Role Call: How Flag Football Led WR To Cowboys

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue the series with wide receiver Johnnie Dixon.)

How He Got Here: The Cowboys signed Dixon in May following a scheduled workout. The former Ohio State star (and college teammate of Ezekiel Elliott and Noah Brown) ranked 11th all-time in touchdown catches for the Buckeyes (16) despite injuries to both knees that required surgery early in his college career. Undrafted in 2019, Dixon has been to training camp with the Texans and Cardinals over the past two years but has yet to stick on an NFL roster. Dallas is his next opportunity.

What's Next: With several wide receivers held out of OTA practices due to injury, Dixon (5-11, 198) capitalized on the extra snaps and made several catches in sessions open to the media. The wide receiver group should be healthier when training camp starts a month from now, and at full strength it's arguably the deepest position on the roster, with five veterans returning from last season and fifth-round draft pick Simi Fehoko also competing for a spot. It's an uphill climb to make the roster, but Dixon has shown resiliency battling back from injuries in the past, and he'll have five preseason games to show what he can do.

Bet You Didn't Know: Out of the league last season, Dixon stayed in shape by joining a flag football league out in Arizona on Tuesday nights while waiting on calls from NFL teams. "Just me and a couple guys I work out with. It was a good time," he said. "I didn't really do too much. I was just the center and sometimes I'd go deep, but I was just chilling for the most part, really just trying to get cardio, honestly."