Roster Rundown: Jones Solid, But Needs Consistency





*Editor's Note: Throughout the off-season, DallasCowboys.com staff writers will take a closer look at the roster, analyzing players' impact last season and how each fits into the team's 2014 plans. Today's Roster Rundown entry features punter Chris Jones.)*

Name: Chris Jones

Position: Punter

Height/Weight: 6-0 / 197

Experience: 2 seasons

College: Carson Newman

Key stat:Ranked 19th in the NFL in punting average at 45.0 yards per attempt and 20th with a 39.1 yard net average.

Contract Status:Signed through 2014 (after signing 1-year extension on March 10).

2013 Impact: Jones was somewhere right in the middle of NFL punters in most major categories in his first season as the full-time punter after taking back over Brian Moorman's duties from the year prior. The Cowboys clearly hope he can build on those 16 games from 2013, as Jones signed his exclusive rights tender to stay on for another season. Jones' rankings of 19th in punting average and 20th in net average both ranked better than Moorman from the year prior, and Jones ranked in the top 10 in pinning teams inside the 20, but he could still fix his consistency from game to game. He's demonstrated the potential, but he's also had his down games, including a net average of less than 30 yards in two of his final three games of the year. [embedded_ad]

Where He Fits: He'll get another chance to be the Cowboys' go-to guy in 2014 and earn a more long-term contract, but he'll have to separate himself from the middle of the pack of NFL punters. Staying healthy will go a long way in that. The only reason Jones wasn't the full-time punter in 2012 was because of a knee injury that put him on injured reserve. He should have the power back in his leg now, and after his first full season as a full-time starter, he has more experience and should be ready to take the next step. The Cowboys could bring in some competition for Jones, but the punter job is his as long as he stays the course. He was solid but not stellar in 2013, and he's got just one more year to prove he's the long-term answer as the Cowboys punter.

Writers' Analysis: