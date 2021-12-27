Rank'Em: Dak Leads Off Top 10 vs. Washington

The Cowboys found out they won the NFC East even before kickoff Sunday night. But they played in a way that looked like a hungry team that is searching for bigger things than a division title.
It was a team effort all the way, as the offense scored five touchdowns and the defense and special teams each contributed with one.
So who gets the game balls?
We ranked the Top 10 players from Sunday's win.
Last week, Dak Prescott rounded out the Top 10 performers against the Giants. But he kicks off the list this week as we rank the 10 best players against Washington.