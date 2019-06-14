 Skip to main content
Rank'Em: The 10 Biggest Surprises Of OTAs?

Jun 14, 2019 at 01:00 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

FRISCO, Texas – By this point, we know what to expect from much of the Cowboys' roster.

Whether it's training camp, the regular season or OTAs, there are givens with this team. On a roster with 14 Pro Bowlers, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Zack Martin or Ezekiel Elliott playing well. We know Amari Cooper is going to deliver big plays.

So this isn't a list of the Cowboys' 10 best players during spring practices. Rather, this is a list of the guys we weren't looking for. Whether it was a newcomer to the team or a young player who took a big step, this is a look at 10 pleasant surprises from the offseason program.

10. Jon'Vea Johnson: There always seems to be one of the young receivers that emerges here in the offseason. This year, it was Johnson leading the pack. We'll see what happens when the pads come on and maybe he'll start to face better competition with the corners. But Johnson has cat-like quickness and top-end speed. That will certainly help him succeed and he could very well sneak into that last spot in the receiver group.
9. Darius Jackson: So much focus has been on the Cowboys' rookie running backs, but it feels like a mistake to write off Jackson. Entering his fourth season Jackson looks healthy and ready to fight for a roster spot, as he impressed during his practice reps.
8. Dorance Armstrong: Injuries create opportunities, and Armstrong made the most of his. The second-year end got plenty of reps with DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford sidelined for the spring, and he looked like a guy who's ready to make a leap in his sophomore season.
7. Daniel Wise: The Cowboys might not be surprised that Wise can play, but this early? It's always tough to gauge where linemen are in the minicamp because they're not exactly going all out without pads, but Wise has been disruptive so far. You can tell that he has a quick step and finds a way into the gaps. The Cowboys haven't been completely healthy at the defensive tackle position, which has opened up some reps for Wise. So far, he has taken advantage.
6. Maliek Collins: He's not on this list because he has been really good. That isn't a surprise. But Collins just hasn't' always been healthy this time of year. He has battled through foot and leg injuries leading into camp and still managed to produce during the regular season. But this summer, Collins has not only been healthy, but disruptive as well. Perhaps this could be a big year for Collins, who is heading into the final year of his contract.
5. Robert Quinn: The Cowboys' biggest defensive addition has also settled in with a new scheme. Quinn consistently lined up at first-team defensive end and provided edge pressure in these non-padded practices. The two-time Pro Bowler is excited to be back rushing in a 4-3 defense after playing stand-up linebacker at previous stops.
4. Dak Prescott: This is the most comfortable and consistent Prescott has looked in four offseasons with the Cowboys. His throws were accurate at all levels of the field, he made clutch plays in situational work during practice, and he's on board with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and position coach Jon Kitna.
3. Kerry Hyder: No one was even sure which position Hyder would be playing when he got here. Well, we know now. Hyder worked extensively at left end throughout the spring, and he provided plenty of juice to a defensive line that didn't have DeMarcus Lawrence or Tyrone Crawford.
2. Jourdan Lewis: While he might not look the part of the other cornerbacks, Lewis has been arguably the best cover corner of the offseason. Now, Byron Jones hasn't participated in practices because of his hip surgery. But Lewis is playing on the outside and more than holding is own. While he can line up in the slot, Lewis is proving he can play on the outside as well. During the OTAs and minicamp, Lewis is showing that he might contend for a starting spot.
1. Randall Cobb: After eight years with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, Cobb admitted his first days learning a new offense were an adjustment. If his head was spinning, it sure didn't show on the field. Cobb and Prescott have built an early rapport, and the veteran receiver has shown a knack for getting open and a dynamic burst for yards after the catch.
