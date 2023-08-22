Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Where Deuce ranks among Top 10 rookies

Aug 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Rank'Em-Where-Deuce-ranks-among-Top-10-rookies-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Even with the number of talented playmakers on this team, headlined by All-Pros and Pro Bowlers, all eyes have stayed on the rookies as well.

For every mention of Dak, Micah, CeeDee and Diggs, there is also plenty of interest in the next wave of players coming from this 2023 draft class from first-round pick Mazi Smith to the electrifying Deuce Vaughn and several others in between.

But who has been the best so far? Can it change with one preseason game to play?

The staff writers have ranked the Top 10 rookies of camp and the preseason, including two key players who are now lost for the season, showing just how valuable they've been and how difficult it could be to replace them.

Rank'Em: Where Deuce ranks among Top 10 rookies

The Cowboys lost a pair of rookies to season-ending injuries this week. See where both Overshown and Stephens ranked among the Top 10 rookies in the Cowboys' 2023 class.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

10. Luke Schoonmaker – Injuries have limited his play at camp but in the last week, Schoonmaker is starting to work his way into the rotation. He had a couple of first-down catches in the game on Saturday and might end up getting more snaps this week against the Raiders. While the Cowboys can't afford any more injuries, especially at tight end, it'll be important to get Schoonmaker some valuable reps as well, considering he missed the first preseason game. A strong showing this week could jump him way up this list.
1 / 10

10. Luke Schoonmaker – Injuries have limited his play at camp but in the last week, Schoonmaker is starting to work his way into the rotation. He had a couple of first-down catches in the game on Saturday and might end up getting more snaps this week against the Raiders. While the Cowboys can't afford any more injuries, especially at tight end, it'll be important to get Schoonmaker some valuable reps as well, considering he missed the first preseason game. A strong showing this week could jump him way up this list.

9. Brandon Aubrey – Yes, he's a rookie. That was the question we heard a lot last year when discussing KaVontae Turpin, who also came over from the USFL. So far, Aubrey really hasn't faced a major test in the preseason games. He did miss an extra point, but has made four others, a short field and nailed all of his kickoffs out of the end zone. He still has a ways to go to make the team but he's done just about everything asked of him so far.
2 / 10

9. Brandon Aubrey – Yes, he's a rookie. That was the question we heard a lot last year when discussing KaVontae Turpin, who also came over from the USFL. So far, Aubrey really hasn't faced a major test in the preseason games. He did miss an extra point, but has made four others, a short field and nailed all of his kickoffs out of the end zone. He still has a ways to go to make the team but he's done just about everything asked of him so far.

8. Eric Scott Jr. – His practice tape is better than the games. While most would rather have it the other way around, let's not forget that Scott has faced some talented receivers during camp as well and held his own nicely. In the games, Scott has given up a few more plays but the way he's competed, using his speed and strength to play both down the field and the line of scrimmage is a sign that Scott will continue to get better overall and should be in line to land one of the final CB spots.
3 / 10

8. Eric Scott Jr. – His practice tape is better than the games. While most would rather have it the other way around, let's not forget that Scott has faced some talented receivers during camp as well and held his own nicely. In the games, Scott has given up a few more plays but the way he's competed, using his speed and strength to play both down the field and the line of scrimmage is a sign that Scott will continue to get better overall and should be in line to land one of the final CB spots.

7. T.J. Bass – One of the more productive collegiate players in this rookie class, Bass is not afraid to battle inside and compete. Getting the reps with Martin out during camp landed Bass with the second-team unit for most of the practices, with an occasional first-team rep. So far, he continues to make steady progress and is right there on the bubble to make the roster.
4 / 10

7. T.J. Bass – One of the more productive collegiate players in this rookie class, Bass is not afraid to battle inside and compete. Getting the reps with Martin out during camp landed Bass with the second-team unit for most of the practices, with an occasional first-team rep. So far, he continues to make steady progress and is right there on the bubble to make the roster.

6. Asim Richards – When Zack Martin was out with a holdout, it opened the door for Richards to get plenty of guard reps. But he then moved out to tackle for even more snaps after Chuma Edoga's injury. Richards has played the first two games at tackle and continues to make strong progress. More than anything, his ability to play inside and out will likely earn him a spot on the 53. For a fifth-round pick, that's not a given but it's starting to look like way.
5 / 10

6. Asim Richards – When Zack Martin was out with a holdout, it opened the door for Richards to get plenty of guard reps. But he then moved out to tackle for even more snaps after Chuma Edoga's injury. Richards has played the first two games at tackle and continues to make strong progress. More than anything, his ability to play inside and out will likely earn him a spot on the 53. For a fifth-round pick, that's not a given but it's starting to look like way.

5. Mazi Smith – Don't be alarmed to see the first-round pick here in the middle of the pack. Don't forget that he's had two days of full contact since he got here – both occurring in the last two preseason games. Interior defensive tackles don't always get noticed, especially for the good plays unless they're making Aaron-Donald-type plays. But Smith has been able to showcase his strength and has handled double-team blocks throughout camp and the preseason. While he might have given up some runs at his direction in Seattle, all in all, Smith is on the right track and figures to be a big piece in the Cowboys' defense this season.
6 / 10

5. Mazi Smith – Don't be alarmed to see the first-round pick here in the middle of the pack. Don't forget that he's had two days of full contact since he got here – both occurring in the last two preseason games. Interior defensive tackles don't always get noticed, especially for the good plays unless they're making Aaron-Donald-type plays. But Smith has been able to showcase his strength and has handled double-team blocks throughout camp and the preseason. While he might have given up some runs at his direction in Seattle, all in all, Smith is on the right track and figures to be a big piece in the Cowboys' defense this season.

