Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Top 10 Touchdowns of 2020; Who's No. 1?

Mar 30, 2021 at 01:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Rank’Em-Top-10-Touchdowns-of-2020;-Who’s-No.-1-hero

When the team finishes 6-10 and misses the playoffs for the second straight season, obviously there weren't enough of the big plays needed for a successful season.

While the Cowboys obviously would've liked to see many more touchdowns this past season, there were still plenty of big plays to remember.

Here are the Top 10 touchdowns by the Cowboys in 2020:

Rank’Em: Top 10 Touchdowns of 2020; Who’s No. 1?

While there obviously weren't enough of them last year, the Cowboys still had plenty of memorable touchdowns. We ranked the Top 10 scores of the previous season.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Rank'Em-Top-10-Touchdowns-of-2020;-Who's-No.-1-10
1 / 10
Rank'Em-Top-10-Touchdowns-of-2020;-Who's-No.-1-9
2 / 10
Rank'Em-Top-10-Touchdowns-of-2020;-Who's-No.-1-8
3 / 10
Rank'Em-Top-10-Touchdowns-of-2020;-Who's-No.-1-7
4 / 10
Rank'Em-Top-10-Touchdowns-of-2020;-Who's-No.-1-6
5 / 10
Rank'Em-Top-10-Touchdowns-of-2020;-Who's-No.-1-5
6 / 10
Rank'Em-Top-10-Touchdowns-of-2020;-Who's-No.-1-4
7 / 10
Rank'Em-Top-10-Touchdowns-of-2020;-Who's-No.-1-3
8 / 10
Rank'Em-Top-10-Touchdowns-of-2020;-Who's-No.-1-2
9 / 10
Rank'Em-Top-10-Touchdowns-of-2020;-Who's-No.-1-1
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Charting Amari Cooper's Top 10 Plays

When ranking the best players on the Cowboys' roster last year, it's hard to find anyone who produced more than Amari Cooper. Check out his 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank 'Em: 10 HOF Candidates With Cowboys Ties

DallasCowboys.com has ranked the top 10 candidates for Canton in the future, based on career resume.
news

Rank'Em: Finding Gallup's 10 Best Plays of 2020

We've ranked Michael Gallup's 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Plays of Dak's 2020 Season

We've ranked Dak Prescott's 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank'Em: CeeDee Lamb's Top 10 Plays From 2020

We've ranked CeeDee Lamb's 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank'Em: Writers Pick Annual All-Opponent Team

This year's annual All-Opponent Team had its share of Washington players, both from Seattle and the Football Team.
news

Rank'Em: Picking Cowboys' Top 10 Rookies of 2020

Did this year's rookie class live up to the hype? We ranked the Top 10 rookies for the Cowboys in 2020, with little surprise at the top.

news

Rank'Em: Cowboys History By Days Of The Week 

This will be the Cowboys' first-ever game on Tuesday. So let's see the team's history on the other days of the week.
news

Rank'Em: Who's Left From 2020 Free-Agent Class?

While the free-agent class of 2020 looked to be one of the best back in March, less than half are still on the roster. Stephen Jones said it won't change the philosophy of free agency moving forward. Let's review the class.
news

Rank'Em: Best WR of Camp? Here's The Group 1-10  

The wide receiver position has been one of the most intriguing spots of training camp, with the atrrival of CeeDee Lamb. So where does he rank as the writers picked the best WRs from 1-10?
news

Rank 'Em: Dak Prescott's Top 10 Moments So Far

We've ranked Prescott's Top 10 performances/moments as the Cowboys' quarterback since 2016.
Advertising