank'Em: Top 15 Players of the Season ... So Far

The Cowboys have made it to 8-3 as we head to December because they're winning as a team. But our staff ranked the players individually and here's the best 15 players so far.
news

Rank'Em: Is Tyler No. 1 Among Top 10 Rookies?

The Cowboys have leaned on several rookies in the first half of the season, including a starting left tackle, a dynamic return specialist and two tight ends. But where do they all rank among the Cowboys' Top 10 rookies?
news

Rank'Em: Tony Pollard Runs Away With Top Spot

Plenty of heroes came out of the Cowboys win over the Bears. While Tony Pollard led the way, check out the Top 12 standouts from Sunday's win.
news

Rank'Em: Dak Or Williams For No. 1 Standout? 

The Cowboys had plenty of stars from Sunday's win over the Lions. Who had the best game? Was it Dak in his return to action or how about a playmaking rookie on defense?
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys in Sunday's Win Over LA

Here are the Top 10 standouts for the Cowboys in Sunday's win over the Rams, led by the defense that continues to carry this team during the four-game winning streak.
news

Rank'Em: Who's the Cowboys MVP From Sunday?

Cooper Rush for winning his third straight game? Or Trevon Diggs for shutting down the Washington passing game? Or maybe Michael Gallup for scoring a TD in his first game? Who's the best player from Sunday's win.
Advertising