Rank'Em: Jimmy Johnson’s top-10 games

1. Cowboys at Bills • Jan. 30, 1994 (Super Bowl XXVIII) • Georgia Dome • W, 30-13

People often forget that the Cowboys were actually trailing after two quarters in this championship showdown, 13-6. But while some players were expecting a halftime blowup from their head coach, Johnson remained calm, got together with his coaches and adjusted the game plan. The team then came out after the break and handed the ball off seven times to Emmitt Smith, the last a 15-yard touchdown to even the score. Dallas never looked back. Said fullback Daryl Johnston to The Athletic, "I thought it was, if not his best coaching moment while we were there, it was definitely near the top."