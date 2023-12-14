Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Top 10 games vs. Buffalo Bills

Dec 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Kurt Daniels

Editor of Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine / Dallas Cowboys Game Program

Because the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills are in different conferences, there isn't a whole lot of regular-season history between them with Dallas owning a narrow 6-5 record. That includes a 4-2 mark at home while going 2-3 in upstate New York.

Of course, where the history lies is in their postseason battles as Dallas defeated the Bills in consecutive Super Bowls to kick off their 1990s Team of the Decade dynasty. Obviously, first and second on this list are no-brainers, but here's a look at the Cowboys' top 10 matchups overall against Buffalo.

 by  DallasCowboys.com Kurt Daniels  &  William A. Boykins
10. Cowboys vs. Bills • Nov. 28, 2019 • AT&T Stadium • L, 15-26 Cole Beasley, from nearby Little Elm, Texas, spent the first seven years of his career with Dallas but wasn't re-signed after the 2018 season. Picked up by the Bills, his first-ever matchup against his former team saw him post a game-high 110 receiving yards with a score. The Cowboys tallied the first and last touchdowns of the day, but it wasn't enough as the visitors reeled off 26 unanswered points in between them.
Cole Beasley, from nearby Little Elm, Texas, spent the first seven years of his career with Dallas but wasn't re-signed after the 2018 season. Picked up by the Bills, his first-ever matchup against his former team saw him post a game-high 110 receiving yards with a score. The Cowboys tallied the first and last touchdowns of the day, but it wasn't enough as the visitors reeled off 26 unanswered points in between them.

9. Cowboys vs. Bills • Nov. 15, 1976 • Texas Stadium • W, 17-10 The first Monday night meeting between these two had the makings of a blowout, as the Bills fumbled four times but managed to recover each one themselves. Because of that, the score remained close with neither side able to generate much offense. The star for the Cowboys was Drew Pearson, who had 135 receiving yards and a touchdown, which was actually more than half of the team's overall offensive total of 228 yards.
The first Monday night meeting between these two had the makings of a blowout, as the Bills fumbled four times but managed to recover each one themselves. Because of that, the score remained close with neither side able to generate much offense. The star for the Cowboys was Drew Pearson, who had 135 receiving yards and a touchdown, which was actually more than half of the team's overall offensive total of 228 yards.

8. Cowboys at Bills • Nov. 18, 1984 • Rich Stadium • L, 3-14 The temperature was 38 degrees with a windchill of 29, which made trying to tackle running back Greg Bell, who was built like a fire hydrant, all the more difficult. The Cowboys obviously weren't very successful in doing so as the 5-10, 210-pound rookie hammered out 206 yards while scoring both rushing and receiving touchdowns. On the other side, Dallas ran for just 78 yards on the ground as a team.
The temperature was 38 degrees with a windchill of 29, which made trying to tackle running back Greg Bell, who was built like a fire hydrant, all the more difficult. The Cowboys obviously weren't very successful in doing so as the 5-10, 210-pound rookie hammered out 206 yards while scoring both rushing and receiving touchdowns. On the other side, Dallas ran for just 78 yards on the ground as a team.

7. Cowboys vs. Bills • Nov. 9, 1981 • Texas Stadium • W, 27-14 The Cowboys found themselves down 14-7 after two quarters in this Monday Night Football showdown, but erupted for 20 unanswered points in the third frame. The onslaught started when Tony Dorsett hauled in a short pass and took it all the way to house for a 73-yard touchdown. The future Hall of Fame running back also added 117 rushing yards while rookie cornerback Everson Walls recorded two interceptions in the winning effort.
The Cowboys found themselves down 14-7 after two quarters in this Monday Night Football showdown, but erupted for 20 unanswered points in the third frame. The onslaught started when Tony Dorsett hauled in a short pass and took it all the way to house for a 73-yard touchdown. The future Hall of Fame running back also added 117 rushing yards while rookie cornerback Everson Walls recorded two interceptions in the winning effort.

6. Cowboys vs. Bills • Nov. 13, 2011 • Cowboys Stadium • W, 44-7 Tony Romo came out firing on all cylinders in this one, throwing three touchdown passes before Buffalo was even on the board with two of those going to Laurent Robinson, the second a 58-yarder. Running back DeMarco Murray also rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown himself, while cornerback Terence Newman provided the icing on the cake with a 43-yard interception return to the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Tony Romo came out firing on all cylinders in this one, throwing three touchdown passes before Buffalo was even on the board with two of those going to Laurent Robinson, the second a 58-yarder. Running back DeMarco Murray also rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown himself, while cornerback Terence Newman provided the icing on the cake with a 43-yard interception return to the end zone in the fourth quarter.

