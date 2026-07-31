Rank'em: Top 10 Cowboys by Madden Ratings 

The new Madden 27 game from EA Sports is closing in on its release, and the excitement is already starting to build. With the full slate of player ratings now out in the world, fans get their first real glimpse of how the Cowboys will look when the digital season kicks off.

CeeDee Lamb sits at the top of the Cowboys roster with a 93 overall. He's not up there alone, though. Dak, Pickens and several other teammates are right behind him, creating the sense of a group ready to make noise both on the field and in the game.

Over the years, these ratings have become more than just numbers – as player watch them closely, celebrate them, debate them, and sometimes use them as fuel. It's become part of the rhythm of the offseason, especially during this time in training camp.