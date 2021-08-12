Rank'Em: Putting These Cornerbacks In Order 1-10

OXNARD, Calif – The cornerback position has been a hot topic of discussion for the Cowboys all offseason, mainly because we knew it was a high priority in the draft.
When they didn't get one of the top corners in the first round, their sights shifted quickly to Micah Parsons, who is looking like a potential star here in camp.
But the Cowboys added depth at cornerback eventually by taking them in the second and third round.
So here we are, the Oxnard portion of camp has ended but there are three preseason games to go.
Let's see where we stand at the position. Our staff writers ranked all of the cornerbacks on the team, based on their performances alone at training camp.
