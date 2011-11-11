Robinson Ready To Fill In For Austin Again

Nov 11, 2011 at 04:14 AM

IRVING, Texas – Head coach Jason Garrett on Friday paid Laurent Robinson perhaps the highest compliment a wide receiver can catch.

"When we throw the ball to him, good things seem to happen," Garrett said.

Robinson, who will make his third start of the season Sunday in place of injured Miles Austin (hamstring), has been highly productive since the Cowboys signed him (twice) in September. When the fifth-year veteran suffered a hamstring injury in his first practice just before the opener, the team waived him for a week then brought him back to the active roster for the past six games.

Robinson now ranks fourth on the team with 24 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns. Most important, quarterback Tony Romo clearly trusts him despite little practice time together. Those 24 catches have come off 32 targets, a 72.7-percent success rate.

"I think he's doing a great job," Romo said. "Laurent's got a great understanding of the offense. He puts himself where he needs to be at the right times. I trust him and he's an explosive player. It's a good combination to have."

Said Robinson: "I guess I've been showing up in practice, just being in the right spot, being at the right depth in the route and just making plays. It just builds trust in each other."

Part of Robinson's smooth transition was his preseason with San Diego under Norv Turner, whose system is similar to Garrett's.

Now he'll be asked to step up for Austin again.

"Just studying a little more, making sure I'm on top of everything in the playbook, watching film and seeing their tendencies," Robinson said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising