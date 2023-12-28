Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Jimmy Johnson's top-10 games

Dec 28, 2023 at 04:30 PM
An upstart college coach when he was hired by owner Jerry Jones back in 1989, Jimmy Johnson would go on to build a Dallas dynasty. During his five years at the Cowboys' helm, he posted a 44-36 regular-season record, a 7-1 mark in the playoffs and, of course, won two Super Bowl titles.

Beloved by players and fans alike, Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 and now will enter the Cowboys' esteemed Ring of Honor. But before he does, let's take a look back in chronological order at 10 of his most significant wins while walking the Dallas sidelines.

10. Cowboys at Redskins • Nov. 5, 1989 • RFK Memorial Stadium • W, 13-3 Considering the Cowboys hadn't won a game and Washington would go on to eventually finish 10-6, most just assumed what the outcome of this road matchup would be. But led by Paul Palmer's 110-yard, one-touchdown effort, Dallas churned out 148 rushing yards in all while limiting the Redskins to only 50 yards themselves on the ground to shock the home team, 13-3. The win marked the first victory in the Jimmy Johnson coaching era.
Considering the Cowboys hadn't won a game and Washington would go on to eventually finish 10-6, most just assumed what the outcome of this road matchup would be. But led by Paul Palmer's 110-yard, one-touchdown effort, Dallas churned out 148 rushing yards in all while limiting the Redskins to only 50 yards themselves on the ground to shock the home team, 13-3. The win marked the first victory in the Jimmy Johnson coaching era.

9. Cowboys vs. Redskins • Nov. 22, 1990 • Texas Stadium • W, 27-17 Washington would play a part in many of Johnson's signature wins, including this showdown on Thanksgiving. The Redskins went on to record a 10-6 record and even won a playoff game that season, but they came up short in this one. Although the Cowboys trailed 17-10 in the third quarter, Emmitt Smith capped a 132-yard rushing day with a pair of touchdowns to lead Dallas to a come-from-behind win.
Washington would play a part in many of Johnson's signature wins, including this showdown on Thanksgiving. The Redskins went on to record a 10-6 record and even won a playoff game that season, but they came up short in this one. Although the Cowboys trailed 17-10 in the third quarter, Emmitt Smith capped a 132-yard rushing day with a pair of touchdowns to lead Dallas to a come-from-behind win.

8. Cowboys at Redskins • Nov. 24, 1991 • RFK Memorial Stadium • W, 24-21 Many players will tell you that the 1990s dynasty began with this game. With the Cowboys facing a Washington team that would eventually win the Super Bowl, Johnson pulled out all the stops, including a Hail Mary touchdown to Alvin Harper at the end of the first half and a successful onside kick. The victory started a five-game winning streak to end the season that put Dallas in the playoffs for the first time in six years.
Many players will tell you that the 1990s dynasty began with this game. With the Cowboys facing a Washington team that would eventually win the Super Bowl, Johnson pulled out all the stops, including a Hail Mary touchdown to Alvin Harper at the end of the first half and a successful onside kick. The victory started a five-game winning streak to end the season that put Dallas in the playoffs for the first time in six years.

7. Cowboys at Bears • Dec. 29, 1991 (NFC Wild Card) • Soldier Field • W, 17-13 Sure, the Cowboys had made the playoffs as a wild-card team, but now they had to go into Chicago to face the big, bad Bears on a freezing day. No matter, as the Dallas defense dominated its hosts, recording three sacks, three takeaways and two-goal line stands. Meanwhile, backup quarterback Steve Beuerlein, playing mistake-free football, only threw for 180 yards, but that was enough. The Cowboys had made another step towards greatness.
Sure, the Cowboys had made the playoffs as a wild-card team, but now they had to go into Chicago to face the big, bad Bears on a freezing day. No matter, as the Dallas defense dominated its hosts, recording three sacks, three takeaways and two-goal line stands. Meanwhile, backup quarterback Steve Beuerlein, playing mistake-free football, only threw for 180 yards, but that was enough. The Cowboys had made another step towards greatness.

6. Cowboys vs. Redskins • Sept. 7, 1992 • Texas Stadium • W, 23-10 Although the Cowboys made the playoffs the year before, the 1992 season opener would be a true test. Washington was always a formidable opponent, but now the NFC East rival was coming to town as the defending Super Bowl champs. However, with Charles Haley on board, this was a different Dallas defense, one that didn't allow the Redskins a single offensive touchdown. With the victory, Johnson's Cowboys had served notice – there was a new bully on the block.
Although the Cowboys made the playoffs the year before, the 1992 season opener would be a true test. Washington was always a formidable opponent, but now the NFC East rival was coming to town as the defending Super Bowl champs. However, with Charles Haley on board, this was a different Dallas defense, one that didn't allow the Redskins a single offensive touchdown. With the victory, Johnson's Cowboys had served notice – there was a new bully on the block.

