Rhythm & Blue Appearances

Let us entertain you with the newest and most electrifying group to join the Dallas Cowboys prestigious entertainment line-up! The Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue is a two-part entertainment entity consisting of a high energy co-ed hip hop dance team and a dynamic drumline. Available to be booked together or separately, the Dancers and Drumline are ready to provide your guests with a unique and unforgettable experience!
Dancer Appearance Options
- "Sit & Sign" autographs for your guests
- "Stand & Pose" for photos with your guests
- "Guest Arrival" in which the dancers would stand at the entrance to the event and welcome guests as they enter
- "Show Group Dance Performances" for your guests includes 6-8 Dancers performing a dance routine and short autograph signing following the performance
Drummer Appearance Options
- "Guest Arrival" in which the drummers would stand at the entrance to the event and play for guests as they enter the venue
- "Drumline Performances" for your guests includes 6-8 Drummers performing a 4-minute musical piece
Booking Information
To arrange your customized Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue appearance, email us at jdurbin@dallascowboys.net. Please include your event's date, time and location in the email.