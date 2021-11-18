Rank’Em: Picking The Top 15 Pro Bowl Candidates

FRISCO, Texas – We've still got nearly half of the regular season to play but it doesn't seem to be too early to talk Pro Bowl.
At least from the NFL's standard as the league opened up the Pro Bowl voting to the public on Tuesday.
While all teams are hopeful none of the players actually play in the game, meaning they'll be preparing for a Super Bowl instead, it's still a great honor for the individuals.
Last year, the Cowboys were shut out of Pro Bowl selections for the first time since 1989 but it's safe to say that won't be the case this year.
Our staff got together to rank at least 15 players who have even an outside shot to make the Pro Bowl this year, from the long shots to the ones that might already have done enough this year.
Did we leave anyone else? Check out the list of 15 candidates.
