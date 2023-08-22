Rank'Em: Where Deuce ranks among Top 10 rookies

FRISCO, Texas – Even with the number of talented playmakers on this team, headlined by All-Pros and Pro Bowlers, all eyes have stayed on the rookies as well.
For every mention of Dak, Micah, CeeDee and Diggs, there is also plenty of interest in the next wave of players coming from this 2023 draft class from first-round pick Mazi Smith to the electrifying Deuce Vaughn and several others in between.
But who has been the best so far? Can it change with one preseason game to play?
The staff writers have ranked the Top 10 rookies of camp and the preseason, including two key players who are now lost for the season, showing just how valuable they've been and how difficult it could be to replace them.
The Cowboys lost a pair of rookies to season-ending injuries this week. See where both Overshown and Stephens ranked among the Top 10 rookies in the Cowboys' 2023 class.