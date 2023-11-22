Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Top Thanksgiving games vs. WSH

Nov 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Daniels-Kurt-HS
Kurt Daniels

Editor of Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine / Dallas Cowboys Game Program

Rank-’Em--Top-Thanksgiving-games-vs.-WSH-hero

The Dallas Cowboys have a long and glorious history of playing on Thanksgiving with the first Turkey Day game taking place in 1966. Former team president Tex Schramm agreed to play host on the holiday, believing that fans would come out in droves. Sure enough, he was right as 80,259 fans filled the Cotton Bowl.

While the team would go on to host the annual event each year until 1974, the NFL granted the Thanksgiving game to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1975, came back to Dallas in 1976 and then returned to St. Louis again in 1977. But after disappointing attendance and even worse TV ratings for those Cardinals matchups, the contest was made a permanent fixture on the Cowboys' home schedule.

Four decades later, Dallas now heads into its 56th Thanksgiving affair owning a 33-22-1 record. This is also the 11th time the team has welcomed Washington for the festivities, having earned an 8-2 mark against its division rivals on the holiday. The Cowboys were victorious in the first six meetings before splitting the last four.

So with that, let's rank the previous 10 games when Dallas and Washington faced each other on Thanksgiving.

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: 10 memorable game vs. Panthers

While there isn't exactly a significant number of classics in the series between these two, here are 10 of the most memorable.
news

Rank'Em: 10 'old-school' games vs. New York Giants

Here are 10 of the most memorable games played between the Cowboys and Giants from the 1960s and 1970s, the first two decades of their storied rivalry.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 games at Philadelphia

Given so much history, narrowing down the top 10 is obviously no easy task. So to help things along, we went with games played on the Eagles' home turf since Jerry Jones took ownership in 1989.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 games after the bye

So with the Cowboys now back after a much-needed rest, let's take a look at the team's greatest games after its bye week.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Monday Night Football games

Let's take a look back at some of the great games in franchise history played on this particular day.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 road games at 49ers

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the 49ers and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 matchups vs. Patriots

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the Patriots and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys/Cardinals matchups

Before we look ahead to Sunday's matchup in Arizona, let's look back to the Top 10 games between the Cardinals and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 matchups between Cowboys/Jets

Before we look ahead to Sunday's matchup at AT&T Stadium, let's look back to the Top 10 games between the Jets and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 season-opening games vs. NYG

The Cowboys and Giants have faced each other 11 times already in Week 1, so with that, here is the Top 10 moments between the two teams to kick off a season.
news

Rank'Em: Current roster includes 13 first-round picks

The Cowboys now have 13 first-round picks on the roster, thanks to adding four more this offseason, including two in the last two weeks. All of them have a different journey but let's take a closer look at their careers since being picked in the first round.
Advertising