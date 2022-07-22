Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Where CeeDee Compares To Top WRs 

Jul 22, 2022 at 01:00 PM
The wide receiver position has quickly become one of the most crucial positions in the NFL as the league has evolved over the last decade and trended more in the direct of offense.

Dallas will see who most consider to be the best receiver in the league with the reigning Super Bowl MVP and triple crown winner in the Rams' Cooper Kupp in Week 5. But before that they will see the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Evans, and Terry McLaurin. It won't get any easier after that, with Justin Jefferson and AJ Brown waiting for them later on in the schedule.

DallasCowboys.com and the writing team rank the best receivers on the Cowboys schedule and where CeeDee Lamb ranks among them.

Every team in the NFL has a great receiver it seems these days, and the Cowboys will see an excellent bunch during the 2022 season. Where does CeeDee Lamb belong in that group? We rank the best wide receivers on the schedule.

10. Michael Pittman The son of a former NFL running back, Pittman exploded last season during his second year with the Colts as the No.1 guy. He compiled 88 catches on 130 targets with over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. Indy already has one of the best running backs in the league in Jonathan Taylor, a strong offensive line, and a new quarterback in Matt Ryan that should only increase Pittman's production.
9. Brandin Cooks Cooks posted his sixth 1,000-yard season last year with the Texans despite a less than ideal quarterback situation. He has always been a sneaky production player, and last season was no different. The 28-year-old racked up over 1,000 yards on 90 catches with six TDs while averaging over 10 yards a catch.
8. Terry McLaurin Armed with a brand-new contract, McLaurin is set to take his game to a higher level after establishing himself as one of the top receivers in the game after three seasons. The Ohio State product totaled five scores and almost 1,100 yards with Taylor Heinicke under center, with the hope being that newly minted QB Carson Wentz can open more opportunities for "Scary Terry."
7. CeeDee Lamb It's his show now. Lamb is now the clear No.1 option for the Cowboys with Amari Cooper in Cleveland and Michael Gallup on the mend from ACL surgery. Last season as the third option, he earned Pro Bowl honors by recording his first 1,00-yard season with just a tick over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns on 120 targets. He will likely see that number increase dramatically, but how he responds to being the go-to option will be everything.
6. Chris Godwin Lost amongst all of the stars on the Bucs' roster, Godwin has been highly productive during his five seasons in Tampa. In just 14 games before missing the remainder of the year with injury, he had a whopping 98 catches for 1,100 yards and five TDs while catching over 77% of his 127 targets. Plus, he locked up an extension this offseason for three more years and figures to be a big piece of Tom Brady's offense provided he stays healthy.
5. A.J. Brown After failing to find a long-term contract with the Titans, Brown found himself apart of a draft night trade with the Eagles and new deal to keep the Ole Miss product in Philly long term. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard season during his first two years in Tennessee, though he had under 900 yards on 63 catches in a run-heavy offense with Derrick Henry. Now, Brown will be the premier perimeter threat that the Eagles have lacked in recent seasons.
4. Mike Evans Evans had another spectacular season for the Bucs in 2021, to the surprise of nobody. Since entering the league in 2014, Evans has been one of the most productive players in the NFL with eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He was just over that mark last year, picking up 14 touchdowns on 74 catches. Expect nothing less from the Galveston, Tx. native in 2022.
3. Ja'Marr Chase Chase was as advertised during his first season with the Bengals, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The LSU alumnus had a ridiculous 18 yards per catch, totaling nearly 1,500 yards and 13 TDs on 81 catches from his college teammate Joe Burrow under center. He was instrumental in Cincinnati's Super Bowl appearance, and he will be again this season.
2. Justin Jefferson Few receivers could have stepped in for Stefon Diggs as well as Justin Jefferson has. Since arriving in Minnesota in 2020, Jefferson has skyrocketed to the top of the upper echelon of receivers with over 3,000 yards and 17 touchdowns across two seasons. He was even better in 2021 than his rookie season, compiling over 1,600 yards and 10 TDs on 108 receptions and 167 targets.
1. Cooper Kupp There was not a better offensive player in 2021 than Cooper Kupp. He led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16) to win the receiving triple crown. And if that wasn't enough, he was a star in Super Bowl LVI, winning the MVP award with eight catches and 92 yards with two TDs, including the go-ahead score in seal the Rams' title. On a team filled to the brim with stars, you would be hard-pressed to find a better one than Kupp.
