Rank’Em: The 10 Biggest Surprises Of OTAs?

9 / 10

2. Jourdan Lewis: While he might not look the part of the other cornerbacks, Lewis has been arguably the best cover corner of the offseason. Now, Byron Jones hasn't participated in practices because of his hip surgery. But Lewis is playing on the outside and more than holding is own. While he can line up in the slot, Lewis is proving he can play on the outside as well. During the OTAs and minicamp, Lewis is showing that he might contend for a starting spot.