Rank'Em: Top-10 offensive seasons

10 / 10

1. Emmitt Smith • 1993 season

The amazing aspect of Smith's 1993 campaign is that he missed the first two games. So despite playing in just 14 contests, he still led the league with both 1,486 rushing yards and 1,900 yards from scrimmage. After his famous "shoulder" game in the regular-season finale at the Giants, Smith would win the league's MVP Award. He then was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVIII as well, one of just 11 players in history to earn both honors in the same season.