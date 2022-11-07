Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Is Tyler No. 1 Among Top 10 Rookies?

Nov 07, 2022 at 02:30 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

We know the Cowboys can successfully spot talent in any round of the NFL Draft. Dak Prescott was a fourth-round pick in 2016, whereas Ezekiel Elliott was a first-overall choice in the same year. CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs were all high round picks, too.

But what about this year's crop of young guys? Tyler Smith was the first selection for Dallas in 2022 with the 24th overall pick and has impressed at left tackle. But later round picks like tight end Jake Ferguson and cornerback DaRon Bland have been impactful as well. Plus USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin has been a lightning rod in the return game. So, let's rank where this year's group is so far.

10. Jalen Tolbert — There was quite a bit of intrigue when the Cowboys selected Tolbert in the third round from South Alabama, but the rookie has yet to truly find his footing. After being slowed by injuries over the summer, Tolbert has seen limited action with his only catch coming Week 3 against the Giants off two targets. While the talent is there, the Cowboys have gotten nice production from Noah Brown and seen the return of Michael Gallup, making Tolbert's path to playing a little fuzzier.
*9. Markquese Bell — *With the presence of Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker at the safety spot, along with Donovan Wilson's breakout year, reps have been hard to come by for Bell. However he's carved out a strong role on the special teams unit with his snap percentage going up each week he's been on the active roster. Though Kearse and Hooker have been banged up at points this season, Bell could eventually see time there if one of those guys is down for an extended period of time.
*8. Malik Davis — *The battle for the third running back spot went to Rico Dowdle to begin the season, but Davis made it as close a decision as any the Cowboys had to make when putting the roster together. Stacked behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on the depth chart, Davis' path to playing time has been slim until an Elliott knee injury cleared the way for him against the Bears. In that game he totaled eight carries for 23 yards but he brings an explosiveness similar to Pollard that the Cowboys value.
*7. Damone Clark — *Many thought that Clark would not see the field this season after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in March. The former LSU standout defied all odds however, making his return off the non-football injury list in October and then getting his first taste of NFL action against the Bears after an Anthony Barr injury. He played a total of 57 reps between defense and special teams with six tackles.
*6. Peyton Hendershot — *You can never have enough talent at the tight end position, and Hendershot has gotten some runway this season behind Dalton Schultz and Jake Ferguson. An undrafted free agent from Indiana University, Hendershot had produced in eight games and one start this season, He has nine catches for 85 yards and nabbed his first career touchdown against the Lions, and has become a fan-favorite of this rookie class.
*5. Sam Williams — *The clear strength of the Cowboys this season has been the defense without question, and specifically the pass rush and defensive line. So good in fact, that Sam Williams has somewhat flown under the radar. The edge rusher from Ole Miss had his best game of the season against the Lions with his first two career sacks and three tackles, two of which were for a loss. With the way Dan Quinn constantly rotates fresh bodies on the defensive line, Williams has done well in a small sample size.
4. DaRon Bland — Cowboys' fans might not have known much about who Bland was when he was selected in the fifth round, but they quickly acquainted themselves after he became a preseason star. As for the regular season, he picked up his first career interception in Week 4 against the Commanders when he filled in for an injured Jourdan Lewis. After Lewis' season-ending injury, Bland has filled in wonderfully and his emergence has only deepened a talented defensive backs' room.
*3. KaVontae Turpin — *Turpin was a late addition to the roster after coming in at the beginning of training camp, but he didn't come without pedigree. A former USFL MVP in 2022 and a standout at TCU, Turpin has shown a knack for explosive plays in the kick and punt return department. He exploded in the preseason against the Chargers with a touchdown return on a kickoff and punt and has given Dallas an element on special teams they have not had in some time. Though he hasn't had a house call yet, Turpin has quickly become one of the most exciting players for the Cowboys.
*2. Jake Ferguson — *Ferguson has quickly made an impact after being selected in the fourth-round from Wisconsin. Picking up nine catches for nine yards and two touchdowns while making five starts, he has quietly given the Cowboys an element that they have been missing in the run game with his ability to be an effective run blocker. Even better, Ferguson's chemistry with Dak Prescott continued to grow once Prescott returned from injury.
*1. Tyler Smith — *Despite spending the majority of training camp at left guard and plenty of uncertainty surrounding the offensive line as a whole, the Tulsa product has more than shown why the Cowboys took him in the first round. Thrust into action at left tackle after Tyron Smith's knee injury at the end of camp, the younger Smith has held his own in his first NFL season. Though penalties were a concern, he has had just seven in almost 500 snaps this season while allowing four sacks.
