Rank'Em: Who’s the Cowboys MVP From Sunday?

Like much of the early part of this season, the defense of the Cowboys stepped up and proved to be the force that they are from the front seven, down to the guys in the secondary.
Trevon Diggs did what No. 1 corners do, make key fourth down stops on the opposing team's best receiver, and convert turnovers. While young guys like Donovan Wilson, Neville Gallimore, and rookie DaRon Bland made impacts well.
Let's not forget the return of Michael Gallup and the offense, either. Here are the 12 players we picked as the best performers on Sunday afternoon.
