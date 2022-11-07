Rank'Em: Is Tyler No. 1 Among Top 10 Rookies?

We know the Cowboys can successfully spot talent in any round of the NFL Draft. Dak Prescott was a fourth-round pick in 2016, whereas Ezekiel Elliott was a first-overall choice in the same year. CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs were all high round picks, too.
But what about this year's crop of young guys? Tyler Smith was the first selection for Dallas in 2022 with the 24th overall pick and has impressed at left tackle. But later round picks like tight end Jake Ferguson and cornerback DaRon Bland have been impactful as well. Plus USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin has been a lightning rod in the return game. So, let's rank where this year's group is so far.
