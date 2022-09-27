Rank'Em: Top 12 Cowboys Standouts vs. Giants

Once again, the Cowboys were able to win a close game in the fourth quarter and needed a lot of help to do so.
Cooper Rush won his second straight start of the season and is now 3-0 for his career. He'll make a strong case for top standout, but there are others as well.
Here's the 12 players we picked as the best performers on Monday night.
For the second straight week, the Cowboys had plenty of standouts from their win. But here were the best players on the field Monday night against the Giants.