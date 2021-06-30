Role Call: Will Be Easy To Spot Bohanna's Position

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue the series with defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna.)

How He Got Here: The Cowboys had their eyes on Bohanna as early as the third round, when they had three picks. But while they kept addressing other needs throughout the Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft, they finally got him in the sixth round, surprised that he lasted that long. Bohanna is a big-bodied, space-eating tackle that starred at Kentucky. He helped anchor the Wildcats' defense and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2020.

What's Next:While he might have lasted until the sixth round, Bohanna has a legitimate chance to make a difference on this defense, mainly because he plays a spot that is hard to duplicate. The Cowboys not only don't have another player pushing the 330-pound range, but certainly not one with Bohanna's athleticism to match. Dan Quinn joked to the media where he's going to line up the rookie from Kentucky and it sounds like it'll be right over the center, either a few inches to either side. The Cowboys have some growing depth at tackle by drafting Osa Odighizuwa to pair along Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore. But all of them are primarily three-technique tackles. Bohanna is a traditional nose (one-technique) and as long as he shows steady progress and potential, it's hard to think he won't stick around when the roster is cut to 53.

Bet You Didn't Know:Bohanna was listed around 357 pounds at Kentucky and even added a few more pounds during the 2020 season, going north of 360. But before the NFL Draft, he dropped down to 327 for his Pro Day. As impressive as it was to drop 30 pounds, the Cowboys can only hope he eats up as much space as before. But the "lighter" Bohanna was impressive in the offseason minicamps and OTAs, showing surprising agility for his size.