Rank'Em: Top-10 offensive seasons

Although there is still one game left to play in the 2023 regular season, Cowboys fans have already seen history made. Defensively, DaRon Bland became the first to return five interceptions for a touchdown while on special teams Brandon Aubrey set a record for consecutive field goals made to start a career. And, of course, offensively CeeDee Lamb established new club marks for catches and receiving yards.
However, throughout more than five decades of franchise excellence, there have been numerous players who have left a legacy through standout one-year performances. Far too many, in fact, to showcase here. So with that in mind, we decided to stick to Lamb's side of the ball and look back at 10 of the best individual offensive seasons in Cowboys record books.
