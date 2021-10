9 / 10

Trevon Diggs – There are two things that can make a cornerback really great at his job. And right now, Diggs is actually doing both of them. He's not only locking down the opponent's No. 1 receiver, but he's getting interceptions as well. To think that Kenny Golladay was held without a single catch before he left the game with an injury is an amazing feat. But then Diggs one-upped that with yet another dazzling interception, giving him six picks in the first five games – something that hasn't been done by a Cowboys player in 60 years.