Rank'Em: Where CeeDee Compares To Top WRs 

7. CeeDee Lamb

It's his show now. Lamb is now the clear No.1 option for the Cowboys with Amari Cooper in Cleveland and Michael Gallup on the mend from ACL surgery. Last season as the third option, he earned Pro Bowl honors by recording his first 1,00-yard season with just a tick over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns on 120 targets. He will likely see that number increase dramatically, but how he responds to being the go-to option will be everything.