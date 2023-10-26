Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Top 10 games after the bye

Oct 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Rank-’Em--Top-10-games-after-the-bye-hero

The Cowboys have a long history with the Rams, owning a 15-13 advantage in the regular-season series with a 4-5 record in the playoffs. In fact, at one time there was quite the playoff rivalry between the two with the clubs meeting six times in eight seasons from 1973 to 1980.

However, this is the first time the Cowboys and Rams have faced off after a Dallas bye week.

Since the NFL started including a bye in 1990, the Cowboys have earned a 24-10 mark when coming off their break. On the surface, the math doesn't add up over those 33 seasons, but in 1993 the league actually had two bye weeks built into the schedule and Dallas won both times.

So with the Cowboys now back after a much-needed rest, let's take a look at the team's greatest games after its bye week.

Rank'Em: Top 10 Games After the Bye

So with the Cowboys now back after a much-needed rest, let's take a look at the team's greatest games after its bye week.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Cowboys vs. Cardinals • Dec. 16, 1990 • Texas Stadium • W, 41-10 The debut of the bye week within the NFL schedule certainly saw the Cowboys take advantage. Coming off the latest break the team has ever had, Dallas fell behind 3-0 before reeling off 34 unanswered points. Emmitt Smith led the way with four touchdown runs, the first of only two times in his career he achieved the feat.
1 / 10

Cowboys vs. Cardinals • Dec. 16, 1990 • Texas Stadium • W, 41-10

The debut of the bye week within the NFL schedule certainly saw the Cowboys take advantage. Coming off the latest break the team has ever had, Dallas fell behind 3-0 before reeling off 34 unanswered points. Emmitt Smith led the way with four touchdown runs, the first of only two times in his career he achieved the feat.

Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 2, 1998 • Veterans Stadium • W, 34-0 The Cowboys were a team headed for the playoffs while the Eagles were simply just bad. Troy Aikman had two touchdown tosses and Emmitt Smith rushed for 101 yards and a score, but the real star was Deion Sanders, who returned a punt 69 yards to the end zone, recorded an interception and even caught a pass on offense.
2 / 10

Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 2, 1998 • Veterans Stadium • W, 34-0

The Cowboys were a team headed for the playoffs while the Eagles were simply just bad. Troy Aikman had two touchdown tosses and Emmitt Smith rushed for 101 yards and a score, but the real star was Deion Sanders, who returned a punt 69 yards to the end zone, recorded an interception and even caught a pass on offense.

Cowboys at 49ers • Oct. 22, 2017 • Levi's Stadium • W, 40-10 This was Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott at their finest. Elliott ran for the game's first two touchdowns in the opening quarter, then added a 72-yard receiving score in the third. That was actually one of three passes to the end zone tossed by Prescott, who also rushed for his own score as well in the blowout win.
3 / 10

Cowboys at 49ers • Oct. 22, 2017 • Levi's Stadium • W, 40-10

This was Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott at their finest. Elliott ran for the game's first two touchdowns in the opening quarter, then added a 72-yard receiving score in the third. That was actually one of three passes to the end zone tossed by Prescott, who also rushed for his own score as well in the blowout win.

Cowboys at Vikings • Nov. 22, 2020 • U.S. Bank Stadium • W, 31-28 Thanks to three second-half touchdown throws from Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, the Cowboys found themselves trailing, 28-24, when they got the ball back with four minutes remaining. That's when Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton led an 11-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard game-winning scoring pass to tight end Dalton Schultz with just 1:43 left on the clock.
4 / 10

Cowboys at Vikings • Nov. 22, 2020 • U.S. Bank Stadium • W, 31-28

Thanks to three second-half touchdown throws from Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, the Cowboys found themselves trailing, 28-24, when they got the ball back with four minutes remaining. That's when Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton led an 11-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard game-winning scoring pass to tight end Dalton Schultz with just 1:43 left on the clock.

Cowboys at Patriots • Oct. 16, 2011 • Gillette Stadium • L, 20-16 After scoring 13 unanswered points to take a 16-13 lead with 5:13 left, the Cowboys appeared on the verge of beating Tom Brady for the first time ever. So much for that. The Patriots quarterback complete 9-of-10 passes in the final two minutes, the last a 6-yard touchdown toss to Aaron Hernandez with 22 seconds remaining.
5 / 10

Cowboys at Patriots • Oct. 16, 2011 • Gillette Stadium • L, 20-16

After scoring 13 unanswered points to take a 16-13 lead with 5:13 left, the Cowboys appeared on the verge of beating Tom Brady for the first time ever. So much for that. The Patriots quarterback complete 9-of-10 passes in the final two minutes, the last a 6-yard touchdown toss to Aaron Hernandez with 22 seconds remaining.

Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 14, 2005 • Lincoln Financial Field • W, 21-20 Though behind 20-7 when they got the ball with 3:44 remaining, the Cowboys needed only four plays to reach the end zone, a 20-yard pass to Terry Glenn narrowing the deficit. And then the unexpected happened as on the second snap of the Eagle's ensuing possession, safety Roy Williams returned a pick-six 46 yards for the winning touchdown.
6 / 10

Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 14, 2005 • Lincoln Financial Field • W, 21-20

Though behind 20-7 when they got the ball with 3:44 remaining, the Cowboys needed only four plays to reach the end zone, a 20-yard pass to Terry Glenn narrowing the deficit. And then the unexpected happened as on the second snap of the Eagle's ensuing possession, safety Roy Williams returned a pick-six 46 yards for the winning touchdown.

