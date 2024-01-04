Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Top-10 offensive seasons

Jan 04, 2024
Although there is still one game left to play in the 2023 regular season, Cowboys fans have already seen history made. Defensively, DaRon Bland became the first to return five interceptions for a touchdown while on special teams Brandon Aubrey set a record for consecutive field goals made to start a career. And, of course, offensively CeeDee Lamb established new club marks for catches and receiving yards.

However, throughout more than five decades of franchise excellence, there have been numerous players who have left a legacy through standout one-year performances. Far too many, in fact, to showcase here. So with that in mind, we decided to stick to Lamb's side of the ball and look back at 10 of the best individual offensive seasons in Cowboys record books.

Despite Romo setting a Cowboys record with 4,903 passing yards in 2012, that was just a tune-up for his 2014 campaign. That season he led the NFL and set team records in completion percentage (69.9) and passer rating (113.2) while also finishing first in touchdown percentage (7.8) and yards per attempt (8.5). After being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December, Romo tied for third in league MVP voting and made his fourth Pro Bowl appearance.

When Witten suffered a lacerated spleen in the preseason opener, many thought he would miss most of the season. Instead, he played in all 16 games and posted 110 catches, tied for the second most in NFL history for a tight end. On the way to his eighth Pro Bowl, he also became just the third tight end to surpass 700 career catches. Even better, Witten would earn the NFL's prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Although Dorsett had topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first four campaigns, he took his play to another level in 1981 by running for 1,646 yards, a team record that would remain untouched for 11 years. He also became the first Cowboy to average 100 rushing yards per game, his 102.9 mark still ranking sixth all-time in club history. Dorsett was named UPI's NFC MVP that season and a First Team All-Pro while also earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.

The fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Elliott paid immediate dividends. He led the NFL in carries (322), rushing yards (1,631) and rushing yards per game (108.7) in his debut season while also ranking third in rushing touchdowns (15), all of which set Cowboys rookie records. Although finishing second in Rookie Offensive Player of the Year honors to teammate Dak Prescott, Elliott was named a First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

In 2021, the Cowboys set a team record with 530 points scored that season, an average of 31.2 points per game. But consider this: In 1966, Dallas averaged 31.8 points over its 14-game schedule. Meredith posted 2,805 passing yards and 24 touchdown throws – team records that held up until 1978 – to earn the first of his three career Pro Bowl invites. He also took home the Bert Bell Award, given to the NFL's Player of the Year.

As good as Smith's 1993 MVP season was (stay tuned), a case could be made that he was even better in 1995. In leading Dallas to its third Super Bowl in four years, he topped the league and posted career highs in carries (377), rushing yards (1,773) and yards from scrimmage (2,148). Smith, who was named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, also finished first with 25 rushing touchdowns, a total that remains the team record and still ranks fourth overall in NFL history.

Even with a game left to play, Lamb has already rewritten the Cowboys record books. Last Saturday against Detroit, he moved into first place in team history for most catches (122) and receiving yards (1,651) in a season, surpassing Michael Irvin. And he did so in the same number of games as the Hall of Famer (16). Headed for his third straight trip to the Pro Bowl, Lamb has also scored a touchdown in eight straight outings, another club mark.

A gold-medal winner in the 100-meter dash at the 1964 Olympics, Hayes brought speed to the NFL that had simply never been seen before. In his first season, he would lead the league in touchdown catches (12), was second in yards per catch (21.8) and ranked fourth in receiving yards (1,003), all of which are still team rookie records. A Pro Bowler that year, he also became the first player in Cowboys history to top the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

After battling injuries in his first three years, Murray finally put it all together in 2014. That season saw him lead the NFL in carries (392), rushing yards (1,845), rushing yards per game (115.3), touches (449) and yards from scrimmage (2,261), marks that all still stand as Cowboys records. An easy choice for Offensive Player of the Year, Murray was also named a First Team All-Pro and earned his second of three career Pro Bowl invites.

The amazing aspect of Smith's 1993 campaign is that he missed the first two games. So despite playing in just 14 contests, he still led the league with both 1,486 rushing yards and 1,900 yards from scrimmage. After his famous "shoulder" game in the regular-season finale at the Giants, Smith would win the league's MVP Award. He then was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVIII as well, one of just 11 players in history to earn both honors in the same season.

