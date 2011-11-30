RB Washington To Practice Squad

IRVING, Texas --With third-stringer Phillips Tanner missing practice time this week with a sore hamstring, the Cowboys signed running back Chauncey Washington to the practice squad.
Washington filled the spot created by rookie fullback Shaun Chapas' promotion to the active roster.
Chapas replaced waived wide receiver Akwasi Owusu-Ansah and will provide depth with fullback Tony Fiammetta (illness) sidelined.
Washington, 26, is a good special teams player who alternated between the Cowboys' practice squad and active roster in 2009 --appearing in two games -- before signing to the Jets' roster.