Rank'Em: Where CeeDee Compares To Top WRs 

The wide receiver position has quickly become one of the most crucial positions in the NFL as the league has evolved over the last decade and trended more in the direct of offense.
Dallas will see who most consider to be the best receiver in the league with the reigning Super Bowl MVP and triple crown winner in the Rams' Cooper Kupp in Week 5. But before that they will see the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Evans, and Terry McLaurin. It won't get any easier after that, with Justin Jefferson and AJ Brown waiting for them later on in the schedule.
DallasCowboys.com and the writing team rank the best receivers on the Cowboys schedule and where CeeDee Lamb ranks among them.
Every team in the NFL has a great receiver it seems these days, and the Cowboys will see an excellent bunch during the 2022 season. Where does CeeDee Lamb belong in that group? We rank the best wide receivers on the schedule.