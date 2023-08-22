Rank'Em: Where Deuce ranks among Top 10 rookies

6 / 10

5. Mazi Smith – Don't be alarmed to see the first-round pick here in the middle of the pack. Don't forget that he's had two days of full contact since he got here – both occurring in the last two preseason games. Interior defensive tackles don't always get noticed, especially for the good plays unless they're making Aaron-Donald-type plays. But Smith has been able to showcase his strength and has handled double-team blocks throughout camp and the preseason. While he might have given up some runs at his direction in Seattle, all in all, Smith is on the right track and figures to be a big piece in the Cowboys' defense this season.