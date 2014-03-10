Roster Rundown: Free Bounced Back Strong In 2013

2013 Impact: If there was a player on this Cowboys roster that needed to have a bounce-back season, it was Doug Free. What started out as a promising career and a large extension, led to some awful play by his standards in 2011 and 2012. To Free's credit, the front office asked for a salary reduction and he accepted it, then begin to work on getting his game back in shape. Where Bill Callahan and Frank Pollack went to work with Free was on his technique and how to correct the flaws in his hand placement and foot work. What was also important in the transformation was getting Free to buy into the changes but by his own admission, it was something that had to be done. When you study Free's game, it's never going to be about power but leverage, angles and positioning. When Free is bad, it is because his hands are bad. What Callahan and Pollack worked with him on daily is getting his hands inside and not on the outside of the defenders pads. When rushers got to Free's chest, this is where he had the most trouble and without the lower body power to sit down, he became a compressed player and rushers took advantage of that. Another area that these coaches had to work on, was his confidence. There were two seasons where Free had none, where during his best seasons, he was full of it. There were days while we were in Oxnard, where he took reps against DeMarcus Ware in one-on-one pass rush and he more than held his own and that put him on the right path. Free was able to carry confidence along with this better technique into the season and right out of the blocks, he was able to string some quality starts together against the Giants, Chiefs and Rams, who had some pressure players. Each week, Free was able to build on that and while working with Mackenzy Bernadeau and Brian Waters on that right side, whether it was run or pass, there were opportunities for productive plays. [embedded_ad]