"Ride 2 Recovery" For Veterans Concludes At AT&T Stadium

Mar 28, 2014 at 05:17 AM
R2R.jpeg

ARLINGTON, Texas —The Dallas Cowboys joined volunteers from UnitedHealthcare today in welcoming a fleet of over 200 military veterans and supporters on bicycles into AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the final stop of the cyclists' 490-mile "Ride 2 Recovery."

Members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were on site to cheer the riders in, including former Cowboys great Tony Dorsett who participated in the ride's last stretch. Lunch was provided courtesy of the USO.

Ride 2 Recovery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing physical and mental rehabilitation for the nation's healing heroes through cycling activities. This week's Texas Challenge ride, presented by UnitedHealthcare, is one of several the organization hosts each year. To learn more, visit https://ride2recovery.com/.