5. Cowboys at 49ers • Jan. 17, 1993 (NFC Championship) • Candlestick Park • W, 30-20 Call it a passing of the torch. San Francisco, the 1980s Team of the Decade, came into this showdown as the home favorite, and when Jerry Rice scored with just under five minutes left, things looked dire. But Troy Aikman completed a pass to Alvin Harper for 70 yards, and then three snaps later found Kelvin Martin for the game-winning touchdown, catapulting Dallas into the Super Bowl. When addressing his team in the locker room afterward, Johnson famously shouted, "How 'bout them Cowboys!"
Call it a passing of the torch. San Francisco, the 1980s Team of the Decade, came into this showdown as the home favorite, and when Jerry Rice scored with just under five minutes left, things looked dire. But Troy Aikman completed a pass to Alvin Harper for 70 yards, and then three snaps later found Kelvin Martin for the game-winning touchdown, catapulting Dallas into the Super Bowl. When addressing his team in the locker room afterward, Johnson famously shouted, "How 'bout them Cowboys!"

4. Cowboys vs. Bills • Jan. 31, 1993 (Super Bowl XXVII) • Rose Bowl • W, 52-17 Sure, the Cowboys were in the Super Bowl, but Johnson wasn't taking his foot off the gas. Players endured a padded practice with full contact on the Friday before the big game. It all paid off, however, as Troy Aikman led the Dallas rout with 273 passing yards and four touchdowns to win MVP honors. The victory also made Johnson the first coach in history to win both an NCAA national championship and a Super Bowl title.
Sure, the Cowboys were in the Super Bowl, but Johnson wasn't taking his foot off the gas. Players endured a padded practice with full contact on the Friday before the big game. It all paid off, however, as Troy Aikman led the Dallas rout with 273 passing yards and four touchdowns to win MVP honors. The victory also made Johnson the first coach in history to win both an NCAA national championship and a Super Bowl title.

3. Cowboys at Giants • Jan. 2, 1994 • Giants Stadium • W, 16-13 (OT) Sometimes you just have to trust your players. Emmitt smith suffered a separated shoulder late in the first half, but somehow managed to play the entire second half despite being in immense pain. At first, Johnson simply wanted to use him as a decoy, but Smith confronted the coach and basically said, feed me the ball. Johnson did, and in turn, his star running back carried them to an overtime victory to win the NFC East.
Sometimes you just have to trust your players. Emmitt smith suffered a separated shoulder late in the first half, but somehow managed to play the entire second half despite being in immense pain. At first, Johnson simply wanted to use him as a decoy, but Smith confronted the coach and basically said, feed me the ball. Johnson did, and in turn, his star running back carried them to an overtime victory to win the NFC East.

2. Cowboys vs. 49ers • Jan. 23, 1994 (NFC Championship) • Texas Stadium • W, 38-21 When the Cowboys traveled to San Francisco the year before to take on the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, there was perhaps some uncertainty. Not this time around. Three days before their rematch, Johnson called into a local radio show and proclaimed, "We will win the ballgame, and you can put it in three-inch headlines." They did, reeling off three touchdowns in the second quarter alone on their way to a repeat trip to the Super Bowl.
When the Cowboys traveled to San Francisco the year before to take on the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, there was perhaps some uncertainty. Not this time around. Three days before their rematch, Johnson called into a local radio show and proclaimed, "We will win the ballgame, and you can put it in three-inch headlines." They did, reeling off three touchdowns in the second quarter alone on their way to a repeat trip to the Super Bowl.

1. Cowboys at Bills • Jan. 30, 1994 (Super Bowl XXVIII) • Georgia Dome • W, 30-13 People often forget that the Cowboys were actually trailing after two quarters in this championship showdown, 13-6. But while some players were expecting a halftime blowup from their head coach, Johnson remained calm, got together with his coaches and adjusted the game plan. The team then came out after the break and handed the ball off seven times to Emmitt Smith, the last a 15-yard touchdown to even the score. Dallas never looked back. Said fullback Daryl Johnston to The Athletic, "I thought it was, if not his best coaching moment while we were there, it was definitely near the top."
People often forget that the Cowboys were actually trailing after two quarters in this championship showdown, 13-6. But while some players were expecting a halftime blowup from their head coach, Johnson remained calm, got together with his coaches and adjusted the game plan. The team then came out after the break and handed the ball off seven times to Emmitt Smith, the last a 15-yard touchdown to even the score. Dallas never looked back. Said fullback Daryl Johnston to The Athletic, "I thought it was, if not his best coaching moment while we were there, it was definitely near the top."

