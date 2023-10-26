Rank'Em: Top 10 games after the bye

The Cowboys have a long history with the Rams, owning a 15-13 advantage in the regular-season series with a 4-5 record in the playoffs. In fact, at one time there was quite the playoff rivalry between the two with the clubs meeting six times in eight seasons from 1973 to 1980.

However, this is the first time the Cowboys and Rams have faced off after a Dallas bye week.

Since the NFL started including a bye in 1990, the Cowboys have earned a 24-10 mark when coming off their break. On the surface, the math doesn't add up over those 33 seasons, but in 1993 the league actually had two bye weeks built into the schedule and Dallas won both times.