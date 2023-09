7 / 10

4. Cowboys vs. Cardinals • Dec. 16, 1990 • Texas Stadium • W, 41-10

This was a much better day for Emmitt. On his way to earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, the star running back rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter and a career-high four overall in the game. Meanwhile, the Cowboys defense recorded three interceptions, two by safety James Washington, and recovered a fumble as well.