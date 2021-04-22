Rank'Em

Rank'Em: These 20 Switching To College Number?

Apr 22, 2021
Nick Eatman

The NFL passed a few new rule changes this week, but one that seems to draw the most attention, isn't one that should affect the actual game at all.

But the look of the game will certainly be different now that the NFL relaxed its rules on jersey numbers, allowing a wider range of numbers for skill players.

Those coveted single-digit numbers that we see in the college game can now be worn in the NFL.

Now, it won't exactly be a sweeping change right away, as the league has set regulations for any player wanting to change this season, would have to absorb the inventory costs of the existing printed jerseys of the original number.

For example, if Jaylon Smith indeed wants to move from 54 to No. 9, his college number at Notre Dame, he would be on the hook for all of the remaining 54 jerseys that have not been sold.

That could be a pricey switch for certain players and might be the reason it doesn't happen as much this year.

But there's no guarantee Smith could even get No. 9 if he wants it. Not only has it been just a few years since Tony Romo wore it, but Smith isn't the only current player that could switch to No. 9.

Here's a look at over 20 players on the current roster who now could move back to their college numbers. Some of the numbers are already taken or won't be distributed for other reasons. But still, with the rule changes, these players at least have the option they didn't have before.

The NFL has officially passed a rule that allows certain players to move numbers. These 20 Cowboys could actually benefit from the change.

Anthony Brown – He's been in No. 30 since his rookie year. Seems to work for him rather well, but even he wanted to move to his No. 9 at Purdue, he'd have some competition.
Donovan Wilson – This one could make sense. Wilson is developing into a playmaker in this defense and a possible move could be welcomed.
Darian Thompson – The veteran safety will have some competition just to earn a roster spot. Moving jersey numbers doesn't seem ideal, and we all know he won't be getting his college number at Boise State.
Cedrick Wilson – He's moved numbers twice since he got here already so it seems like Wilson will probably stick to 11, a number he wore last year for the first time.
Amari Cooper – Now if someone is going to legitimately move to No. 9, this seems more possible. Then again, just like with Jaylon Smith, buying that inventory of jerseys won't be cheap.
Tony Pollard – The versatile back at Memphis wore No. 1, a very popular college number for the star players. This wouldn't be out of the question if Pollard wanted to move.
Ezekiel Elliott – Zeke has already said on social media he wouldn't mind wearing No. 15 again, a number he wore at Ohio State.
Rico Dowdle – Making the team as a rookie free agent, he was just happy to get a number. Perhaps he might want to move down to his South Carolina single-digit number.
Trevon Diggs – He's moved from 31 to 27 and so it's unlikely there are a lot of Diggs jerseys out there right now. That might change if he somehow got down to 7.
Reggie Robinson – Another player who wore No. 5 in college. He might need to get on the field a little more before switching numbers.
Blake Jarwin – This move could happen, but it likely won't. Jarwin is probably set at No. 89. If he moves his number, it probably won't be to his college jersey.
Francis Bernard – He wore 44 last year and moved to 53 this season. Don't expect another move now.
Jaylon Smith – While the other player are more speculation because it's possible, Smith has apparently made the request with the Cowboys to move to No. 9. That was before the official rule change, so it's something that at least has been discussed.
Luke Gifford – It could happen because of the rule change. But he wore No. 12, so that ends that.
Leighton Vander Esch – While the 55 jersey certainly fits with his position, he wore 38 at Boise State. Perhaps he'd be looking to switch it up?
Dalton Schultz – Another player who wore No. 9. Don't foresee a change here either.
CeeDee Lamb – Could he change? Sure. But if you get invited into a very prestigious club, it's unlikely he would get out of it.
DeMarcus Lawrence – Obviously, he won't be moving to No. 8 – nor will anyone else with the Cowboys. But D-Law could move numbers, but only if he is considered a linebacker. Defensive ends aren't allowed to move, but in this Dan Quinn scheme, maybe he would be listed differently?
