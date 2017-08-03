Rico Gathers Starts At TE, Gets First TD Since Eighth Grade Championship Game

Gathers finished with three catches for 59 yards. He said he learned Tuesday that he would start with veterans Jason Witten, James Hanna and Geoff Swaim being held out.

"(Coach Jason Garrett) told me to just go out there and play fast, and don't think as much," he said. "I was really just focused on the next play. If something went bad, just focus on the next play. With that mindset it just helped me play fast, make plays when necessary."

A seventh-round pick last year, Gathers played sparingly in preseason and spent his first year on the practice squad, clearly in developmental mode after a decade away from the game.

Thursday, he estimated that he played 57 snaps – two to three times his entire preseason workload last summer.