Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Top 10 Monday Night Football games

Oct 12, 2023 at 12:43 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Rank-’Em--Top-10-Monday-Night-Football-games-hero

This upcoming game against the Chargers marks only the 12th time these two have matched up with Dallas owning a 7-5 record. However, this is the first meeting between the clubs on a Monday.

Not that this is anything new for Cowboys fans, though, as their favorite team has appeared 85 times on Monday Night Football, the second most in NFL history behind only the Dolphins' 86. Given that, let's take a look back at some of the great games in franchise history played on this particular day.

Of course, narrowing the list down to just 10 isn't easy, so we've stuck with only victories, leaving out the likes of Tony Dorsett's 99-yard run, which came during a loss to Minnesota on Jan. 3, 1983, and the great showdown between Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders on Sept. 19, 1994 that saw the Lions pull out a victory in overtime.

Rank'Em: Top 10 Monday Night Football games

Let's take a look back at some of the great games in franchise history played on this particular day.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

10. Cowboys vs. Eagles • Sept. 15, 1997 • Texas Stadium • W, 21-20 The Cowboys had stormed back with two field goals and a touchdown in the fourth quarter to pull ahead with just one minute remaining. All seemed lost, however, when a 46-yard pass set the Eagles up at the Dallas 4-yard line with 4 seconds left. Fortunately, holder Tim Hutton fumbled the snap, ruining Philadelphia's final field goal attempt.
1 / 10

10. Cowboys vs. Eagles • Sept. 15, 1997 • Texas Stadium • W, 21-20

The Cowboys had stormed back with two field goals and a touchdown in the fourth quarter to pull ahead with just one minute remaining. All seemed lost, however, when a 46-yard pass set the Eagles up at the Dallas 4-yard line with 4 seconds left. Fortunately, holder Tim Hutton fumbled the snap, ruining Philadelphia's final field goal attempt.

9. Cowboys vs. Giants • Sept. 8, 1986 • Texas Stadium • W, 31-28 This was the debut of the Cowboys' new dream backfield of Tony Dorsett and Herschel Walker. And while in the end the experiment didn't exactly work out, at least on this night all was good. Dorsett had the game's first touchdown with Walker later scoring twice, including a 10-yard run in the final minutes to secure the comeback victory.
2 / 10

9. Cowboys vs. Giants • Sept. 8, 1986 • Texas Stadium • W, 31-28

This was the debut of the Cowboys' new dream backfield of Tony Dorsett and Herschel Walker. And while in the end the experiment didn't exactly work out, at least on this night all was good. Dorsett had the game's first touchdown with Walker later scoring twice, including a 10-yard run in the final minutes to secure the comeback victory.

8. Cowboys at Saints • Dec. 19, 1994 • Louisiana Superdome • W, 24-16 In case you'd forgotten, this was the Larry Allen game. The game when the rookie right tackle and future Hall of Famer sprinted some 50 yards downfield to tackle Saints linebacker Darion Conner on his interception return. In doing so, Allen prevented a touchdown and stunned the Monday Night Football booth, in particular analyst and former lineman Dan Dierdorf.
3 / 10

8. Cowboys at Saints • Dec. 19, 1994 • Louisiana Superdome • W, 24-16

In case you'd forgotten, this was the Larry Allen game. The game when the rookie right tackle and future Hall of Famer sprinted some 50 yards downfield to tackle Saints linebacker Darion Conner on his interception return. In doing so, Allen prevented a touchdown and stunned the Monday Night Football booth, in particular analyst and former lineman Dan Dierdorf.

7. Cowboys at Redskins • Sept. 5, 1983 • RFK Memorial Stadium • W, 31-30 A familiar rival would await the Cowboys in their season opener as they traveled to Washington to face the 1982 Super Bowl winners. And though trailing 23-3 after two quarters, Danny White threw three touchdown passes, including 75 and 51 yarders to Tony Hill, and rushed for another in the second half to pull out the upset win.
4 / 10

7. Cowboys at Redskins • Sept. 5, 1983 • RFK Memorial Stadium • W, 31-30

A familiar rival would await the Cowboys in their season opener as they traveled to Washington to face the 1982 Super Bowl winners. And though trailing 23-3 after two quarters, Danny White threw three touchdown passes, including 75 and 51 yarders to Tony Hill, and rushed for another in the second half to pull out the upset win.

6. Cowboys at Giants • Sept. 15, 2003 • Giants Stadium • W, 35-32 (OT) Bill Parcells' return to New York for the first time as head coach of the Cowboys lived up to the billing. After the Giants scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to take the lead, Billy Cundiff kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to tie it before then booting the game-winner from 25 yards out in overtime.
5 / 10

6. Cowboys at Giants • Sept. 15, 2003 • Giants Stadium • W, 35-32 (OT)

Bill Parcells' return to New York for the first time as head coach of the Cowboys lived up to the billing. After the Giants scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to take the lead, Billy Cundiff kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to tie it before then booting the game-winner from 25 yards out in overtime.