Cowboys at Giants • Nov. 23, 2014 • MetLife Stadium • W, 31-28 The highlight of this Sunday night showdown was admittedly the one-handed touchdown catch by Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. What's often forgotten, though, is that New York didn't win the game. Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant got the last laugh, hauling in the team's last two scoring grabs, including the 13-yard dagger with just a tick over one minute remaining.
7 / 10

Cowboys at Giants • Nov. 23, 2014 • MetLife Stadium • W, 31-28

The highlight of this Sunday night showdown was admittedly the one-handed touchdown catch by Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. What's often forgotten, though, is that New York didn't win the game. Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant got the last laugh, hauling in the team's last two scoring grabs, including the 13-yard dagger with just a tick over one minute remaining.

Cowboys at Giants • Nov. 24, 2013 • MetLife Stadium • W, 24-21 Safety Jeff Heath opened the scoring with a 50-yard fumble return for the only touchdown of his career. But while the Giants later reached the end zone twice to tie the game with 4:45 remaining, the Cowboys used a lengthy drive to run out the clock, Dan Bailey kicking a 35-yard field goal as time expired to win it.
8 / 10

Cowboys at Giants • Nov. 24, 2013 • MetLife Stadium • W, 24-21

Safety Jeff Heath opened the scoring with a 50-yard fumble return for the only touchdown of his career. But while the Giants later reached the end zone twice to tie the game with 4:45 remaining, the Cowboys used a lengthy drive to run out the clock, Dan Bailey kicking a 35-yard field goal as time expired to win it.

Cowboys at Vikings • Oct. 31, 2021 • U.S. Bank Stadium • W, 20-16 With Dak Prescott sidelined due to a strained calf muscle, backup quarterback Cooper Rush stepped in perfectly, throwing for a career-high 325 yards and two touchdowns. The second of those was a 5-yard pass to Amari Cooper with just 55 seconds left that secured the Cowboys a come-from-behind win and gave Rush his first NFL victory.
9 / 10

Cowboys at Vikings • Oct. 31, 2021 • U.S. Bank Stadium • W, 20-16

With Dak Prescott sidelined due to a strained calf muscle, backup quarterback Cooper Rush stepped in perfectly, throwing for a career-high 325 yards and two touchdowns. The second of those was a 5-yard pass to Amari Cooper with just 55 seconds left that secured the Cowboys a come-from-behind win and gave Rush his first NFL victory.

Cowboys vs. Eagles • Oct. 30, 2016 • AT&T Stadium • W, 29-23 (OT) The Cowboys were down 20-13 just one minute into the fourth quarter, but they certainly weren't out as the team came back with a 49-yard field goal and a 22-yard touchdown catch by Dez Bryant to tie the score. Dak Prescott then engineered the game-winning drive in overtime, capturing victory with a 5-yard toss to Jason Witten.
10 / 10

Cowboys vs. Eagles • Oct. 30, 2016 • AT&T Stadium • W, 29-23 (OT)

The Cowboys were down 20-13 just one minute into the fourth quarter, but they certainly weren't out as the team came back with a 49-yard field goal and a 22-yard touchdown catch by Dez Bryant to tie the score. Dak Prescott then engineered the game-winning drive in overtime, capturing victory with a 5-yard toss to Jason Witten.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Monday Night Football games

Let's take a look back at some of the great games in franchise history played on this particular day.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 road games at 49ers

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the 49ers and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 matchups vs. Patriots

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the Patriots and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys/Cardinals matchups

Before we look ahead to Sunday's matchup in Arizona, let's look back to the Top 10 games between the Cardinals and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 matchups between Cowboys/Jets

Before we look ahead to Sunday's matchup at AT&T Stadium, let's look back to the Top 10 games between the Jets and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 season-opening games vs. NYG

The Cowboys and Giants have faced each other 11 times already in Week 1, so with that, here is the Top 10 moments between the two teams to kick off a season.
news

Rank'Em: Current roster includes 13 first-round picks

The Cowboys now have 13 first-round picks on the roster, thanks to adding four more this offseason, including two in the last two weeks. All of them have a different journey but let's take a closer look at their careers since being picked in the first round.
news

Rank'Em: Where Deuce ranks among Top 10 rookies

The Cowboys lost a pair of rookies to season-ending injuries this week. See where both Overshown and Stephens ranked among the Top 10 rookies in the Cowboys' 2023 class.
news

Rank'Em: Selecting All-Oxnard team as camp ends

The Cowboys are breaking down camp in California before heading to Seattle and then home for good. The staff writers have selected the Top 10 standouts at camp here in Oxnard.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 surprises from Cowboys camp

As the Cowboys get ready for their first preseason game on Saturday, what have been the biggest surprises so far at camp? We went through a list of 10 surprising players and situations from Oxnard. 
news

Rank'Em: Best Picks By Round in Cowboys History 

Who was the best selection for each round in the Cowboys' draft past? The time has come to take a look back at the A-plus picks in the team's history.
Advertising