RB Tanner To IR, Wide Receiver Added To 53

Dec 09, 2011 at 06:31 AM

As if two hamstrings passing in the night, the Cowboys have moved rookie running back Phillip Tanner to the season-ending injured reserve, and will call up rookie wide receiver Andre Holmes from the practice squad.

Holmes was expecting to be promoted and suit out this week, but strained his own hamstring on Wednesday. The injury apparently isn't bad enough to preclude the Cowboys from bolstering their depth at the receiver position, however.

Holmes may have been receiving interest from another team, meaning the Cowboys would need to add him to their 53-man roster to protect his rights.

A 6-5, 208-pounder from Hillsdale, Holmes went to training camp with the Minnesota Vikings this year, and was added to the Cowboys' practice squad after the preseason ended.

A Dallas native, Tanner had 22 carries for 76 yards with a touchdown in his rookie season out of Middle Tennessee State.

He had been dealing with hamstring soreness for several weeks, according to Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

The Cowboys only have two backs on the active roster, but last week signed former USC runner Chauncey Washington to their practice squad.

