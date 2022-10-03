Rank'Em: Who’s the Cowboys MVP From Sunday?

9 / 12

4. CeeDee Lamb: If the last two weeks have proved anything for CeeDee Lamb, it's that he clearly has what it takes to be a true No. 1 receiver in this league. After a strong week against the Giants, Lamb came right back on Sunday against the Commanders and put up six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Three of those catches came for 56 yards on one drive, while the touchdown accounted for 30 more.