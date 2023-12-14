Rank'Em: Top 10 games vs. Buffalo Bills

2 / 10

9. Cowboys vs. Bills • Nov. 15, 1976 • Texas Stadium • W, 17-10

The first Monday night meeting between these two had the makings of a blowout, as the Bills fumbled four times but managed to recover each one themselves. Because of that, the score remained close with neither side able to generate much offense. The star for the Cowboys was Drew Pearson, who had 135 receiving yards and a touchdown, which was actually more than half of the team's overall offensive total of 228 yards.