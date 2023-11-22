Rank'Em: Top Thanksgiving games vs. WSH

The Dallas Cowboys have a long and glorious history of playing on Thanksgiving with the first Turkey Day game taking place in 1966. Former team president Tex Schramm agreed to play host on the holiday, believing that fans would come out in droves. Sure enough, he was right as 80,259 fans filled the Cotton Bowl.

While the team would go on to host the annual event each year until 1974, the NFL granted the Thanksgiving game to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1975, came back to Dallas in 1976 and then returned to St. Louis again in 1977. But after disappointing attendance and even worse TV ratings for those Cardinals matchups, the contest was made a permanent fixture on the Cowboys' home schedule.

Four decades later, Dallas now heads into its 56th Thanksgiving affair owning a 33-22-1 record. This is also the 11th time the team has welcomed Washington for the festivities, having earned an 8-2 mark against its division rivals on the holiday. The Cowboys were victorious in the first six meetings before splitting the last four.