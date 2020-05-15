Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Early Ranking of Cowboys' 11 Corners

Every position on the roster has some kind of question mark, especially during this unique offseason that has the players doing virtual meetings with their coaches and teammates.

Throw in the fact that nearly the entire coaching staff is new and it causes for every more uncertainty.

And then there's the cornerback position, where your guess is as good as ours in terms of where to slot these players on a depth chart.

So as we sit here in the middle of May, that's exactly what we did. The writers of DallasCowboys.com took a guess at trying to rank the cornerbacks and how it could shake out for the regular season.

Rank'Em: Early Ranking of Cowboys' 11 Corners

The Cowboys drafted two, signed three, re-signed two more and have a few holdovers at a very crowded cornerback position. We know it's early, but let's try to rank all 11 cornerbacks right now.

