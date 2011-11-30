RB Washington To Practice Squad

Nov 30, 2011 at 02:38 AM

IRVING, Texas --With third-stringer Phillips Tanner missing practice time this week with a sore hamstring, the Cowboys signed running back Chauncey Washington to the practice squad.

Washington filled the spot created by rookie fullback Shaun Chapas' promotion to the active roster.

Chapas replaced waived wide receiver Akwasi Owusu-Ansah and will provide depth with fullback Tony Fiammetta (illness) sidelined.

Washington, 26, is a good special teams player who alternated between the Cowboys' practice squad and active roster in 2009 --appearing in two games -- before signing to the Jets' roster.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising