Rank'Em: Cowboys' Top 10 games vs. Seattle

7. Cowboys vs. Seahawks • Nov. 27, 1980 • Texas Stadium • W, 51-7

Seattle was no match for the Cowboys in the first of three meetings between these two on Thanksgiving, as only a late touchdown kept this from being a record-setting shutout. As it is, this is still the most points scored by Dallas in the annual holiday game. Running back Tony Dorsett, who came to the Cowboys through a trade of draft picks with the Seahawks in 1977, provided 151 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.