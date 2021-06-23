Role Call: What New Deep Snapper Brings

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue the series with deep snapper Jake McQuaide.)

How He Got Here: There is a changing of the guard at the deep snapper position for the Cowboys, who decided not to bring back L.P. Ladouceur, who arrived in 2005 when Bill Parcells was still the coach. A lot has changed over the years but the snapper spot has not, unit now. The Cowboys decided not to re-sign Ladouceur and go with McQuaide, who is a familiar face to special teams coordinator John Fassel. The two worked together for eight years with the Rams, alongside place-kicker Greg Zuerlein, who is also in Dallas as well. McQuade went to the Pro Bowl two straight years in 2016-17.

What's Next: As consistent as Ladouceur has been for the Cowboys, they don't seem to think there will be any drop off with McQuaide, who is actually seven years younger at the age of 33. This came down to a working relationship with Fassel, who brought over Zuerlein as well and said he's kept his eye on veteran punter Bryan Anger over the years until he could sign him with the Cowboys this offseason. So McQuaide jumps into a situation with plenty of familiarity. Then again, the expectation is to be perfect with his snaps, something the Cowboys have been used to for nearly two decades.

Bet You Didn't Know: In the last 15 years when the NFL started adding snappers to the Pro Bowl, McQuaide is one of just two snappers to make the Pro Bowl in consecutive years, along with Baltimore's Morgan Cox in 2015 and 2016. McQuade made it in 2016 and 2017 as a member of the Rams.