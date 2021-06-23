Role Call | 2021

Role Call: What New Deep Snapper Brings

Jun 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Role-Call-What-New-Deep-Snapper-Brings-hero

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue the series with deep snapper Jake McQuaide.)

How He Got Here: There is a changing of the guard at the deep snapper position for the Cowboys, who decided not to bring back L.P. Ladouceur, who arrived in 2005 when Bill Parcells was still the coach. A lot has changed over the years but the snapper spot has not, unit now. The Cowboys decided not to re-sign Ladouceur and go with McQuaide, who is a familiar face to special teams coordinator John Fassel. The two worked together for eight years with the Rams, alongside place-kicker Greg Zuerlein, who is also in Dallas as well. McQuade went to the Pro Bowl two straight years in 2016-17.

What's Next: As consistent as Ladouceur has been for the Cowboys, they don't seem to think there will be any drop off with McQuaide, who is actually seven years younger at the age of 33. This came down to a working relationship with Fassel, who brought over Zuerlein as well and said he's kept his eye on veteran punter Bryan Anger over the years until he could sign him with the Cowboys this offseason. So McQuaide jumps into a situation with plenty of familiarity. Then again, the expectation is to be perfect with his snaps, something the Cowboys have been used to for nearly two decades.

Bet You Didn't Know: In the last 15 years when the NFL started adding snappers to the Pro Bowl, McQuaide is one of just two snappers to make the Pro Bowl in consecutive years, along with Baltimore's Morgan Cox in 2015 and 2016. McQuade made it in 2016 and 2017 as a member of the Rams.

Quotable: "He was a free agent. He's a guy that I know and I've thrown a lot at. I just thought he's a hell of a snapper. He was available and so we got him." – John Fassel on McQuaide.

Related Content

news

Role Call: Can Sprinkle Capitalize On Experience?

After four seasons with Washington, Jeremy Sprinkle will add more experience to the tight end group in Dallas.
news

Role Call: Can Kazee Fill The Safety Void?

Damontae Kazee has already made impressive progress in his return from an Achilles tear in 2020. Can he help the Cowboys address their ongoing safety problem?
news

Role Call: Can Micah Parsons Save The Defense?

Micah Parsons was drafted in the first round to fix the Cowboys' defense, but how much will be asked of him in his first year?
news

Role Call: Finding Room For TCU Rookie TE

The tight end position is getting crowded, especially with the return of Blake Jarwin. So that makes training camp even more crucial for rookies such as TCU's Artayvious Lynn. 
news

Role Call: How Keanu Neal Fits With The LBs 

The LB position already has two former Pro Bowlers and now another first-round pick. Now let's see if Keanu Neal, a former Pro Bowler at safety, can take this group to another level. 
news

Role Call: Could Nahshon Play Right Away?

Third-round draft pick Nahshon Wright was impressive in OTAs and minicamp.
news

Role Call: What Is Brent Urban's Fit?

Brent Urban wasn't a well-known name when he signed on with the Cowboys, but his reputation as a run stuffer makes him an intriguing piece of Dan Quinn's new defense.
Advertising