5. Cowboys vs. Redskins • Sept. 7, 1992 • Texas Stadium • W, 23-10 This was a statement game. The reigning NFL champs were in town for the 1992 season opener, but with newcomer Charles Haley recording a sack and Emmitt Smith rushing for 140 yards, the Cowboys dominated Washington. In doing so, the eventual Super Bowl winners served notice that they were the new bully on the block.
6 / 10

5. Cowboys vs. Redskins • Sept. 7, 1992 • Texas Stadium • W, 23-10

This was a statement game. The reigning NFL champs were in town for the 1992 season opener, but with newcomer Charles Haley recording a sack and Emmitt Smith rushing for 140 yards, the Cowboys dominated Washington. In doing so, the eventual Super Bowl winners served notice that they were the new bully on the block.

4. Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 14, 2005 • Lincoln Financial Field • W, 21-20 Down by 10 with 3:44 on the clock, the Cowboys needed just four plays to travel 72 yards to the end zone, Drew Bledsoe completing a 20-yard pass to Terry Glenn. And then the unthinkable happened. Safety Roy Williams picked off a Donovan McNabb pass just seconds later and returned it 46 yards for the game-winning score.
7 / 10

4. Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 14, 2005 • Lincoln Financial Field • W, 21-20

Down by 10 with 3:44 on the clock, the Cowboys needed just four plays to travel 72 yards to the end zone, Drew Bledsoe completing a 20-yard pass to Terry Glenn. And then the unthinkable happened. Safety Roy Williams picked off a Donovan McNabb pass just seconds later and returned it 46 yards for the game-winning score.

3. Cowboys at Seahawks • Dec. 6, 2004 • Qwest Field • W, 43-39 The third of three Monday Night Football appearances in 2004, Dallas was down by 10 with 2:49 left. But Vinny Testaverde and Keyshawn Johnson connected on a 34-yard touchdown pass before Jason Witten recovered the ensuing onside kick. Julius Jones then finished things off, crossing the goal line on a 17-yard run with 32 seconds remaining.
8 / 10

3. Cowboys at Seahawks • Dec. 6, 2004 • Qwest Field • W, 43-39

The third of three Monday Night Football appearances in 2004, Dallas was down by 10 with 2:49 left. But Vinny Testaverde and Keyshawn Johnson connected on a 34-yard touchdown pass before Jason Witten recovered the ensuing onside kick. Julius Jones then finished things off, crossing the goal line on a 17-yard run with 32 seconds remaining.

2. Cowboys at Buccaneers • Jan. 16, 2023 (NFC Wild Card) • Raymond James Stadium • W, 31-14 The Cowboys had a daunting challenge in their first playoff appearance on Monday Night Football, traveling to Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. But Dak Prescott was up to the task, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another score as Dallas jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
9 / 10

2. Cowboys at Buccaneers • Jan. 16, 2023 (NFC Wild Card) • Raymond James Stadium • W, 31-14

The Cowboys had a daunting challenge in their first playoff appearance on Monday Night Football, traveling to Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. But Dak Prescott was up to the task, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another score as Dallas jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

1. Cowboys at Bills • Oct. 8, 2007 • Ralph Wilson Stadium • W, 25-24 Wait, how did that happen? Although a Patrick Crayton touchdown catch narrowed the Cowboys' deficit to just two points, there were only 20 seconds left in the game. But after a recovered onside kick and two Tony Romo passes, out came Nick Folk for a lengthy 53-yard field goal, the kicker splitting the uprights as the clock struck zeroes.
10 / 10

1. Cowboys at Bills • Oct. 8, 2007 • Ralph Wilson Stadium • W, 25-24

Wait, how did that happen? Although a Patrick Crayton touchdown catch narrowed the Cowboys' deficit to just two points, there were only 20 seconds left in the game. But after a recovered onside kick and two Tony Romo passes, out came Nick Folk for a lengthy 53-yard field goal, the kicker splitting the uprights as the clock struck zeroes.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 road games at 49ers

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the 49ers and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 matchups vs. Patriots

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the Patriots and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys/Cardinals matchups

Before we look ahead to Sunday's matchup in Arizona, let's look back to the Top 10 games between the Cardinals and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 matchups between Cowboys/Jets

Before we look ahead to Sunday's matchup at AT&T Stadium, let's look back to the Top 10 games between the Jets and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 season-opening games vs. NYG

The Cowboys and Giants have faced each other 11 times already in Week 1, so with that, here is the Top 10 moments between the two teams to kick off a season.
news

Rank'Em: Current roster includes 13 first-round picks

The Cowboys now have 13 first-round picks on the roster, thanks to adding four more this offseason, including two in the last two weeks. All of them have a different journey but let's take a closer look at their careers since being picked in the first round.
news

Rank'Em: Where Deuce ranks among Top 10 rookies

The Cowboys lost a pair of rookies to season-ending injuries this week. See where both Overshown and Stephens ranked among the Top 10 rookies in the Cowboys' 2023 class.
news

Rank'Em: Selecting All-Oxnard team as camp ends

The Cowboys are breaking down camp in California before heading to Seattle and then home for good. The staff writers have selected the Top 10 standouts at camp here in Oxnard.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 surprises from Cowboys camp

As the Cowboys get ready for their first preseason game on Saturday, what have been the biggest surprises so far at camp? We went through a list of 10 surprising players and situations from Oxnard. 
news

Rank'Em: Best Picks By Round in Cowboys History 

Who was the best selection for each round in the Cowboys' draft past? The time has come to take a look back at the A-plus picks in the team's history.
news

Rank'Em: Reviewing All 11 Dallas Franchise Tags

Going down memory lane for all 11 times the Cowboys have used the franchise tag, which is now standing on six years in a row.
Advertising