Robinson Ready To Fill In For Austin Again

IRVING, Texas – Head coach Jason Garrett on Friday paid Laurent Robinson perhaps the highest compliment a wide receiver can catch.

"When we throw the ball to him, good things seem to happen," Garrett said.

Robinson, who will make his third start of the season Sunday in place of injured Miles Austin (hamstring), has been highly productive since the Cowboys signed him (twice) in September. When the fifth-year veteran suffered a hamstring injury in his first practice just before the opener, the team waived him for a week then brought him back to the active roster for the past six games.

Robinson now ranks fourth on the team with 24 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns. Most important, quarterback Tony Romo clearly trusts him despite little practice time together. Those 24 catches have come off 32 targets, a 72.7-percent success rate.

"I think he's doing a great job," Romo said. "Laurent's got a great understanding of the offense. He puts himself where he needs to be at the right times. I trust him and he's an explosive player. It's a good combination to have."

Said Robinson: "I guess I've been showing up in practice, just being in the right spot, being at the right depth in the route and just making plays. It just builds trust in each other."

Part of Robinson's smooth transition was his preseason with San Diego under Norv Turner, whose system is similar to Garrett's.

Now he'll be asked to step up for Austin again.