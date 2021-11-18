Rank’Em: Picking The Top 15 Pro Bowl Candidates

Rank'Em

FRISCO, Texas – We've still got nearly half of the regular season to play but it doesn't seem to be too early to talk Pro Bowl.

At least from the NFL's standard as the league opened up the Pro Bowl voting to the public on Tuesday.

While all teams are hopeful none of the players actually play in the game, meaning they'll be preparing for a Super Bowl instead, it's still a great honor for the individuals.

Last year, the Cowboys were shut out of Pro Bowl selections for the first time since 1989 but it's safe to say that won't be the case this year.

Our staff got together to rank at least 15 players who have even an outside shot to make the Pro Bowl this year, from the long shots to the ones that might already have done enough this year.

Did we leave anyone else? Check out the list of 15 candidates.

C.J. Goodwin – Every team probably feels like it has a great special teams ace. The Cowboys are no exception and Goodwin has been great once again this year. The Pro Bowl has one special teams spot and why not Goodwin? He's always around the ball and right now he has five special teams tackles to lead the team – he'll need a few more and maybe a big play on Thanksgiving.

Tony Pollard – Time is running out on Pollard to probably sneak into the Pro Bowl. Where he could possibly help his cause is getting a big kickoff return with the whole world watching. He's getting enough attention as a runner, but if he can make a big play or two as a returner, he might have a shot to get in that way, even though his success on offense wouldn't be overlooked as well.

Leighton Vander Esch – Even though he's made the Pro Bowl before, it doesn't seem too likely for LVE, even if the Cowboys continue their success. The biggest problem for Vander Esch – other than the lack of splash plays – is him being listed as an outside linebacker. There are too many OLBs that play in a 3-4 scheme and have a lot of more sacks and pressures. But since he's made it before, he deserves to be on the list because sometimes name recognition can go a long way.

Anthony Brown – Numbers don't lie. Say whatever you want about Anthony Brown but he's making plays – even if it's not even half as much as the guy on the other side. But Brown has three picks, including a nifty interception last week. He's also scored a TD and if he keeps this pace up, he'll have a shot. Don't forget, the Cowboys had both cornerbacks make the Pro Bowl in 2009 – Terence Newman and Mike Jenkins.

Jayron Kearse – Of all the players on this list, Kearse might be the biggest surprise, mainly because he wasn't even guaranteed a roster spot back in training camp. But the Cowboys clearly had a plan for Kearse and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is using him in the "Big Nickel" package that has him leading the team in tackles. To make the Pro Bowl, the Cowboys will obviously need to keep winning and Kearse will likely need a few big plays in these nationally-televised games.

Dalton Schultz Schultz might not be the most explosive player on the Cowboys, but there's an argument that he's been the best tight end in the NFC this season. Only Atlanta's Kyle Pitts and Detroit's T.J. Hockenson have more receiving yards than Schultz, whose three touchdowns surpasses both of them. Schultz is only 10 receiving yards behind Hockenson. If he can catch up to him while remaining an end zone threat, he could find himself in the Pro Bowl.

Amari Cooper Cooper has played through various injuries all season, but it hasn't affected his consistency one bit. He has recorded 583 receiving yards to go along with five touchdowns. Lamb has the more impressive numbers and some bigger plays, but Cooper has showcased some of the best route running in the NFL, and if Dak Prescott is an MVP candidate it has something to do with his chemistry with Cooper.

Randy Gregory DeMarcus Lawrence was the established Pro Bowler on the Cowboys' defensive line, but in his absence Randy Gregory stepped up and filled that void. Prior to injuring his calf before the Falcons game Gregory led the team with 32 QB pressures and eight QB hits. His five sacks are still tied for 18th in the NFC. Gregory's redemption story would have fit nicely with a Pro Bowl selection, but the time he misses from a calf injury will diminish his chances.

CeeDee Lamb – The Cowboys drafted Lamb in 2020 because of his playmaking potential and in his second year he's consistently proving that he is indeed a big play waiting to happen in any given game. His 15.4 yards per reception is fifth in the NFC among players with at least 24 receptions. Contending for touches with the rest of a stacked Dallas offense full of other weapons, Lamb has still managed 47 receptions, 726 yards, and six touchdowns in nine games. His most impressive plays always manage to come in what can feel like the biggest moments, which will likely have an impact on Pro Bowl voters.

Ezekiel Elliott Any suggestion that Elliott's disappointing (for his standards) 2020 season signified that the running back's Pro Bowl caliber days are behind him have been put to rest by the past 10 weeks of football. Elliott leads the NFC in rushing yards with 663. Alvin Kamara is the only NFC running back with more rushing attempts, but Elliott has gained over 130 more yards on the ground than the Saints' running back. Elliott also has seven rushing touchdowns, which ranks second in the NFC. His versatility has been on display all season as well, as he has over 150 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

Micah Parsons – There could be a case for him to be even higher on this list, but he is a rookie and there aren't many inside linebacker spots. But the way, he's played so far – six sacks despite limited rushes, and he's making tackles behind the line of scrimmage, he'll have to be in the mix even in his first year.

Tyron Smith – Health will be the only thing keeping Smith out of the Pro Bowl for the second straight year. He's already missed two games with an ankle injury but expected back in the lineup this Sunday in Kansas City. When he's played, Smith has returned to his Pro Bowl form and will likely make it again if he can play enough games.

Dak Prescott– If anyone on the Cowboys roster can became the first MVP in franchise history since 1993, it'll be Dak Prescott. So why is he third on this list? Well, the guys he's competing against for NFL MVP are also right here in the NFC for the Pro Bowl as well. It's likely Dak will be among the top three in the NFC, but if the team were to struggle at all down the stretch, it would open up chances for guys like Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford to jump into the mix. That's just not something that can realistically be said for cornerback or guard.

Trevon Diggs – It's hard to top Dak Prescott in any list, but at the same, it'll be hard for anyone to get past eight interceptions in a season. And that's where Diggs sits right now, likely to get his hands on a few more by the end of the season. Currently, no other player in the NFC has more than four picks and eight players have three, including Anthony Brown.

Zack Martin – No matter who you ask, if it's the Cowboys coaching staff, the players or even the guys at ProFootballFocus that grade each player, Zack Martin has been one of the top three or four players in all of the NFL this year. Don't forget he missed the Week 1 game in Tampa where the Cowboys were one-dimensional and couldn't run the ball. Martin has made six Pro Bowls and he's right on track for a seventh.

