Ring of Honor: Rayfield Wright

Only nine players have played football for the Dallas Cowboys longer than Rayfield Wright, and only five players in the history of the Cowboys organization have been to more Pro Bowls than the six Wright was selected to. After playing tight end, tackle and defensive end during his first three NFL seasons, Wright settled in at right tackle in 1970. Before undergoing knee surgery that forced him to miss most of the 1977 season, Wright was acknowledged as the NFL's premier offensive tackle. Wright was selected to six straight Pro Bowls (1971-76) as a tackle while earning All-Pro honors four times and earning recognition on the NFL's all-decade team for the 1970's.

During each of his 13 seasons, the Cowboys offense ranked in the top six in the NFL for total offense, including leading the league five times. Behind his blocking, Calvin Hill became the first 1,000 yard rusher in team history when he ran for 1,036 yards in 1972. All totaled, Dallas had a running back clear the 1,000 yard barier five times during his tenure. Also behind his blocking, Roger Staubach became the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a season when he totaled 3,190 passing yards in 1978, the year Wright returned from his knee surgery.