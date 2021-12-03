Rank'Em: Parsons Leads Top 10 Cowboys vs. Saints

10 / 10

1. Micah Parsons – Ok, if there's a player that is doing a little more than Kearse, it's Parsons. Named as a captain for the first time all season, Parsons played like one against the Saints. He made plays down the field in coverage, which led to Kearse's interception, and then he came up with the play of the game. His 11-yard sack in the fourth quarter forced a punt instead of a field goal. Parsons now has 10 sacks this year, the most by any Cowboys' rookie in franchise history.