Rank'Em: Early Ranking of Cowboys’ 11 Corners

5. Daryl Worley

Here's where this list really gets tricky. Right now, we've got him at No. 5 because he was signed very late in free agency and obviously has something to prove having spent the last four years with the Raiders, who didn't want to re-sign him. From a production standpoint, Worley has started the most games of any other corner on this team and his 56 career games played is tied with Anthony Brown. Who knows, in a couple of months, Worley could be the No. 1 player on this list and someone that is pegged to start every game. That's what kind of talent he has but since he was signed recently, and someone that every team in the league left out on the market for a while, let's wait to elevate him higher.