Rank'Em: Parsons Leads Top 10 Cowboys vs. Saints

Dec 03, 2021 at 05:00 PM
The Cowboys didn't have their best offensive game of the season, but there are a few players form that side of the ball that made this week's Top 10.

But to no surprise, it starts with defense, led by a rookie who is taking the NFL by storm, and taking down records in the process.

Check out the Top 10 players from the Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Saints.

The Cowboys used a team effort to get past the Saints on Thursday but who stood out the most? Check out this week's Top 10 standouts from the win in New Orleans.

10. Bryan Anger – Punters aren't usually in the player of the game list, but in a low-scoring affair like this one, Anger kept the Cowboys in good shape with field position. Time after time, Anger helped flip the field with his booming punts. He punted seven times for a 48.1 yard average, including two downed inside the 20.
9. Carlos Watkins – He's probably not making the list without his 29-yard interception return for a touchdown ... but let's not overlook that the 300+ pound linemen scored a touchdown after picking off a pass to seal the win. Watkins said it was a "fat kid's dream" to score on a play like that. He also had a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss.
8. Keanu Neal – No stranger to playing in New Orleans, Neal has played a few games in the Superdome as a member of the Falcons. He's also shined for Dan Quinn-coached teams and Thursday was arguably his best game with the Cowboys. Neal recorded his first sack of the season and had six tackles.
7. DeMarcus Lawrence – Not a huge stat game for D-Law, but his presence was felt early and often. Just the return to action after missing 10 games with a broken foot was the best part of the night for Lawrence. He had two tackles, a quarterback hit and two pass deflections, setting the tone for a defense that flew around and harassed Taysom Hill in the pocket.
6. Trevon Diggs – Chalk up another pick for Diggs, who is closing in on double-digits. Diggs got his ninth pick of the season with a fourth-quarter interception. But he was around the ball several times, and didn't give up many big plays down the field.
5. Anthony Brown – What a bounce back week for Brown, who had the four pass interference penalties on Thanksgiving. And while it was clear the Saints were going after him early, Brown withstood the challenge. He started making his share of plays, with some pass breakups. Having confidence is vital for a cornerback and although he said it was a "long week" since last Thursday, he didn't let the past game linger onto the field this week.
4. Tony Pollard – When the Cowboys needed a big play, they got a huge play from arguably their fastest offensive player. Pollard found a crease on the left side for a 58-yard touchdown, his longest play from scrimmage of his career. It's also the second break-away touchdown for Pollard in the last two games, following his 100-yard kickoff return vs. Las Vegas last week.
3. CeeDee Lamb – Back from missing the last game with a concussion, Lamb was back to form and came up with big plays throughout the game. His 33-yard run, which was initially ruled a pass but later changed to a lateral, set up a touchdown to Michael Gallup. Lamb also had a clutch 25-yard reception in the fourth quarter with the offense backed up near their goal line.
2. Jayron Kearse – All he does is get better each game. He's made tackles and coverage plays throughout the year but in the lats three games, Kearse has two interceptions, including a diving sideline grab on Thursday. He's playing in the box as a linebacker but also back in coverage, showing off the versatility that has him playing as well as anyone on the defense.
1. Micah Parsons – Ok, if there's a player that is doing a little more than Kearse, it's Parsons. Named as a captain for the first time all season, Parsons played like one against the Saints. He made plays down the field in coverage, which led to Kearse's interception, and then he came up with the play of the game. His 11-yard sack in the fourth quarter forced a punt instead of a field goal. Parsons now has 10 sacks this year, the most by any Cowboys' rookie in franchise history.
