Rank'Em: Dak Leads Off Top 10 vs. Washington

Dec 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM
The Cowboys found out they won the NFC East even before kickoff Sunday night. But they played in a way that looked like a hungry team that is searching for bigger things than a division title.

It was a team effort all the way, as the offense scored five touchdowns and the defense and special teams each contributed with one.

So who gets the game balls?

We ranked the Top 10 players from Sunday's win.

Last week, Dak Prescott rounded out the Top 10 performers against the Giants. But he kicks off the list this week as we rank the 10 best players against Washington.

10. Ezekiel Elliott – Statistically, it wasn't one of Zeke's better games, even here in the last six weeks when his production has dipped. But we have to remember he didn't play much in the second half and he did score two touchdowns. The way he ran, especially finishing runs, was an encouraging sight.
10. Ezekiel Elliott – Statistically, it wasn't one of Zeke's better games, even here in the last six weeks when his production has dipped. But we have to remember he didn't play much in the second half and he did score two touchdowns. The way he ran, especially finishing runs, was an encouraging sight.

9. Kelvin Joseph – First time to see the rookie cornerback on a Top 10 list this year. But it was also Joseph's first start and real opportunity to shine. And he did just that, showing the kind of potential the Cowboys have been looking for. Don't forget, when Trevon Diggs follows a receiver all over the field, it means Joseph travels from side to side as well, and he played admirable in his first game with extended snaps.
9. Kelvin Joseph – First time to see the rookie cornerback on a Top 10 list this year. But it was also Joseph's first start and real opportunity to shine. And he did just that, showing the kind of potential the Cowboys have been looking for. Don't forget, when Trevon Diggs follows a receiver all over the field, it means Joseph travels from side to side as well, and he played admirable in his first game with extended snaps.

8. CeeDee Lamb – Not known as a "possession" receiver, Lamb did a fantastic job of catching passes over the middle to extend drive. Lamb isn't the biggest receiver out there but he was able to take some big hits and still get up without any issues. He finished with four catches for 66 yards, putting him over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.
8. CeeDee Lamb – Not known as a "possession" receiver, Lamb did a fantastic job of catching passes over the middle to extend drive. Lamb isn't the biggest receiver out there but he was able to take some big hits and still get up without any issues. He finished with four catches for 66 yards, putting him over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

7. Terence Steele – He scored a touchdown. That puts him on the list for sure. In fact, Steele is the first starting offensive tackle in team history to score in a game in Cowboys history. Not only that, he handled his own on the left side as a blocker, and then switched to the right side to score the touchdown.
7. Terence Steele – He scored a touchdown. That puts him on the list for sure. In fact, Steele is the first starting offensive tackle in team history to score in a game in Cowboys history. Not only that, he handled his own on the left side as a blocker, and then switched to the right side to score the touchdown.

6. Micah Parsons – His value can be seen when he's on and off the field. The only drive Washington scored in the first three and a half quarters occurred when Parsons was on the sideline as the Cowboys decided to rest him. He came right back into the game on the next drive and got a sack, his 13th of the year. Parsons had a tackle for loss as well, proving once again how effective he can be in multiple spots.
6. Micah Parsons – His value can be seen when he's on and off the field. The only drive Washington scored in the first three and a half quarters occurred when Parsons was on the sideline as the Cowboys decided to rest him. He came right back into the game on the next drive and got a sack, his 13th of the year. Parsons had a tackle for loss as well, proving once again how effective he can be in multiple spots.

5. Amari Cooper – He said this week he would like to see more passes his way, and the Cowboys made sure to do that. Cooper caught the first pass of the game and also caught the final pass of the first half – a touchdown from Dak to make it 42-7. Cooper was targeted 11 times, catching seven balls for 85 yards, but he also had some drops, which likely would've put him higher on the list.
5. Amari Cooper – He said this week he would like to see more passes his way, and the Cowboys made sure to do that. Cooper caught the first pass of the game and also caught the final pass of the first half – a touchdown from Dak to make it 42-7. Cooper was targeted 11 times, catching seven balls for 85 yards, but he also had some drops, which likely would've put him higher on the list.

4. Dalton Schultz – Second straight week that Schultz lands No. 4 on this list. He not only caught eight passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, but Schultz is one of the more reliable pass-catchers in the NFL, getting targeted nine times.
4. Dalton Schultz – Second straight week that Schultz lands No. 4 on this list. He not only caught eight passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, but Schultz is one of the more reliable pass-catchers in the NFL, getting targeted nine times.

3. Trevon Diggs – Yes, he got another pick – a record-tying one at that. He is now tied with Everson Walls for most interceptions in a season with 11. But more than that, was the way Diggs just plucked the ball out of the air, setting the tone for the entire game as WFT tried to make a statement by testing him deep.
3. Trevon Diggs – Yes, he got another pick – a record-tying one at that. He is now tied with Everson Walls for most interceptions in a season with 11. But more than that, was the way Diggs just plucked the ball out of the air, setting the tone for the entire game as WFT tried to make a statement by testing him deep.

2. DeMarcus Lawrence – You won't find many receivers that can make the type of play D-Law made in the first quarter. More than showing off the hands to get the pick, he knew exactly where he was headed, scoring another defensive touchdown. Lawrence became the 17th player to score for Dallas this year, although the Cowboys added two more new players throughout the game. Tank also got a sack as well.
2. DeMarcus Lawrence – You won't find many receivers that can make the type of play D-Law made in the first quarter. More than showing off the hands to get the pick, he knew exactly where he was headed, scoring another defensive touchdown. Lawrence became the 17th player to score for Dallas this year, although the Cowboys added two more new players throughout the game. Tank also got a sack as well.

1. Dak Prescott – Looks like the "slump" is over. Or whatever it was that Dak was dealing with the last month, he broke out of that in a major way. He dominated WFT, passing for 350 yards and four touchdowns and did most of that in the first half. His ability to run earlier in the game also seemed to open up the defense.
1. Dak Prescott – Looks like the "slump" is over. Or whatever it was that Dak was dealing with the last month, he broke out of that in a major way. He dominated WFT, passing for 350 yards and four touchdowns and did most of that in the first half. His ability to run earlier in the game also seemed to open up the defense.

