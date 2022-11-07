Rank'Em: Is Tyler No. 1 Among Top 10 Rookies?

8 / 10

3. KaVontae Turpin —Turpin was a late addition to the roster after coming in at the beginning of training camp, but he didn't come without pedigree. A former USFL MVP in 2022 and a standout at TCU, Turpin has shown a knack for explosive plays in the kick and punt return department. He exploded in the preseason against the Chargers with a touchdown return on a kickoff and punt and has given Dallas an element on special teams they have not had in some time. Though he hasn't had a house call yet, Turpin has quickly become one of the most exciting players for the Cowboys.