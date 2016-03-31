Romo: Collarbone Has "Healed Up Nicely," Looking Forward To Full Offseason

The Cowboys' OTAs and minicamp are typically held in May and June. The team announced Romo would need six to eight weeks before resuming football activities, which puts him right in line with offseason workouts.

Last week, head coach Jason Garrett said Romo's early-March surgery is expected to strengthen the shoulder area and help prevent re-injury.

"I'm not a medical person, but we've thought long and hard about what his situation is," Garrett said. "We've talked to a lot of the experts like we would for any player at any position. And we feel like the course of action we took has been a good one. He had that Mumford procedure which they take off the outside part of his collarbone, and all the experts feel like that was the right approach to take and that will strengthen him in that area, and hopefully these injuries will be behind him.