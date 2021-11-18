Rank’Em: Picking The Top 15 Pro Bowl Candidates

13 / 15

Dak Prescott– If anyone on the Cowboys roster can became the first MVP in franchise history since 1993, it'll be Dak Prescott. So why is he third on this list? Well, the guys he's competing against for NFL MVP are also right here in the NFC for the Pro Bowl as well. It's likely Dak will be among the top three in the NFC, but if the team were to struggle at all down the stretch, it would open up chances for guys like Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford to jump into the mix. That's just not something that can realistically be said for cornerback or guard.