Rank'Em: Top 12 Cowboys Standouts vs. Giants

11 / 12

2. Cooper Rush — There have only been three quarterbacks in franchise history who have started with a 3-0 record when asked to take on the role of QB1 and Rush is one of them, along with Jason Garrett and NFL legend Roger Staubach. And while no one is claiming Rush is equal to Captain America, he's certainly proving his doubters wrong at every turn, and his clutch gene has also been on full display as well in helping to lead the Cowboys to a two-game win streak in the absence of Dak Prescott. Rush was stellar against the Giants and the only reason his stat line doesn't reflect it is because of drops by his targeted receivers.