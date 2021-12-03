Rank'Em: Parsons Leads Top 10 Cowboys vs. Saints

The Cowboys didn't have their best offensive game of the season, but there are a few players form that side of the ball that made this week's Top 10.
But to no surprise, it starts with defense, led by a rookie who is taking the NFL by storm, and taking down records in the process.
Check out the Top 10 players from the Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Saints.
