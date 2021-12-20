Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys From Sunday's Win

The Cowboys did what they had to do Sunday to put away the Giants. Mostly with a defense that garnered four more takeaways, the Cowboys had a comfortable 21-6 win, improving to 4-0 in the NFC East.
The Cowboys are on the verge of clinching both a playoff spot and the division race because they were able to handle the Giants with a team-win.
So who led the way? Who gets the game balls?
We ranked the Top 10 players from Sunday's win.
