Rank'Em: Debuts, Black Cats Highlight MNF vs. NYG

2010 – Giants 41, Cowboys 35 – Just like the Cowboys were able to find some positivity among a loss in the previous MNF game with the Giants, that was the opposite after the next meeting. The Cowboys again lost to New York, but this time it was a broken collarbone injury to Romo that gave fans little hope the Cowboys would recover from what was now a 1-5 start after losing to the Giants. The Cowboys not only fell to 1-7 but Wade Phillips was fired as head coach, opening the door for Jason Garrett to take over as interim coach. Garrett's first game was against the Giants and the Cowboys were able to win the rematch in the Meadowlands.