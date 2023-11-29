Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Cowboys' Top 10 games vs. Seattle

Nov 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Tomorrow night will see the Dallas Cowboys welcome the Seattle Seahawks to AT&T Stadium in the first-ever Thursday night matchup between the two. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, this is a series that has been close with the Cowboys owning a slight 10-9 edge in the regular season, which includes a 6-4 record at home and a 4-5 mark in Seattle. The teams are also tied 1-1 in the playoffs as both have won postseason games on their own turf.

But before the 22nd meeting between these NFC contenders takes place tomorrow night, here's a look at 10 of the most memorable games in their history together.

Rank'Em: Top 10 games vs. Seattle

Before the 22nd meeting between these NFC contenders takes place tomorrow night, here's a look at 10 of the most memorable games in their history together.

10. Cowboys at Seahawks • Oct. 3, 1976 • Seattle Kingdome • W, 28-13

The first time these two teams played featured one side that had been to the Super Bowl the previous season and on the other an expansion club playing in its fourth-ever game. Needless to say, the outcome was no surprise. Seattle did jump out to a 13-0 lead before the Cowboys woke up and proceeded to dominate. Robert Newhouse led the way with 120 rushing yards, at the time a career high, and a touchdown.

9. Cowboys at Seahawks • Sept. 27, 2020 • Lumen Field • L, 38-31

Dak Prescott had touchdown throws of 40 and 42 yards to Cedrick Wilson with a 43-yard score and another 52-yard completion to Michael Gallup. That led to a 472-yard passing day for the quarterback, the second-highest total of his career. Unfortunately, the Dallas defense couldn't slow down the Seahawks, as Russell Wilson had five touchdown tosses, the last being a 29-yarder with just 1:47 left on the clock for the comeback win.

7. Cowboys vs. Seahawks • Nov. 27, 1980 • Texas Stadium • W, 51-7

Seattle was no match for the Cowboys in the first of three meetings between these two on Thanksgiving, as only a late touchdown kept this from being a record-setting shutout. As it is, this is still the most points scored by Dallas in the annual holiday game. Running back Tony Dorsett, who came to the Cowboys through a trade of draft picks with the Seahawks in 1977, provided 151 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

7. Cowboys at Seahawks • Oct. 23, 2005 • Qwest Field • L, 13-10

When the Cowboys kicked a 21-yard field goal with just 2:06 remaining, things were looking good. But the Seahawks quickly scored a touchdown with 46 seconds left to tie it, and then with only 15 seconds on the clock, Seattle's Jordan Babineaux picked off a Drew Bledsoe pass and returned it 25 yards to the Dallas 32. Seattle then split the uprights from 50 yards out as time expired for the win.

6. Cowboys vs. Seahawks • Oct. 27, 2002 • Texas Stadium • L, 17-14

History was made in this matchup when on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter, Emmitt Smith surpassed Walter Payton as the NFL's all-time rushing leader. Lost in the excitement was the fact that safety Darren Woodson also set a new Cowboys record for tackles. The only thing that could have made the day better was a win, however, Seattle kicked a 20-yard field goal with 25 seconds left to steal the victory.

5. Cowboys vs. Seahawks • Oct. 11, 1992 • Texas Stadium • W, 27-0

Emmitt Smith opened the scoring with a pair of touchdowns, which proved to be more than enough in this rout. Seattle simply had no chance against a Cowboys defense that held the visitors to only 62 yards of offense, still the lowest total surrendered in team history. Dallas recorded seven sacks for 55 yards lost with only 79 passing yards allowed, capping things off with a 15-yard pick-6 by safety Ray Horton for the game's final touchdown.

4. Cowboys at Seahawks • Jan. 6, 2007 (NFC Wild Card) • Qwest Field • L, 20-21

As far as postseason heartbreaks go, this one ranks right up there in team history. The Cowboys found themselves at Seattle's 2-yard line trailing by a point with just 1:19 left on the clock. Set up to take the lead with a chip-shot field goal, Dallas instead saw the ball – which long snapper L.P. Ladouceur said had been switched out for a slick one – slip through the hands of holder Tony Romo, ruining the attempt and the game.

3. Cowboys vs. Seahawks • Jan. 5, 2019 (NFC Wild Card) • AT&T Stadium • W, 24-22

A playoff clash between two 10-6 teams, Dallas entered the fourth quarter trailing 14-10 before Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott both reached the end zone on 1-yard runs, the latter coming with only 2:08 left on the clock. Seattle didn't make it easy, though, adding their own touchdown less than a minute later. However, the win was secured after Cole Beasley recovered the ensuing onside kick, allowing the Cowboys to run out the clock.

2. Cowboys at Seahawks • Oct. 12, 2014 • CenturyLink Field • W, 30-23

The Cowboys were decided underdogs heading into the home stadium of the defending Super Bowl champs and soon found themselves down, 10-0, halfway through the first quarter. But Dallas would battle back with 17 straight points to end the second quarter before later adding the final 10 in the fourth frame to eventually come away victorious. DeMarco Murray's 15-yard score with just over three minutes remaining put the Cowboys in front for good.

1. Cowboys at Seahawks • Dec. 6, 2004 • Qwest Field • W, 43-39

This game seemed over when Seattle reeled off 25 unanswered points to take a 39-29 lead late in the fourth quarter. Instead, the Cowboys would become the first team in Monday Night Football history to win after trailing by at least 10 points at the two-minute warning. A touchdown catch by Keyshawn Johnson, onside kick recovery by Jason Witten and a final 17-yard scoring run by Julius Jones with 32 seconds left completed the shocking comeback.

