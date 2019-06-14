Rank’Em: The 10 Biggest Surprises Of OTAs?

FRISCO, Texas – By this point, we know what to expect from much of the Cowboys' roster.
Whether it's training camp, the regular season or OTAs, there are givens with this team. On a roster with 14 Pro Bowlers, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Zack Martin or Ezekiel Elliott playing well. We know Amari Cooper is going to deliver big plays.
So this isn't a list of the Cowboys' 10 best players during spring practices. Rather, this is a list of the guys we weren't looking for. Whether it was a newcomer to the team or a young player who took a big step, this is a look at 10 pleasant surprises from the offseason program.
