Rank'Em: Putting These Cornerbacks In Order 1-10

Aug 12, 2021 at 06:26 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

OXNARD, Calif – The cornerback position has been a hot topic of discussion for the Cowboys all offseason, mainly because we knew it was a high priority in the draft.

When they didn't get one of the top corners in the first round, their sights shifted quickly to Micah Parsons, who is looking like a potential star here in camp.
But the Cowboys added depth at cornerback eventually by taking them in the second and third round.

So here we are, the Oxnard portion of camp has ended but there are three preseason games to go.
Let's see where we stand at the position. Our staff writers ranked all of the cornerbacks on the team, based on their performances alone at training camp.

Kyron Brown – Added to the team while here in Oxnard, Brown went somewhat unnoticed in some of the practices. He had two tackles for loss against the Steelers but then had a hamstring injury in the Rams practice. He'll have a hard time making the team.

C.J. Goodwin – Yeah, he can get ranked down here for his play at cornerback. But let's not forget special teams coach John Fassel called him the "ace" of the special teams. He's not going anywhere.

Reggie Robinson – Drafted in the fourth round last year, Robinson barely contributed in 2020. Now, he's trying to make up for lost time and get noticed in this preseason games. He forced a fumble in the first game but had some issues on special teams, leading to a big punt return against the Cowboys. Practice squad isn't out of the question but that will mean the team has to part ways with a fourth-round pick. This one will be tricky on cut-down day.

Jourdan Lewis – Another guy that is down near the bottom of this list, but only because of injuries. Lewis is starting to get back into the rotation again and don't think he hasn't noticed Maurice Canady playing well in the slot in his absence. Lewis is still one of the team's top playmakers in the secondary and should have a big role.

Deante Burton – He might not have a lot of experience, but his size and frame is exactly what Dan Quinn seems to like out of his corners. Burton had a good practice on Wednesday, the final padded-session of camp. He's big and physical but he's still on the outside looking in.

Kelvin Joseph – If camp was another week longer, he might have worked himself up to the top two or three. That's the progress Joseph is making and has the coaches excited about his progress. He's a guy that needs more reps and by the end of the preseason, we might see a guy ready to push for a starting job.

Nahshon Wright – He gets a slight edge over Joseph, mainly because he's had his hands on a few more passes and more turnovers. His length has been a real advantage, especially around the red zone. Wright helped his cause by making five tackles to lead the team in the first game vs. Pittsburgh.

Anthony Brown – Always solid. Since he got into the league in 2016, Brown has been a steady player who keeps getting better. He's not real flashy but he's got versatility to play inside and outside, which helps when the Cowboys want to travel with top receivers. Brown has the ability to move around when needed.

Maurice Canady – He's been one of the biggest surprises of camp – not just in the secondary but the entire team. Canady is much more than a special teams player and it's getting to the point the Cowboys will have to find packages to get him and Jourdan Lewis on the field together. Oh, but he's still going to be a big part of the special teams.

Trevon Diggs – Truth be told, Diggs has probably given up more passes against him than many of the other corners. But that's because he's been matched up with CeeDee Lamb, who has undoubtedly had the best camp of any player. But Diggs has competed so well against him and when he's not facing No. 88, Diggs has looked like a player ready to become a star. Now, facing top receivers will be the norm so he'll have to win some of those. But from the way he's responded this camp and battled against Lamb, the future is bright for the second-year cornerback.

