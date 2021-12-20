Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys From Sunday's Win

Dec 20, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

The Cowboys did what they had to do Sunday to put away the Giants. Mostly with a defense that garnered four more takeaways, the Cowboys had a comfortable 21-6 win, improving to 4-0 in the NFC East.

The Cowboys are on the verge of clinching both a playoff spot and the division race because they were able to handle the Giants with a team-win.

So who led the way? Who gets the game balls?

We ranked the Top 10 players from Sunday's win.

The Cowboys were able to control the Giants from the jump on Sunday. But who stood out the most? From Tank to Dak, let's rank the Top 10 performers.

10. Dak Prescott – It wasn't Dak's best game of the year, but probably his best in a few weeks. In what was less than ideal passing conditions with the wind whipping around MetLife Stadium, Dak still threw for 217 yards and a 98.6 rating. His lost fumble in the fourth did not prove to be costly, but was really the only hiccup in an otherwise efficient performance.
9. Micah Parsons – His stats don't actually suggest that he played a great game, but if you watch him closely, the rookie is still making a huge impact. His instincts near the goal line to switch his receiver and cover Golloday in the end zone was a great play that saved them four points. He also had a couple of rushes that led to either an interception or incomplete passes. And it was clear the Giants were often scheming plays away from his side, that handicapped their play-calling towards the end of the game.
8. Connor Williams – Inserted back into the starting lineup, Williams had a few key blocks that led to big plays, including Zeke's first-quarter touchdown. There were no penalties on Williams, who had struggled in that area.
7. Jourdan Lewis – More than just the first-quarter interception that led to a touchdown, Lewis was around the ball throughout the game, often making hits on Saquon Barkley. Other than Tank, he might have been the most active defensive player, helping against the run and pass.
6. Tony Pollard – After missing a game due to a foot injury, Pollard looked like his old self again, leading the Cowboys with 74 rushing yards on just 12 carries, along with three more receptions for 13 yards. Pollard had a few big runs, including a 17-yarder around the corner. The 1-2 punch of Pollard and Zeke helped the Cowboys rush for 124 yards.
5. Carlos Watkins – Just before halftime, Watkins helped make a couple of plays that turned the game around. Leading 12-3, the Cowboys got a big tackle in the open field from Watkins, who stopped Barkley for no gain. On the next play, he recovered a fumble that led to a field goal that put the Cowboys in control for good. Watkins had four tackles to lead all interior linemen.
4. Dalton Schultz – Big day for the tight ends, led by Schultz, who caught all eight of his targets on Sunday. He led the Cowboys with eight receptions and 67 yards and caught the only TD of the game from Dak Prescott.
3. Malik Hooker – Arguably his best game since joining the Cowboys, Hooker had six tackles and his first interception since 2019. He played with explosiveness and a sideline-to-sideline awareness that showed he looks back to form again.
2. Trevon Diggs – The interception at the end of the game - his 10th of the season – is what will be discussed the most regarding Diggs. Getting 10 picks in one season hasn't been done here since Everson Walls got 11 his rookie year. But Diggs is also shutting down the top receivers on the other side, not letting anything happen on his side of the field.
1. DeMarcus Lawrence – Who else? From start to finish, D-Law was setting the tone. He hit Glennon to force an interception on the first drive that led to a Cowboys touchdown. He forced the fumble on Barkley before halftime that led to a field goal. He also had part of the tackle on Glennon on fourth down that virtually put the game away. The whole defense had a great game but it started with Tank.