5. Cowboys vs. Bills • Sept. 12, 1993 • Texas Stadium • L, 10-13 Perhaps the real reason this game is significant is because of what happened afterwards. The Bills jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back, dropping Dallas to 0-2 on the young season. But the Cowboys didn't have Emmitt Smith, who had yet to agree to a new contract with the team. Needless to say, this loss broke the stalemate and he was back in the lineup the next week.
Perhaps the real reason this game is significant is because of what happened afterwards. The Bills jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back, dropping Dallas to 0-2 on the young season. But the Cowboys didn't have Emmitt Smith, who had yet to agree to a new contract with the team. Needless to say, this loss broke the stalemate and he was back in the lineup the next week.

4. Cowboys at Bills • Sept. 19, 1971 • War Memorial Stadium • W, 49-37 Coming off a loss in Super Bowl V, the Cowboys opened their 1971 campaign with a purpose. Despite Buffalo's horrific field conditions (just look at the photo), running back Calvin Hill rushed for four touchdowns, the longest coming from only three yards out. Meanwhile, the Dallas defense recorded three interceptions and a fumble recovery and held the Bills' O.J. Simpson to just 25 yards rushing on 14 carries, a 1.8 yards-per-carry average.
Coming off a loss in Super Bowl V, the Cowboys opened their 1971 campaign with a purpose. Despite Buffalo's horrific field conditions (just look at the photo), running back Calvin Hill rushed for four touchdowns, the longest coming from only three yards out. Meanwhile, the Dallas defense recorded three interceptions and a fumble recovery and held the Bills' O.J. Simpson to just 25 yards rushing on 14 carries, a 1.8 yards-per-carry average.

3. Cowboys at Bills • Oct. 8, 2007 • Ralph Wilson Stadium • W, 25-24 In yet another Monday night matchup, the Cowboys found themselves trailing, 24-16, when they got the ball back with 3:45 left in the game. And although they finished the drive with a Tony Romo pass to inch closer, only 20 seconds now remained. But Dallas recovered the onside kick at the Buffalo 47-yard line, which led to Nick Folk kicking a 53-yard field goal as time expired to steal an impossible come-from-behind victory.
In yet another Monday night matchup, the Cowboys found themselves trailing, 24-16, when they got the ball back with 3:45 left in the game. And although they finished the drive with a Tony Romo pass to inch closer, only 20 seconds now remained. But Dallas recovered the onside kick at the Buffalo 47-yard line, which led to Nick Folk kicking a 53-yard field goal as time expired to steal an impossible come-from-behind victory.

2. Cowboys at Bills • Jan 30, 1994 (Super Bowl XXVIII) • Georgia Dome • W, 30-13 The Cowboys actually trailed at halftime in this one, 13-6. That is until Emmitt Smith took over in the third quarter. Already named MVP for the regular season, he powered his way to 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns to earn Super Bowl MVP honors as well. Also considered for the award was safety James Washington, who picked off a pass, forced a fumble and returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown.
The Cowboys actually trailed at halftime in this one, 13-6. That is until Emmitt Smith took over in the third quarter. Already named MVP for the regular season, he powered his way to 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns to earn Super Bowl MVP honors as well. Also considered for the award was safety James Washington, who picked off a pass, forced a fumble and returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown.

1. Cowboys vs. Bills • Jan. 31, 1993 (Super Bowl XXVII) • Rose Bowl • W, 52-17 They say the first time is always the best. The dynasty started here with a dominating win over the Bills, who were making their third straight appearance in the championship tilt. After Buffalo jumped out to a 7-0 lead, the Cowboys simply took over with game-MVP Troy Aikman throwing for 273 yards and four touchdowns for a 140.7 passer rating. Dallas' 52 points remains the second-highest total in Super Bowl history.
They say the first time is always the best. The dynasty started here with a dominating win over the Bills, who were making their third straight appearance in the championship tilt. After Buffalo jumped out to a 7-0 lead, the Cowboys simply took over with game-MVP Troy Aikman throwing for 273 yards and four touchdowns for a 140.7 passer rating. Dallas' 52 points remains the second-highest total in Super Bowl history.

