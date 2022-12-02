Rank'Em: Top 15 Players of the Season ... So Far

FRISCO, Texas – There are six games remaining on the NFL schedule, meaning there is still plenty of work left to do for the Cowboys this season.

But the calendar has officially turned to December, which has always been the time of year when it seems appropriate to start looking down the road and see where the team stacks up in the playoff picture.

Collectively, this team is 8-3, the second-best record in the NFC and will need to catch the Eagles if they want to win the NFC East and perhaps gain the No. 1 overall seed.

That's where they are as a team. But individually, there have been plenty of standouts that have led the way in the Cowboys' reaching this mark after the first three months of the season. Some on this list are huge surprises, while others are exactly where we thought they'd be.

Many of the editorial staff at DallasCowboys.com submitted their votes as the best overall players on the team this year. There is no surprise at the top, but after that, it gets interesting.

We had six players that were deemed honorable mention:

Dalton Schultz

Tyler Smith

Cooper Rush

Peyton Hendershot

Tyler Biadasz

Jake Ferguson