Rank'Em: Top 15 Players Of Training Camp So Far

Aug 02, 2021 at 04:00 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

OXNARD, Calif. – We love to give out report cards at the end of a school year, or in this case, the end of camp.

But as we sit here about halfway through our time in Oxnard, it's time for a progress report.

There has been plenty of work on the field – both in pads and some without – for us to get a good understanding of how things are going so far.

So the DallasCowboys.com staff writers have identified the top 15 players of training camp, based off their performances here in Oxnard. So you won't see Dak or Zeke or some of the other top players we expect to carry this team in 2021.
No, but here are 15 players who have stood out the most here from Oxnard:

15. Connor Williams

Williams was quietly the most consistent member of last year's offensive line, and he's looking impressive working next to Tyron Smith once again. But the big story is that Williams is taking reps at center and looking good doing it. That versatility could be big in the long run.

14. Sean McKeon – He entered camp has somewhat a forgotten guy over the offseason. But all he does is seemingly make a big catch every day. He's not the biggest or fastest but he makes himself available in the routes. And it's not exactly CeeDee-like, but McKeon has found himself on the highlight reel with some big catches. He's going to make it hard to cut down the tight end position.

13. Tyron Smith – After missing all but two games last year, Smith has been able to practice most of the days here to start camp. Lately, elbow bursitis has limited Smith's work in the last few days. But it seems like the Cowboys are almost looking for ways to limit his snaps, trying to get him ready for Week 1 in Tampa Bay.

12. Maurice Canady – One thing is clear about this camp – Canady is not just a special teams player. We didn't know exactly what to think of his game after opting out of the 2020 season. But Canady has worked himself into the slot in the days Jourdan Lewis is out and he's taken advantage of the reps. Canady has at least four interceptions in team period, including a diving snag of a Dak pass early in camp.

11. Osa Odighizuwa – It's not always easy to evaluate defensive linemen in camp, even when the pads come on. But the rookie from UCLA has stood out, especially with his quickness off the ball and his ability to get into the backfield. He's probably the most anticipated player to see in the preseason, other than Parsons.

10. Dorance Armstrong – Quietly, he's having one of the better camps of anyone on this defense. Armstrong is taking advantage of more reps with D-Law being out and Randy Gregory managing a minor hamstring tweak this week. Armstrong has been active in the pass-rush and the run. And his ability to play special teams makes him a valuable member of the rotation.

9. Damontae Kazee – Early in camp, we didn't see a ton of big plays from Kazee. But a funny thing happened, and it was about the exact same time the Cowboys brought in veteran safety Malik Hooker. Kazee started ballin' out, getting picks and flying around the ball in team and individual drills. We'll see how it plays out when Hooker gets on the field but it doesn't seem like Kazee is ready to hand over his job at all. Quinn will need to find a way to find roles for both.

8. Neville Gallimore – Mike McCarthy keeps talking about players that make a big leap from rookie seasons to Year 2. We're seeing it with CeeDee Lamb. But his OU teammate is doing it on defense, too. Gallimore is a handful to block on the inside and he's getting closer and closer to looking up a starting job in the middle.

7. Malik Turner – With Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup both absent during the early part of camp, Turner is one of several young receivers to capitalize. The fourth-year veteran has gotten a lot of opportunities with the first-team offense, and he has consistently shown up and made catches.

6. Leighton Vander Esch – It's hard to truly evaluate such a physical position in a training camp setting, but Vander Esch clearly feels comfortable in Dan Quinn's scheme. He's one of three linebackers calling the defense, and he's seemingly always in position when the ball comes his way.

5. Micah Parsons – The rookie just continues to impress. The coaching staff isn't holding back with their No. 12 overall pick, and he keeps delivering. Parsons has made plays as a pass rusher, he has nabbed interceptions in coverage. His arrow is trending upward in a big way.

4. Dalton Schultz – Blake Jarwin is on a pitch count as he recovers from a torn ACL, and Schultz is getting plenty of first-team reps as a result. The results have been impressive. He has been one of Dak Prescott's favorite targets in the passing game, and on several occasions he has shown his ability as a downfield option.

3. Trevon Diggs – It feels fair to call Diggs the best corner in camp so far. He doesn't win every rep, as he is constantly going against the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. But Diggs is repeatedly smooth and confident in his coverage, and he has managed several intereceptions.

2. Randy Gregory – He isn't allowed to sack the quarterback, but Gregory would have plenty of them if he was. He gets into the backfield on a regular basis, and he has shown impressive ability against the run. Gregory looks like he's ready to capitalize off having a full offseason to prepare.

1. CeeDee Lamb – It was the right call to give this guy No. 88. Lamb is picking up where he left off after an exciting rookie season, as he shows up to practice every day and does something amazing. A Cowboys receiver hasn't routinely dominated practice in this way since Dez Bryant was in his prime. Enough said.

