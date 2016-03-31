Romo: Collarbone Has "Healed Up Nicely," Looking Forward To Full Offseason

IRVING, Texas – Last week at the NFL Annual Meeting, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tony Romo has had an "excellent" recovery from March 8 collarbone surgery.
Romo agrees.
From his official Twitter account Thursday, the veteran quarterback said he'll be ready for a full offseason of work:
The Cowboys' OTAs and minicamp are typically held in May and June. The team announced Romo would need six to eight weeks before resuming football activities, which puts him right in line with offseason workouts.
Last week, head coach Jason Garrett said Romo's early-March surgery is expected to strengthen the shoulder area and help prevent re-injury.
"I'm not a medical person, but we've thought long and hard about what his situation is," Garrett said. "We've talked to a lot of the experts like we would for any player at any position. And we feel like the course of action we took has been a good one. He had that Mumford procedure which they take off the outside part of his collarbone, and all the experts feel like that was the right approach to take and that will strengthen him in that area, and hopefully these injuries will be behind him.
"It's going to take him, what they've told me is a couple months to be back and ready to go but we do anticipate him being involved in the offseason program and we feel like that was the right thing to do. He's rehabbing and we feel like it gives him a great chance to come back and play at a high level."