Rank'Em: Cowboys' Top 10 games vs. Seattle

Tomorrow night will see the Dallas Cowboys welcome the Seattle Seahawks to AT&T Stadium in the first-ever Thursday night matchup between the two. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, this is a series that has been close with the Cowboys owning a slight 10-9 edge in the regular season, which includes a 6-4 record at home and a 4-5 mark in Seattle. The teams are also tied 1-1 in the playoffs as both have won postseason games on their own turf.
But before the 22nd meeting between these NFC contenders takes place tomorrow night, here's a look at 10 of the most memorable games in their history together.
