Rank'Em: Tony Pollard Runs Away With Top Spot

There were more than enough players to choose from for the No. 1 spot in the Cowboys' big win over the Bears. From multiple offensive stars to key defensive contributors, there was no shortage of options.

From the moment the Cowboys took the field on Sunday against the Bears they were in complete control of a game that fell in their favor 49-29.

There were plenty of massive performances from several crucial players on each side of the ball that helped push the Cowboys to a 6-2 record heading into the bye week. The offense racked up six touchdowns, while the defense had four more sacks and a touchdown of their own.

These are your top players from Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium:

12. Trevon Diggs

- Had it not been for a roughing the passer call that went against Dallas, Diggs would have had his fourth interception of the season. Instead he finished with eight tackles to tie the team lead on the day, but yet again had multiple pass deflections to stifle the Bears' passing game.

11. CeeDee Lamb

- It looks as though Lamb is beginning to really find his footing as WR1. He put together consecutive drives that helped lead to eventual touchdowns for others, but he still got his own as well. On the day Lamb finished with 77 yards on just five catches and a touchdown.

10. Michael Gallup

- Gallup was a crucial component to the Cowboys hot start offensively with multiple catches before they moved away from him in the latter part of the game. In total, Gallup had four catches for 49 yards with his longest reception checking in at 17 yards.

9. Damone Clark

- What can you say about Damone Clark? The Cowboys' fifth-round pick this season was just placed on the active roster after coming back from neck vertebrae fusion surgery in March. He was expected to miss the season, but instead he played 67 snaps after Anthony Barr left with a hamstring injury and had six tackles.

8. DeMarcus Lawrence

- Lawrence's biggest play of the game likely came when the Cowboys needed it most. With the Bears' surging late in the first half and attempting to go for the 2-point try, Tank busted right through the Chicago offensive line to level Justin Fields. He wasn't credited with the sack then, but he would eventually get one later.

7. Tight Ends

- It is everyone's favorite position group, so why not put them all together since they all had a day? Dalton Schultz proved yet again why he is Dak Prescott's favorite target with a ho-hum six catches and 74 yards. Jake Ferguson nabbed his second career touchdown and celebrated by hogtying Schultz. Lest we not forget, Peyton Hendershot had a very strong day in the run-blocking department.

6. Dante Fowler Jr.

- Give Fowler his props, because with all of the big names on the Cowboys defense he has flown under the radar. He is tied for third on the team in sacks with four after adding one more on Sunday, all while tacking on five more tackles.

5. Jayron Kearse

- Not only was he injured once, but instead he was injured twice and yet still found a way to be a massive contributor. Kearse was tied for the lead in tackles by the end of the game, and even managed to add a sack to the stat sheet to close it out.

4. Zack Martin

- Though it likely did not jump out in the boxscore, the Cowboys' offensive line was quietly dominant against a tough Bears' defensive front on Sunday. They didn't run for 200 yards on their own, but it was Zack Martin that stood out as he time and again mauled people from the right guard spot. He's the clearcut leader of this unit, and showed why on Sunday.

3. Micah Parsons

- Micah Parsons making another massive play to swing the momentum in a game? Where have we heard that before? Plenty of times before, but against the Bears it came with a twist. The 'Lion' recovered a Bears' fumble for the 36-yard scoop-and-score for his first career touchdown, leaving him to opine for a goal line package in the future.

2. Dak Prescott

- After getting a normal week of practice and feeling more comfortable heading into Sunday, Prescott pressed all the right buttons for the Cowboys. He led them to touchdowns on each of their first four drives, while passing for 250 yards and two TDs - while rushing for 34 more yards and another score.

1. Tony Pollard