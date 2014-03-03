Roster Rundown: Frederick Exceeded First-Round Hopes

2013 Impact: There were plenty of questions of where he was taken in the draft and if he was a reach at the time. I was not as high on the selection to be honest but the front office followed their board, made the selection and he was a day one starter with outstanding results. What he brought to this offensive line was smarts, toughness and an ability to handle the responsibilities of the pivot point along the offensive line. Though he wasn't always perfect and he did have his struggles early in the season against Poe in Kansas City, he bounced back nicely against the other 3-4 nose men that he faced during the season. He played with a better understand of how he needed to use his leverage to match their power. What was the most surprising about his season to me, was how well he played on his feet. There were days at Wisconsin where this wasn't always the case. He would have trouble with his sustain on the reach block and would not put himself in good enough position to handle those types of assignments. But his work in this scheme was on point and his ability to work with Ronald Leary, Brian Waters and Mackenzy Bernadeau were a large part why the line had the success that they did moving the ball on the ground. Another area I thought he improved over what I had seen from his days at Wisconsin, was his awareness to help across the pocket. There are times where rookie linemen get anxious and over commit to what is happening around them. Frederick played with a calm demeanor and once again put himself in the best positions to handle those times when he was uncovered in the middle of the pocket and that is an area that this group had struggled with until he was drafted and placed in the lineup.