Role Call: Finding Room For TCU Rookie TE

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue the series with rookie tight end Artayvious Lynn.)

How He Got Here: Despite not hearing his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft, Artayvious Lynn did not have to wait very long before his call came following the 255th pick. The Bossier City, Louisiana native was one of a bevy of potential pass catchers that were signed as undrafted free agents along with receivers Brennan Eagles, T.J. Vasher, and Brandon Smith. A four-year letter winner at TCU, Lynn settled into a role as a steady blocking tight end with a flash of ability as a receiving target as an upperclassman.In 2020, Lynn posted his most efficient receiving season of his collegiate career with seven receptions for 88 yards. including a 48-yard touchdown reception in his season opener against Iowa State.

What's Next: Lynn has an uphill battle ahead of him due to an overly crowded tight end room from 2020. Dalton Schultz emerged as a steady option in both the passing game and as a blocker in the absence of Blake Jarwin. Additionally, fellow undrafted free agent Sean McKeon was active for 14games last season and received significant snaps as a blocking tight end. A role similar to the one Lynn is aiming to grab. Standing about two inches shorter than McKeon, Lynn has similar armlength with over a 78-inch wingspan and a massive catch radius that has yet to be seen from his teammate.