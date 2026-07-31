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Rank'em: Top 10 Cowboys by Madden Ratings 

Jul 31, 2026 at 12:57 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

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The new Madden 27 game from EA Sports is closing in on its release, and the excitement is already starting to build. With the full slate of player ratings now out in the world, fans get their first real glimpse of how the Cowboys will look when the digital season kicks off.

CeeDee Lamb sits at the top of the Cowboys roster with a 93 overall. He's not up there alone, though. Dak, Pickens and several other teammates are right behind him, creating the sense of a group ready to make noise both on the field and in the game.

Over the years, these ratings have become more than just numbers – as player watch them closely, celebrate them, debate them, and sometimes use them as fuel. It's become part of the rhythm of the offseason, especially during this time in training camp.

Here's the Top 10 player ratings for the Cowboys:

Madden Ratings

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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

1. CeeDee Lamb – The highest rated player on the Cowboys may have had a "down year" by his own standards in 2025, but it was still good enough for his fifth Pro Bowl. If he stays healthy for a full season, paired with Pickens, Lamb could be on track for an even higher rating than this.
1 / 10

1. CeeDee Lamb – The highest rated player on the Cowboys may have had a "down year" by his own standards in 2025, but it was still good enough for his fifth Pro Bowl. If he stays healthy for a full season, paired with Pickens, Lamb could be on track for an even higher rating than this.

2. Quinnen Williams – The dominant defensive tackle played for two teams last year and still made another Pro Bowl. The idea is simple: regardless of the city, team, scheme, or surrounding players, Quinnen Williams remains one of the best run stoppers in the game.
2 / 10

2. Quinnen Williams – The dominant defensive tackle played for two teams last year and still made another Pro Bowl. The idea is simple: regardless of the city, team, scheme, or surrounding players, Quinnen Williams remains one of the best run stoppers in the game.

3. Dak Prescott – Entering his 11th NFL season, Prescott has climbed above a 90 rating. Even though the Cowboys won just seven games last year, Prescott's play was admired across the league, and he's earning respect as one of the NFL's best, especially considering he didn't get much help from the defense.
3 / 10

3. Dak Prescott – Entering his 11th NFL season, Prescott has climbed above a 90 rating. Even though the Cowboys won just seven games last year, Prescott's play was admired across the league, and he's earning respect as one of the NFL's best, especially considering he didn't get much help from the defense.

4. George Pickens – Not many teams have a player rated 89 — and he's not even the highest rated receiver on the roster. Playing on the franchise tag, Pickens is trying to prove last year was only the beginning and that he's ready for another huge season. EA Sports seems to agree.
4 / 10

4. George Pickens – Not many teams have a player rated 89 — and he's not even the highest rated receiver on the roster. Playing on the franchise tag, Pickens is trying to prove last year was only the beginning and that he's ready for another huge season. EA Sports seems to agree.

5. Tyler Smith – This rating reflects Smith at the guard position, where he's beginning training camp once again. Who knows if that will change if he ends up playing tackle, but one thing is clear: he's one of the best linemen in the NFL regardless of where he lines up.
5 / 10

5. Tyler Smith – This rating reflects Smith at the guard position, where he's beginning training camp once again. Who knows if that will change if he ends up playing tackle, but one thing is clear: he's one of the best linemen in the NFL regardless of where he lines up.

6. Brandon Aubrey – His ability to make kicks from 60 yards — something he's done six times, more than any player in NFL history — makes the Cowboys a threat to score every time they cross midfield.
6 / 10

6. Brandon Aubrey – His ability to make kicks from 60 yards — something he's done six times, more than any player in NFL history — makes the Cowboys a threat to score every time they cross midfield.

7. Javonte Williams – After posting a career high in rushing yards in 2025, Williams re signed with the Cowboys and could once again have a big year, especially if the wide receivers continue to spread out defenses.
7 / 10

7. Javonte Williams – After posting a career high in rushing yards in 2025, Williams re signed with the Cowboys and could once again have a big year, especially if the wide receivers continue to spread out defenses.

8. Jalen Thompson – One of the Cowboys' top free agent signings in recent years, Thompson might not end up as the team's top safety after the drafting of Caleb Downs. But he remains one of the best safeties in the game, and the combination of both players could give a major jolt to the secondary.
8 / 10

8. Jalen Thompson – One of the Cowboys' top free agent signings in recent years, Thompson might not end up as the team's top safety after the drafting of Caleb Downs. But he remains one of the best safeties in the game, and the combination of both players could give a major jolt to the secondary.

9. Rashan Gary – In his first year with the Cowboys, Gary is being counted on to boost the pass rush, just as he did throughout his career in Green Bay, where he recorded at least 7.5 sacks four times, including each of the last three seasons.
9 / 10

9. Rashan Gary – In his first year with the Cowboys, Gary is being counted on to boost the pass rush, just as he did throughout his career in Green Bay, where he recorded at least 7.5 sacks four times, including each of the last three seasons.

10. DaRon Bland – Just three seasons removed from his record breaking 2023 campaign, when he had nine interceptions including an NFL record five Pick 6 touchdowns, Bland is still considered among the NFL's top corners, especially when healthy.
10 / 10

10. DaRon Bland – Just three seasons removed from his record breaking 2023 campaign, when he had nine interceptions including an NFL record five Pick 6 touchdowns, Bland is still considered among the NFL's top corners, especially when healthy.

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