4. Jalen Brooks – The seventh-round pick came out of nowhere early in camp and at one point, was easily the most impressive and surprising rookie at camp. Things cooled off a bit for Brooks, but he did have a big catch in the last preseason game. He probably still sits on the bubble to make the 53-man roster, meaning a few more big plays against the Raiders on Saturday could lift him over the top.
7 / 10

4. Jalen Brooks – The seventh-round pick came out of nowhere early in camp and at one point, was easily the most impressive and surprising rookie at camp. Things cooled off a bit for Brooks, but he did have a big catch in the last preseason game. He probably still sits on the bubble to make the 53-man roster, meaning a few more big plays against the Raiders on Saturday could lift him over the top.

3. John Stephens Jr. - Talk about a rocket ship blasting off. That's what John Stephens Jr. has been this summer — an undrafted rookie who was a wide receiver but who is now a tight end able to make major waves in training camp. Unfortunately, like Overshown, we'll have to wait until 2024 to find out what he can truly do.
8 / 10

3. John Stephens Jr. - Talk about a rocket ship blasting off. That's what John Stephens Jr. has been this summer — an undrafted rookie who was a wide receiver but who is now a tight end able to make major waves in training camp. Unfortunately, like Overshown, we'll have to wait until 2024 to find out what he can truly do.

2. DeMarvion Overshown - The fact there's a consensus that DeMarvion Overshown is a top-2 rookie on this list speaks volumes for how impressive he's been this summer — prior to suffering a torn ACL that'll sideline him until 2024. It's a devastating blow, but there's plenty of reason to look forward to his return.
9 / 10

2. DeMarvion Overshown - The fact there's a consensus that DeMarvion Overshown is a top-2 rookie on this list speaks volumes for how impressive he's been this summer — prior to suffering a torn ACL that'll sideline him until 2024. It's a devastating blow, but there's plenty of reason to look forward to his return.

1. Deuce Vaughn - Deuce Vaughn hit the ground running following his sixth-round selection in April, literally. From OTAs to minicamp and now throughout training camp and the preseason, the rookie has consistently made plays and has now scored a touchdown in each of his preseason outings. His impact might be immediate.
10 / 10

1. Deuce Vaughn - Deuce Vaughn hit the ground running following his sixth-round selection in April, literally. From OTAs to minicamp and now throughout training camp and the preseason, the rookie has consistently made plays and has now scored a touchdown in each of his preseason outings. His impact might be immediate.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Selecting All-Oxnard team as camp ends

The Cowboys are breaking down camp in California before heading to Seattle and then home for good. The staff writers have selected the Top 10 standouts at camp here in Oxnard.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 surprises from Cowboys camp

As the Cowboys get ready for their first preseason game on Saturday, what have been the biggest surprises so far at camp? We went through a list of 10 surprising players and situations from Oxnard. 
news

Rank'Em: Best Picks By Round in Cowboys History 

Who was the best selection for each round in the Cowboys' draft past? The time has come to take a look back at the A-plus picks in the team's history.
news

Rank'Em: Reviewing All 11 Dallas Franchise Tags

Going down memory lane for all 11 times the Cowboys have used the franchise tag, which is now standing on six years in a row.
news

Rank'Em: Top 15 Players of the Season ... So Far

The Cowboys have made it to 8-3 as we head to December because they're winning as a team. But our staff ranked the players individually and here's the best 15 players so far.
news

Rank'Em: Is Tyler No. 1 Among Top 10 Rookies?

The Cowboys have leaned on several rookies in the first half of the season, including a starting left tackle, a dynamic return specialist and two tight ends. But where do they all rank among the Cowboys' Top 10 rookies?
news

Rank'Em: Tony Pollard Runs Away With Top Spot

Plenty of heroes came out of the Cowboys win over the Bears. While Tony Pollard led the way, check out the Top 12 standouts from Sunday's win.
news

Rank'Em: Dak Or Williams For No. 1 Standout? 

The Cowboys had plenty of stars from Sunday's win over the Lions. Who had the best game? Was it Dak in his return to action or how about a playmaking rookie on defense?
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys in Sunday's Win Over LA

Here are the Top 10 standouts for the Cowboys in Sunday's win over the Rams, led by the defense that continues to carry this team during the four-game winning streak.
news

Rank'Em: Who's the Cowboys MVP From Sunday?

Cooper Rush for winning his third straight game? Or Trevon Diggs for shutting down the Washington passing game? Or maybe Michael Gallup for scoring a TD in his first game? Who's the best player from Sunday's win.
news

Rank'Em: Top 12 Cowboys Standouts vs. Giants

For the second straight week, the Cowboys had plenty of standouts from their win. But here were the best players on the field Monday night against the Giants.
Advertising