Rank'Em: Jimmy Johnson’s top-10 games

An upstart college coach when he was hired by owner Jerry Jones back in 1989, Jimmy Johnson would go on to build a Dallas dynasty. During his five years at the Cowboys' helm, he posted a 44-36 regular-season record, a 7-1 mark in the playoffs and, of course, won two Super Bowl titles.
Beloved by players and fans alike, Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 and now will enter the Cowboys' esteemed Ring of Honor. But before he does, let's take a look back in chronological order at 10 of his most significant wins while walking the Dallas sidelines.
Beloved by players and fans alike, Jimmy Johnson will enter the Cowboys' esteemed Ring of Honor. But before he does, let's take a look back in chronological order at 10 of his most significant wins as Cowboys head coach.