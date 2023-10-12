Rank'Em: Top 10 Monday Night Football games

This upcoming game against the Chargers marks only the 12th time these two have matched up with Dallas owning a 7-5 record. However, this is the first meeting between the clubs on a Monday.

Not that this is anything new for Cowboys fans, though, as their favorite team has appeared 85 times on Monday Night Football, the second most in NFL history behind only the Dolphins' 86. Given that, let's take a look back at some of the great games in franchise history played on this particular day.